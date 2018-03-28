Morning sports update: MLB warns Yankees not to use players’ likenesses in beer foam art

The Bruins pulled within one point of the East-leading Lightning with a 5-4 shootout loss to the Jets.

MLB warns Yankees: No beer foam art

The Yankees were serving up pints of Aroldis Chapman at an event on Monday, but Major League Baseball quickly issued a warning that pitchers must be kept out of pitchers.

The media tasting event was intended to show off the new food and beverages that will be sold at Yankee Stadium this year, according to Newsday. One innovation was a machine that can add images to foam, and on Monday the concession stands were brewing beer with the faces of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton imprinted in the suds.

The MLB does not permit active players to be involved in the advertising or promotion of alcohol-related products.

“We were unaware,’’ of the images, a spokesman for MLB said Tuesday. “We spoke to the club, the club wasn’t aware, either. To the best of our knowledge, they have told them it’s not authorized, to cease doing it.’’ (Newsday)

Officials were ‘legislating on the fly’ during Super Bowl LII: NFL owners unanimously approved a new catch rule that eliminates the need for receivers to survive the ground on Tuesday. On “NFL Live,” ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and Sal Paolantonio reported that officials were using the new interpretation of the rule during Super Bowl LII for two touchdowns scored by the Eagles. Paolantonio said that the replay officials in New York were “basically legislating on the fly during the Super Bowl. And now, we’ve seen it enacted unanimously by the owners.”

His fellow analyst, Tim Hasselbeck, said, “I don’t think we should gloss over what Mort said and what Sal also confirmed talking to Al Riveron, basically saying that the Zach Ertz play and the Corey Clement play in the Super Bowl were ruled differently — that this was an action before a vote that was ruled differently. That changes the biggest and most important game of the season. That’s a massive thing. That’s a big deal.” (NESN)

The Patriots have reportedly met with Johnny Manziel: Manziel’s comeback tour continued with a trip to the Texas A&M pro day on Tuesday. According to Manziel’s comeback tour continued with a trip to the Texas A&M pro day on Tuesday. According to the Boston Herald‘s Karen Guregian, the Patriots met with the former Cleveland Browns quarterback before and after his workout in College Station. New England scouts were also on hand at the University of San Diego’s pro day, evaluating a group of prospects that included Manziel.

“I haven’t felt this good in a long, long time, from a mental standpoint and from a physical standpoint,” Manziel said Tuesday. (Boston.com)

Sewage leak spills onto field during game at Dodger Stadium: A spring training game between two Los Angeles rivals was cut short in the fifth inning because of a brown puddle pooling in foul territory. The game was called, giving the Dodgers a 4-3 win over the Angels despite the foul stench emanating from beside their dugout. (Boston.com)

