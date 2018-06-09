Is former Red Sox pitcher Clay Buchholz primed for a comeback season in the majors?

Clay Buchholz saving a staff?

Yep, that’s right. Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo certainly remember the good times with Buchholz in Boston, though they also remember the bad ones. Yet, when they were searching for a starter, with Robbie Ray on the disabled list with an oblique issue, Shelby Miller on rehab after Tommy John surgery, and Taijuan Walker out for the year following Tommy John surgery, the D-Backs decided to get creative and sign Buchholz to a minor league contract after the veteran opted out of his deal with the Royals.

“Mike and [assistant GM] Amiel [Sawdaye] and I got together and we said, ‘Why not Clay?’ ’’ Lovullo said. “The reports on him were very good and so we said, ‘Let’s do it.’ And he’s been outstanding for us. He’s pounding the zone, following the game plan, with a four-pitch mix. It’s been perfect timing for us and a great job by him. Clay is making a statement every time he goes out there. I remember in 2013 and parts of ’14, he was hitting 92-95 miles per hour. But now it’s mostly 90 and 91 and an occasional 92. It’s been very effective.’’