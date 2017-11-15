Corey Kluber, Max Scherzer win Cy Young Awards by wide margins

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber, right, and catcher Yan Gomes celebrate the team's 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game in Cleveland. Kluber has easily won his second American League Cy Young Award. Kluber got 28 of the 30 first-place votes in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. The honor was announced Wednesday, Nov. 15, on MLB Network. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber, right. –Ron Schwane / AP, File
By
BEN WALKER
AP,
November 15, 2017

Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals coasted to his third Cy Young Award, winning Wednesday for the second straight year in the National League.

Scherzer breezed past Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, drawing 27 of the 30 first-place votes in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

“Yes!” Scherzer shouted, thrusting his arms up when the honor was announced on MLB Network.

Scherzer earned the NL honor last year with Washington and the 2013 American League prize with Detroit. He became the 10th pitcher with at least three Cy Youngs.

Scherzer was 16-6 with a career-best 2.51 ERA. The 33-year-old righty struck out a league-leading 268 for the NL East champion Nationals.

Advertisement

Kershaw has already won three NL Cy Youngs, and was the last pitcher to win back-to-back. He was 18-4 with a league-best 2.31 ERA and 202 strikeouts.

Stephen Strasburg of the Nationals finished third.

Corey Kluber of the Cleveland Indians easily won his second AL Cy Young Award earlier in the day. He got 28 of the 30 first-place votes, with Boston’s Chris Sale second and Luis Severino of the New York Yankees third.

Kluber led the majors with a 2.25 ERA and his 18 wins tied for the most in baseball. He added to the Cy Young he won with the Indians in 2014.

Kluber and Scherzer both had rough outings in the playoffs. Voting for the awards was completed before the postseason began.

The final BBWAA honors will come Thursday when the MVP awards are announced in the AL and NL.

Nicknamed “Klubot” for his robotic manner on the mound, Kluber finished 18-4 and struck out 265.

Kluber was especially dominant down the stretch, closing out the season by going 11-1 to help Cleveland win the AL Central.

Sale topped the majors with 308 strikeouts — he was the first AL pitcher to fan 300 since Pedro Martinez in 1999. Sale went 17-8 with a 2.90 ERA.

___

More MLB baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

TOPICS: MLB
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Venus Williams of the United States makes a forehand return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their singles final match at the WTA tennis tournament in Singapore, on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)
Tennis
Goods worth $400K stolen from Venus Williams's Florida home November 16, 2017 | 7:40 PM
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox prospect had a very rare, aggressive cancer, according to death certificate November 16, 2017 | 6:22 PM
Sergio Dipp ESPN
Media
Sergio Dipp resurfaces this weekend with Patriots coverage November 16, 2017 | 12:20 PM
Isaiah Thomas Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas: 'I played until I literally couldn’t run anymore' November 16, 2017 | 11:01 AM
Shalane Flanagan after winning the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Boston Marathon
Shalane Flanagan 'leaning toward' running the Boston Marathon again November 16, 2017 | 10:12 AM
Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Can the Celtics win 70 games or more? November 16, 2017 | 9:30 AM
With the surrounding mountains in the background, the New England Patriots take part in drills at NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, on the campus of the Air Force Academy.
New England Patriots
Patriots players baffled by Air Force Academy challenge November 16, 2017 | 8:59 AM
basketball player LiAngelo Ball UCLA basketball China
College Sports
LiAngelo Ball suspended after theft in China November 16, 2017 | 2:28 AM
NBA Replay Center
NBA
Here's how NBA referees train for their job November 16, 2017 | 2:10 AM
Boston Bruins
Ritchie, Manson lead Ducks past slumping Bruins, 4-2 November 16, 2017 | 1:48 AM
Roger Goodell Jerry Jones
NFL
Feud grows between NFL, Cowboys' Jerry Jones over Goodell November 16, 2017 | 1:22 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns Timberwolves
NBA
Karl-Anthony Towns: Time for NBA to allow medical marijuana November 16, 2017 | 12:20 AM
Ezekiel Elliott suspension
NFL
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott drops appeal, will serve rest of 6-game ban November 15, 2017 | 11:45 PM
Dan Halem MLB
MLB
MLB hopes for new Japan posting deal by early December November 15, 2017 | 8:26 PM
Steph Curry Golden State Warriors
Boston Celtics
Warriors next up to try to stop Celtics' 13-game win streak November 15, 2017 | 8:13 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Why Kyrie Irving doesn't eat steak November 15, 2017 | 4:30 PM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Sports Q
Would you give up Jayson Tatum in a trade for Anthony Davis? November 15, 2017 | 4:26 PM
Brad Stevens at Celtics' media day in 2017.
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens is a fan of how the Patriots are preparing for their Mexico City game November 15, 2017 | 3:34 PM
MLB
Jeter confirms Marlins listening to offers for Stanton November 15, 2017 | 1:55 PM
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Watch Bill Belichick's motivational pregame speech on confidence November 15, 2017 | 1:05 PM
Sports News
Boy banned from high school dance competition in Minnesota November 15, 2017 | 1:00 PM
In this May 14, 2015, file photo, CONMEBOL delegate Roger Bello, of Bolivia, left, talks with Boca Juniors goalkeeper Agustin Orion, center, and Alejandro Burzaco, president of Torneos y Competencias, during a Copa Libertadores match.
Soccer
Witness says soccer official was bribed for World Cup vote November 15, 2017 | 12:34 PM
Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman during preseason, 2017.
NFL
Bills bench QB Taylor in favor of rookie Peterman November 15, 2017 | 12:04 PM
Dave Dombrowski in December, 1997, announcing that Kevin Brown had been traded from the Marlins to the Padres.
Boston Red Sox
5 momentous trades from Dave Dombrowski's three decades as a baseball executive November 15, 2017 | 10:24 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Donnie Wahlberg loved the MVP chants for Kyrie Irving at the Barclays Center November 15, 2017 | 8:55 AM
Giancarlo Stanton J.D. Martinez Eric Hosmer
Boston Red Sox
Chad Finn: Whiffs a real possibility as Red Sox chase free agent sluggers November 15, 2017 | 8:51 AM
Martellus Bennett New England Patriots
New England Patriots
NFL sees no problem with Patriots' process in adding Martellus Bennett November 15, 2017 | 8:29 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
'What’s going to happen on Thursday when the Golden State Warriors come into Boston?’ November 15, 2017 | 7:58 AM
Steve Kerr Golden State Warriors
Boston Celtics
Here's what Steve Kerr had to say about the upcoming Celtics-Warriors game November 15, 2017 | 6:51 AM
Kyrie Irving mask Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving wanted nothing to do with his mask against the Nets November 15, 2017 | 6:48 AM