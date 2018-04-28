Pablo Sandoval makes MLB pitching debut

He pitched a 1-2-3 inning.

Pablo Sandoval
Pablo Sandoval pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning. –AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
By
MICHAEL WAGAMAN
AP,
April 28, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Chase Utley hit three doubles and a single as the Los Angeles Dodgers did damage against every San Francisco pitcher except emergency reliever Pablo Sandoval, routing the Giants 15-6 Saturday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Sandoval was summoned from third base to begin the ninth inning and, in his first major league pitching appearance, retired three straight batters on grounders. The 2012 World Series MVP threw 11 pitches, helping preserve the Giants’ bullpen for the second game. He also had a hit and an RBI.

Chris Taylor, who homered, and Utley each scored four times. Joc Pederson had four hits and drove in four runs, and Cody Bellinger had three hits and three RBIs as Los Angeles ended a three-game losing streak.

The Dodgers had a season-high 20 hits, their most since getting 21 against Cincinnati on Aug. 22, 2016. Los Angeles lost right fielder Yasiel Puig to a sore left hip after he ran into a wall.

Walker Buehler (1-0) allowed two runs and struck out six over five innings. The right-hander was recalled from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga before the game and added to the roster as the 26th man.

Nick Hundley and Alen Hanson homered for the Giants. Chris Stratton (2-2) returned from the paternity list and gave up six runs in 1 1/3 innings.

Puig made a running one-handed catch and ran into a padded wall in the right corner of AT&T Park while chasing down Nick Hundley’s deep foul to end the first inning. Manager Dave Roberts and team trainers rushed out and ran down the right field line as Puig dropped to the ground before getting to one knee.

Puig remained on one knee for several moments, then got to his feet and walked slowly into the Dodgers dugout. He came out to bat in the second inning, fouled a ball of his foot, then flied out. He was removed in between innings.

It is the first doubleheader between the two teams since Sept. 27, 2003. It was necessary after a rainout at AT&T Park on April 6.

Trainer’s room

Dodgers: OF Matt Kemp did not start after leaving Friday’s game with tightness in his left quad. He singled and scored as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.

Giants: 2B Joe Panik was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb. … OF Mac Williamson was put on the seven-day concussion list. … Reliever Mark Melancon was transferred to the 60-day DL and RHP Derek Law was appointed as the 26th man for the doubleheader. … OF Austin Slater was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

Up next

Los Angeles LHP Alex Wood (0-2, 3.72 ERA) pitches against San Francisco RHP Johnny Cueto (2-0, 0.35) in the second game.

