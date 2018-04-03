Gabe Kapler is unlike any manager Phillies fans have known (and booed)

When Gabe Kapler came of age as a baseball fan, in Southern California in the early 1980s, he named his dog Pete for his first sports hero, Pete Rose, who played far away in Philadelphia. Pete the dog was a dirty, grimy mutt, Kapler said, some sort of terrier mix — a hustler, like Rose. Back then Kapler loved to wear a red, satin Phillies warm-up jacket, and a few years later he adopted another Philadelphia athlete, Charles Barkley of the 76ers, as a favorite.

That was the extent of Kapler’s ties to Philadelphia before the Phillies named him their manager in October, at age 42. As a boy, he rooted mainly for the Toronto Blue Jays, because that was the name of his T-ball team. He played for six major league clubs — Detroit, Texas, Colorado, Boston, Milwaukee and Tampa Bay — but never the Phillies. He is nothing like the last few managers to lead the team to the World Series.

Advertisement

Dallas Green, a former Phillies pitcher and farm director, had a booming voice and a domineering presence. Paul Owens, who was also the general manager, was nicknamed Pope for his resemblance to John Paul II. Jim Fregosi, a raspy-voiced former All-Star, was a baseball lifer who stayed at a Holiday Inn by Veterans Stadium. Charlie Manuel, a plain-spoken hitting savant from Virginia, remains the city’s kindly baseball uncle.

So who, exactly, is Kapler? He is a 12-year major league outfielder who once took a hiatus to manage a Class A team. He has been a blogger and a bodybuilder, and he is fascinated by statistics in a way no other Phillies manager has been. He works by candlelight in spring training, he plays Ping-Pong with his players, and for all the interviews he will do this season, he may ask more questions than he answers.

“He’s very intellectual, but at the same time kind of an oddball, definitely,” said Josh Reddick, a Houston Astros outfielder who played for Kapler in 2007, on a Red Sox farm team in Greenville, South Carolina.

“He’s been like that for years. He’s one of those guys, if he’s going to do something, he’s going to do it to the fullest extent.”

Advertisement

Reddick spoke in spring training, so he was not referring to Kapler’s bullpen moves in the Phillies’ season-opening series in Atlanta. In the first three games, two of them losses, Kapler went to the bullpen a staggering 18 times, including a call to an infielder. In the opener, Kapler pulled starter Aaron Nola from a shutout after just 68 pitches, and the relievers blew the game. On Saturday he summoned left-hander Hoby Milner to face Freddie Freeman for the third day in a row, but there was one problem — Milner was not actually warming up.

After the game, Kapler said he took responsibility for that mishap, using the word “miscommunication” repeatedly with reporters and emphasizing the “long view.”

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, right, shaking hands with second baseman Cesar Hernandez before a spring training game. Kapler has never been a manager at the major league level before, but he took time off from his playing career to manage in the minors. —Lynne Sladky / AP

One curious series aside, Kapler has long appealed to some of the more astute minds in baseball, including Joe Maddon, who managed Kapler with the Rays and said he had envisioned him as his future bench coach if the opening ever arose. Maddon appreciated Kapler’s bond with teammates and willingness to challenge conventional thought.

Maddon, who now guides the Chicago Cubs, is the original iconoclast among modern managers. His methods played well in the obscurity of Tampa Bay, with a young franchise that had never won before. But Kapler’s first job comes with a flagship National League team in a town that has never seen anyone quite like him. Does he know what awaits him?

“He’s strong enough to absorb any blows he’s going to get in the beginning, because definitely, the cheesesteak guys aren’t going to dig on that early on,” Maddon said. “Maybe the sushi people will be OK, but not the cheesesteaks. So he’s going to have to fight through that.”

Advertisement

Maddon is from Hazleton, Pennsylvania, not far from Philadelphia. He laughed and continued: “I know these folks, I’ve been there. But they have a nice team, and as they continue to blossom and his stuff works, the cheesesteak guys will start eating sushi.”

The Phillies, who are in New York for a three-game series against the New York Mets, lost 96 games last season, their sixth in a row without a winning record. But they were 37-36 from July 16 through the end of the year, and rookies such as Rhys Hoskins, J.P. Crawford and Jorge Alfaro fueled hope of an imminent turnaround.

Their progress led general manager Matt Klentak to add veterans Carlos Santana and Jake Arrieta as free agents. It also persuaded him to replace manager Pete Mackanin, 66, despite having extended Mackanin’s contract in May. Mackanin — now a special assistant to the general manager — had been the right fit for the Phillies’ rebuild, Klentak said, but a new phase, it seems, is underway.

“Once our young players arrived in the big leagues and demonstrated that they were here to stay, we knew that things were about to change,” Klentak said. “We were looking for somebody who could connect with young players and really help to finish off their development at the major league level and create a new type of Phillies culture.”

Klentak worked for the Baltimore Orioles in 2010, when Buck Showalter became the manager and instantly changed the team’s outlook. Unlike Showalter, of course, Kapler has never managed in the majors before. But he could be the kind of transformative figure the Phillies need.

The Phillies were a power at the start of this decade, in the midst of a five-year run as NL East champions that included two World Series appearances and the 2008 championship. They had little incentive to change their principles, and were among the last teams to adapt to the statistical revolution sweeping the game.

Now the Phillies have a growing group of analysts in the front office and a manager so fluent in numbers that he speaks confidently about the virtues of FIP (fielding independent pitching) compared with earned run average in predicting pitchers’ performance.

“I like xFIP even better,” Kapler said, “because ballpark factors play in.”

Kapler spoke in an hourlong interview late in spring training in Clearwater, Florida, his office lit by candles, with Norah Jones music playing in the background. He keeps the door to his bathroom closed, he said, because nobody wants to stare at a toilet.

“None of this lighting, this lamp, none of it was there,” Kapler said. “There was a big, brown desk right here, and a big chair behind it. It almost felt like a principal’s office — or a jail cell.”

Kapler preferred standing at his desk in a corner, by the whiteboard, which was covered by a pull-down screen that bears an image of a Phillies championship ring; he did not like the plain white style he inherited. Above the couch, in a collage of inspirational quotations from Maya Angelou, Albert Camus, Malcolm X and others, Kapler made sure to include Simón Bolívar, the Venezuelan military leader who died nearly 200 years ago.

“We needed a Latin American Spanish speaker when our players come and sit down,” Kapler said. “Maybe they don’t know who Robert Frost is, but they all know who this leader is. I wanted to continue that inclusion.”

Kapler had a French press in the office; he grinds his own coffee beans. On a shelf was a bottle of wine and a box of chocolates, a gift from a coach’s wife. The chocolates had been there for weeks, and he had not eaten one. He is very disciplined, he said, and chooses when to indulge.

“I just do it when I want to, and not out of desperation,” he said. “It’s more like: ‘I plan to indulge on Friday of next week with friends. We’re going to go out and get cheesecake and steak with au gratin potatoes.’”

David Ortiz is mobbed by teammates Gabe Kapler and Trot Nixon following a game-winning hit against the New York Yankees, Oct. 18, 2004. —Jim Davis / The Boston Globe

Kapler did not hit a home run in high school, but his body gave him a chance for a future in the game: He was tall and wiry strong, and scouts could project that he would grow into a ballplayer’s frame. Even so, Kapler was drafted late — the 57th round, in 1995 — and became a physical marvel. At 6 feet 2 inches and 190 chiseled pounds, he posed shirtless for the covers of fitness magazines as a rookie for the Detroit Tigers in 1999.

This was the height of baseball’s steroid era, and while accusations dogged Kapler, he wrote an eloquent denial for Baseball Prospectus, detailing his precise workout regimen. It is part of Kapler’s extensive digital footprint as a writer for that website, Fox Sports and his own lifestyle blog, for which he once extolled the powers of coconut oil.

More seriously, Kapler also explored his dismay at having misjudged the character of a former teammate, Chad Curtis, who is now in prison for sexually assaulting underage girls. In another column, Kapler expressed his disgust at the “degradation” of bullying and hazing in baseball. His slogan with the Phillies is “Be Bold,” and he said he would celebrate individuality, not stifle it.

“Where do you want to come to work more: where you’re looking over your shoulder all the time, or where people are like, ‘Hey, great to see you, glad to be in the same space as you’?” Kapler said. “It just seems really reasonable to me to create an environment of positivity.”

Veteran reliever Pat Neshek, who spent most of last season with the Phillies and returned as a free agent, said Kapler’s accessibility was a welcome change. He staged a talent show for the players in spring training and devised a social-media competition pairing veterans with rookies to see who could add the most followers.

“If you came in here last year, nobody really talked,” Neshek said. “The environment wasn’t really friendly for a lot of young guys to feel comfortable, or a lot of older guys to feel comfortable. Now, you feel like you can just go into his office and chat him up for like 20 minutes if you wanted to — whereas, last year, that wasn’t really an option.”

With Greenville, Reddick said, Kapler made low-level prospects feel like big leaguers. He was strict only about nutrition, making sure Reddick got up early every morning for breakfast, teaching him how to nourish his body for a long season. That was also a focus of Kapler’s three years as director of player development for the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose general manager, Farhan Zaidi, said Kapler had empowered players.

“I want to have as few rules as possible, because I want guys to be accountable for their own behavior and their own work habits,” Zaidi said, describing Kapler’s approach. “Not just accepting or staying the status quo, in any part of the operation, is one of his greatest strengths,” Zaidi added later. “I’m sure he’ll do that at the big league level and have a lot of success.”

Kapler looking into the bullpen at spring training. Matt Klentak, the Phillies’ general manager, said he had replaced Pete Mackanin with Kapler because “we were looking for somebody who could connect with young players and really help to finish off their development at the major league level and create a new type of Phillies culture.” —Lynne Sladky / AP

Among Kapler’s innovations this spring was frequent shuffling of outfielders within an inning, putting his best defender in the spot where each hitter was most likely to drive the ball. Kapler said it was not about innovation but about upending assumptions; he assumes the outfield plan makes sense, but he is not sure.

“It’s about being open when people say, ‘Wait a second, did you think about this?’” Kapler said. “’Did you think about how the person might feel who’s getting swapped out?’ There’s a science to it. There’s a test and retest.”

If he had more time, Kapler said, he would love to take his iPad to a coffee shop and lose himself in research. He is fascinated, among other things, by the many factors involved in moving the runners with a 3-2 count. He said he learned something new every day.

“What separates him in any decision-making context is that he asks a ton of questions,” Klentak said. “He polls people all the time.”

Seated with Philadelphia baseball writers at a winter-meetings luncheon, Kapler asked each to text five friends and ask them to name the most popular athlete in Philadelphia sports history. (The winners: Chase Utley, Brian Dawkins and Allen Iverson.) Kapler wants to immerse himself in his new surroundings, and he said fans had been universally welcoming so far.

In truth, the locals may get an unfair reputation for hostility to newcomers. The fans adored Dick Vermeil, a California native who arrived to coach the Eagles at age 39, in 1976. Vermeil poured his soul into the franchise with an emotional vulnerability that resonated with the city, where his face still appeared on billboards many years after his final game.

“So what do I know about Phillies fans?” Kapler said. “They’re passionate, they’re caring, they pay very close attention. They care most about how much effort we put in and how prepared we are. The promise I can make to the Philadelphia fans is: We will not be out-prepared, we will not be outworked, we will not be outfought. I think that will put them at ease, if nothing else, and I also think they’re sensible and rational.”

Sensible? Rational? Philadelphia? Hear Kapler out.

“The label Philly fans get is that they’re tough,” he said. “Well, they just want you to play well, play with passion, sacrifice your body and never take a play off. Is that tough, or is it … normal? I see it as normal.”

The sports scene in the Philadelphia area is thriving now, for a change. The Eagles are Super Bowl champions, the Sixers and the Flyers hold playoff positions, and Villanova had a chance to win another NCAA basketball title Monday night. The fans have had little reason to make a certain sound — but if they do, Kapler promises to understand.

“If we get booed,” he said, “we probably deserve to get booed.”