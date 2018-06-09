FROM

Is former Red Sox pitcher Clay Buchholz primed for a comeback season in the majors?

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo says as long as Buchholz is getting people out, he’ll have a spot in the rotation.

Clay Buchholz Arizona Diamondbacks
Clay Buchholz pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning. –Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By
June 9, 2018

Clay Buchholz saving a staff?

Yep, that’s right. Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo certainly remember the good times with Buchholz in Boston, though they also remember the bad ones. Yet, when they were searching for a starter, with Robbie Ray on the disabled list with an oblique issue, Shelby Miller on rehab after Tommy John surgery, and Taijuan Walker out for the year following Tommy John surgery, the D-Backs decided to get creative and sign Buchholz to a minor league contract after the veteran opted out of his deal with the Royals.

“Mike and [assistant GM] Amiel [Sawdaye] and I got together and we said, ‘Why not Clay?’ ’’ Lovullo said. “The reports on him were very good and so we said, ‘Let’s do it.’ And he’s been outstanding for us. He’s pounding the zone, following the game plan, with a four-pitch mix. It’s been perfect timing for us and a great job by him. Clay is making a statement every time he goes out there. I remember in 2013 and parts of ’14, he was hitting 92-95 miles per hour. But now it’s mostly 90 and 91 and an occasional 92. It’s been very effective.’’

Buck up A year-by-year look at Buchholz's stats.
Year Team W-L G GS IP ERA WHIP SO9
2007 BOS 3-1 4 3 22.2 1.59 1.059 8.7
2008 BOS 2-9 16 15 76 6.75 1.763 8.5
2009 BOS 7-4 16 16 92 4.21 1.38 6.7
2010 BOS 17-7 28 28 173.2 2.33 1.203 6.2
2011 BOS 6-3 14 14 82.2 3.48 1.294 6.5
2012 BOS 11-8 29 29 189.1 4.56 1.326 6.1
2013 BOS 12-1 16 16 108.1 1.74 1.025 8
2014 BOS 8-11 28 28 170.1 5.34 1.386 7
2015 BOS 7-7 18 18 113.1 3.26 1.209 8.5
2016 BOS 8-10 37 21 139.1 4.78 1.328 6
2017 PHI 0-1 2 2 7.1 12.27 2.591 6.1
2018 ARI 1-1 4 4 24 1.88 0.833 7.9
Career 82-63 212 194 1199 3.97 1.301 6.9
SOURCE: baseball-reference.com

TOPICS: MLB Red Sox
