Morning sports update: MLB warns Yankees not to use players’ likenesses in beer foam art

Masahiro Tanaka
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is doused with sparkling wine and beer after the Yankees defeated the Cleveland Indians in the American League Division Series. –AP Photo/David Dermer
By
9:09 AM

The Bruins pulled within one point of the East-leading Lightning with a 5-4 shootout loss to the Jets.

MLB warns Yankees: No beer foam art

The Yankees were serving up pints of Aroldis Chapman at an event on Monday, but Major League Baseball quickly issued a warning that pitchers must be kept out of pitchers.

The media tasting event was intended to show off the new food and beverages that will be sold at Yankee Stadium this year, according to Newsday. One innovation was a machine that can add images to foam, and on Monday the concession stands were brewing beer with the faces of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton imprinted in the suds.

Advertisement

The MLB does not permit active players to be involved in the advertising or promotion of alcohol-related products.

“We were unaware,’’ of the images, a spokesman for MLB said Tuesday. “We spoke to the club, the club wasn’t aware, either. To the best of our knowledge, they have told them it’s not authorized, to cease doing it.’’ (Newsday)

Officials were ‘legislating on the fly’ during Super Bowl LII: NFL owners unanimously approved a new catch rule that eliminates the need for receivers to survive the ground on Tuesday. On “NFL Live,” ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and Sal Paolantonio reported that officials were using the new interpretation of the rule during Super Bowl LII for two touchdowns scored by the Eagles. Paolantonio said that the replay officials in New York were “basically legislating on the fly during the Super Bowl. And now, we’ve seen it enacted unanimously by the owners.”

His fellow analyst, Tim Hasselbeck, said, “I don’t think we should gloss over what Mort said and what Sal also confirmed talking to Al Riveron, basically saying that the Zach Ertz play and the Corey Clement play in the Super Bowl were ruled differently — that this was an action before a vote that was ruled differently. That changes the biggest and most important game of the season. That’s a massive thing. That’s a big deal.” (NESN)

The Patriots have reportedly met with Johnny Manziel: Manziel’s comeback tour continued with a trip to the Texas A&M pro day on Tuesday. According to  the Boston Herald‘s Karen Guregian, the Patriots met with the former Cleveland Browns quarterback before and after his workout in College Station. New England scouts were also on hand at the University of San Diego’s pro day, evaluating a group of prospects that included Manziel.
Advertisement

“I haven’t felt this good in a long, long time, from a mental standpoint and from a physical standpoint,” Manziel said Tuesday. (Boston.com)

Sewage leak spills onto field during game at Dodger Stadium: A spring training game between two Los Angeles rivals was cut short in the fifth inning because of a brown puddle pooling in foul territory. The game was called, giving the Dodgers a 4-3 win over the Angels despite the foul stench emanating from beside their dugout. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight:

TOPICS: MLB Bruins Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Rafael Devers
Red Sox
What experts are saying about Rafael Devers's breakout potential March 28, 2018 | 8:52 AM
Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel.
Patriots
The Patriots have reportedly met with Johnny Manziel March 28, 2018 | 6:59 AM
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stops Bosto's Brad Marchand during the shootout.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-4 shootout loss to Jets March 28, 2018 | 6:50 AM
MLB
Sewage leak spills onto field during game at Dodger Stadium March 28, 2018 | 4:54 AM
LeBron James
NBA
LeBron James has a favorite for the MVP award: Himself March 28, 2018 | 3:22 AM
Bruins
Laine's shootout winner gives Jets 5-4 win over Bruins March 27, 2018 | 11:56 PM
Chris Mack
College Sports
Louisville reportedly hires Xavier's Chris Mack as head coach March 27, 2018 | 4:28 PM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
‘I ain’t getting this one, boys’ says Mookie Betts as a fly ball went over his head March 27, 2018 | 3:57 PM
Team USA
Olympics
Team USA confirms April visit to White House March 27, 2018 | 3:51 PM
Eduardo Nunez, Hanley Ramirez
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What is the Red Sox' biggest flaw heading into the season? March 27, 2018 | 3:48 PM
Paul Pierce Ray Allen Celtics
Celtics
Ray Allen: 'It’s not about loyalty' March 27, 2018 | 3:46 PM
Shalane Flanagan
Boston Marathon
Shalane Flanagan is on the cover of 'Runner's World' March 27, 2018 | 3:43 PM
Corey Clement (L) of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a touchdown during Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota February 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARYTIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
NFL
NFL owners unanimously vote to revamp catch rule March 27, 2018 | 3:28 PM
NBA
What Markelle Fultz and the 76ers had to say about his return March 27, 2018 | 2:40 PM
This is a Oct. 27, 2017 handout photo provided by Volvo Ocean Race of sailor John Fisher on board the Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag on day 6, during Leg 1 of the Alicante to Lisbon race. Volvo Race officials said late Monday, March 26, 2018 that chances of finding a missing sailor were rapidly fading in the harsh, remote Southern Ocean some 1,400 miles west of Cape Horn. (Jeremie Lecaudey/Volvo Ocean Race via AP)
Sports News
'We must now presume that John has been lost at sea' March 27, 2018 | 2:00 PM
Josh McDaniels
Patriots
Josh McDaniels spoke out about his controversial choice to stay in New England March 27, 2018 | 12:55 PM
The Saucony X Dunkin' Kinvara 9.
Boston Marathon
"America runs on Dunkin'" just got a whole new meaning March 27, 2018 | 12:28 PM
Theo Epstein
Red Sox
Theo Epstein on leaving the Red Sox for the Cubs: 'Happy to say it worked out well for everybody' March 27, 2018 | 11:42 AM
Bill Belichick Matt Patricia
Patriots
Bill Belichick addressed the Patriots' defensive coordinator situation March 27, 2018 | 10:36 AM
David Backes Danton Heinen Boston Bruins
Bruins
David Backes is Bruins’ nominee for Masterton Trophy March 27, 2018 | 10:08 AM
Tom Brady Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick immediately shut down a question about his conversations with Tom Brady March 27, 2018 | 9:49 AM
Celtics forward Marcus Morris (13) leaps into the arms of teammate Jayson Tatum as they celebrate Morris' game-winning 3-point shot against the Thunder on Tuesday.
Celtics
A look at the Celtics' possible first-round playoff opponents March 27, 2018 | 9:20 AM
J.D. Martinez
Red Sox
The Red Sox have the highest payroll in MLB March 27, 2018 | 9:14 AM
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
Patriots
Read the letter Robert Kraft wrote to the Parkland families March 27, 2018 | 7:50 AM
MLB
Yankees first baseman Greg Bird out 6-8 weeks March 27, 2018 | 3:06 AM
College Sports
All 4 No. 1 seeds reach women's Final Four March 27, 2018 | 2:27 AM
NBA
The Raptors are quietly closing in on East No. 1 seed March 27, 2018 | 2:26 AM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Tatum has 23, Morris 20 to lift Celtics over Suns 102-94 March 27, 2018 | 1:36 AM
This Dec. 31, 2017 photo shows Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms with Suh on a one-year contract Monday, March 26, 2018. The star defensive tackle will play alongside All-Pro Aaron Donald on the Rams’ defensive line. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
NFL
Los Angeles Rams sign Ndamukong Suh March 26, 2018 | 11:04 PM
Albert Belle.
MLB
Albert Belle arrested on indecent exposure charge March 26, 2018 | 10:56 PM