Andrew Benintendi’s agent fired by agency after allegedly filming clients in shower

Houston, TX - 10/05/2017 - (9tth inning) Boston Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi, Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers and teammates head for the locker room after falling to the Astros. The Houston Astros host the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 06Red Sox-Astros, LOID: 8.3.3942722192.
Andrew Benintendi, during a Red Sox playoff game last October. –Barry Chin / The Boston Globe, File
AP,
5:20 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — A baseball agent has been fired after an accusation he used a camera to surreptitiously record clients in a shower.

CSE Talent, the agency headed by Lonnie Cooper, said in a statement Wednesday that it had fired Jason Wood, who had headed its baseball division since last April.

FanRag Sports reported a player, whom it did not identify, discovered the camera while using a shower at Wood’s home.

“For over 32 years, CSE Talent has prided itself on our moral and ethical standards and have built a solid reputation within the industry. We take pride in working with people who represent these values,” CSE President Danny Martoe said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate that CSE Talent aligned itself with someone who didn’t uphold these same standards, and therefore we chose to terminate with cause Wood’s employment.”

Wood was suspended Wednesday by the Major League Players Association, which was informed of the allegation earlier in the day by CSE. The union, which certifies agents, said it will give Wood a chance to respond.

Martoe and General Counsel Brian Roof will head the baseball division, CSE said.

Wood did not respond to an email seeking comment and did not answer his cellphone. His clients included Boston’s Andrew Benintendi.

