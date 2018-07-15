David Ortiz leads World squad at Futures Game, insists managing isn’t in his future

He drew the loudest ovation during pregame introductions.

Manager David Ortiz of the World Team celebrates against the U.S. Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park on Sunday.
Manager David Ortiz of the World Team celebrates against the U.S. Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park on Sunday. –Rob Carr / Getty Images
By
BEN WALKER
AP,
July 15, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — David Ortiz drew so many pals and well-wishers, it took him nearly three minutes just to climb a few dugout steps. He then swung behind the batting cage, gave Vladimir Guerrero a playful pat, and spotted another Hall of Famer along the first base side.

“What’s goin’ on, Papi?” a grinning Dave Winfield asked.

Yep, Big Papi is still a big hit wherever he goes, whatever he does.

On Sunday, that meant a new job: The retired Red Sox great became a manager at the All-Star Futures Game, guiding the minor league talent on the World squad at Nationals Park.

Advertisement

Ortiz, of course, drew the loudest ovation during pregame introductions.

Famed for hitting fastballs into the bleachers at Fenway Park, he found this skippering business more like a changeup. As in, tough to adjust to, even for a one-time exhibition.

“People will say you played in the big leagues for 20 years, you will have this managing side in your back pocket,” he said. “It doesn’t work that way.”

Not on this afternoon, anyway. Final score: U.S. 10, World 6.

“Being a manager is not that easy, I’m telling you it’s not that easy,” he said after the game.

“Being a manager is stressful, especially when things are not going good,” he said, laughing.

And no surprise, Ortiz doesn’t have any intention of making this a full-time gig at any level.

“That is not on my bucket list,” the 42-year-old Ortiz said.

Besides, he reckoned, he’s probably too nice for the post.

“I’m so friendly with everybody,” he said, “I don’t know how to be mad at anybody.”

Luis Basabe got to see that big smile up close. A top young talent for the Chicago White Sox, the 21-year-old from Venezuela was picked by Ortiz to lead off and play center field. He rewarded his manager’s faith by hitting a home run.

Advertisement

Asked how it felt to share space with Ortiz, his eyes grew wide.

“His name … Big Papi … that name means a lot,” Basabe said. “A legend, a good teammate, a champion.”

Dodgers catching prospect Keibert Ruiz met Ortiz on Saturday.

“It’s awesome. Unbelievable. I saw David Ortiz with Boston Red Sox hitting home runs and then I saw he was manager in the futures game, unbelievable,” he said.

Ruiz said Ortiz offered a tip, too: “Just see the ball and hit it hard.”

After signing autographs and chatting with fans, Ortiz took on another role before the first pitch— team photographer. Standing in the midst of his players, he grabbed a camera to snap a couple selfies.

“I have some work to do,” he said earlier.

Ortiz, who will serve as a TV analyst for Fox during the All-Star Game, was lured into this event by longtime buddy Torii Hunter, the manager for the U.S. team.

“I thought it would be something special because we’ve always been together with the Twins, we played together, went to the postseason together. I got beat by him in the postseason,” Hunter said. “We have a bond, man. He’s one of my best friends in the game. I thought it would be cool for media, for fans and Major League Baseball.”

“We got a fun rivalry. It’s just something we’ve always done. We’ve been competitive. David would hit a home run in the minor leagues, I tried to hit one. He would try to hit one further, then I would try to hit one further. We had some fun along the way and always been competitive, even as teammates. … Once we got off the field, he’s my friend. On the field, he’s my frenemy,” he said.

Advertisement

Wearing his familiar No. 34, with a Dominican Republic flag patch on the front of his red jersey and a Boston “B” logo on his shoulder, Ortiz now works for the Red Sox in a variety of capacities. He led them to three World Series championships, was a 10-time All-Star and hit most of his 541 homers with the club.

Ortiz retired after the 2016 season. He stays in regular contact with All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts and delights in seeing Boston bash the ball all around the park.

“Woo!!!” Ortiz hollered, rattling the wall in his manager’s office.

Those Red Sox own the best record in the majors, having gone on a quite a roll going into break. Kind of makes Ortiz want to grab a bucket of popcorn, sit back in a comfortable seat and take in the winning show.

“Like watching a movie you know it’s going to end up,” he said.

TOPICS: MLB Baseball Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Stewards pull a woman off the pitch after she stormed onto the field and interrupted the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Soccer
Pussy Riot upstages Putin with protest that halts World Cup July 15, 2018 | 8:20 PM
David Pastrnak of the Bruins scores a goal past Ray Emery of the Flyers during the third period of an NHL game in 2015. Emery drowned Sunday.
NHL
Former NHL goalie Ray Emery drowns July 15, 2018 | 5:17 PM
Craig Kimbrel and Sandy Leon celebrate after a 5-2 win over the Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Sunday.
Red Sox
Red-hot Red Sox blitz Blue Jays in final game before All-Star break July 15, 2018 | 4:30 PM
Soccer
The Latest: France explodes with joy after World Cup win July 15, 2018 | 1:58 PM
Tennis
Djokovic wins 4th Wimbledon by beating Anderson in 3 sets July 15, 2018 | 12:00 PM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 15: Eduardo Rodriguez #52 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on April 15, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. All players are wearing #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Red Sox place Eduardo Rodriguez on 10-day disabled list July 15, 2018 | 10:51 AM
National
John Cynn of Indiana claims World Series of Poker title, wins $8.8M July 15, 2018 | 8:40 AM
The Revolution, despite a goal from Diego Fagundez, fell to the Galaxy, 3-2, on Saturday.
Soccer
Revolution squander lead in final minutes, fall to Galaxy July 14, 2018 | 9:51 PM
Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts lived up to his walk-up song — and more — with walk-off grand slam July 14, 2018 | 7:43 PM
St. Louis native Jayson Tatum of the Celtics throws out the first pitch prior to a game between the Cardinals and the Reds at Busch Stadium on Friday.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum throws out first pitch at Cardinals game July 14, 2018 | 7:13 PM
Xander Bogaerts, right, is doused by teammate Mookie Betts as J.D. Martinez looks on after Bogaerts hit a grand slam in the 10th inning to defeat the Blue Jays 6-2 on Saturday.
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts' walk-off grand slam ignites Red Sox past Jays July 14, 2018 | 4:51 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez exits game with right ankle sprain July 14, 2018 | 3:52 PM
In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks with the media during a news conference before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. NBC Sports is set to bench its play-by-play NASCAR announcer for an all-analyst lineup headlined by Dale Earnhardt Jr. The network will use three analysts in the broadcast booth for next week's NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Entertainment
Dale Earnhardt Jr. leads all-analyst NASCAR booth in New Hampshire July 14, 2018 | 3:21 PM
Belgium's Thomas Meunier, left, and England's Danny Rose challenge for the ball during the third-place match between England and Belgium at the World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia on Saturday.
Soccer
Belgium beats England 2-0, finishes 3rd at World Cup July 14, 2018 | 3:19 PM
J.D. Martinez
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez and his BP iPad no longer a laughing matter July 14, 2018 | 2:27 PM
Jabari Parker is heading to Chicago to play with the Bulls.
NBA
Jabari Parker agrees to $40 million, 2-year deal with Bulls July 14, 2018 | 2:05 PM
Tennis
Kerber beats Williams 6-3, 6-3 to win 1st Wimbledon title July 14, 2018 | 1:03 PM
Colby Cave (26) battles for the puck.
Bruins
Colby Cave signs two-year, two-way deal with Bruins July 14, 2018 | 11:21 AM
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's singles semifinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic tops Rafael Nadal to reach 5th Wimbledon final July 14, 2018 | 11:08 AM
Rick Porcello
Red Sox
What Rick Porcello had to say after his 8-run, 2-inning showing against the Blue Jays July 14, 2018 | 12:39 AM
Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Smoak celebrates his solo home run with Kendrys Morales (8) during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Blue Jays snap Red Sox win streak at 10 games July 14, 2018 | 12:12 AM
Rafael Nadal
Tennis
Nadal-Djokovic match suspended at Wimbledon after 3rd set July 13, 2018 | 7:23 PM
Chase Utley
MLB
Chase Utley to retire at the end of the season July 13, 2018 | 4:19 PM
DeMarco Murray
NFL
Running back DeMarco Murray is retiring from the NFL July 13, 2018 | 3:49 PM
Mookie Betts Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox have work to do to catch 15-game streak by 1946 team July 13, 2018 | 2:23 PM
Andrew Benintendi
Red Sox
Red Sox place Andrew Benintendi on bereavement leave July 13, 2018 | 12:42 PM
Mookie Betts, Christian Vazquez
Sports Q
Will the Red Sox win 100 games? July 13, 2018 | 12:34 PM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Dave O'Brien's call, and other reactions to Mookie Betts's stunning grand slam July 13, 2018 | 12:34 PM
France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris dives to make a save during the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals against Uruguay.
Soccer
Croatian scandal, eclipsing Pele, and politics as usual: What to know about the World Cup final July 13, 2018 | 12:30 PM
Mookie Betts Red Sox
Red Sox
The anatomy of Mookie Betts’s amazing 13-pitch at-bat July 13, 2018 | 12:14 PM