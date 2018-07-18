5 starters and 5 relievers who could be on the move to contenders soon

Teams trying to make a push for the postseason are always looking to add new arms.

Cole Hamels
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles. Teams trying to make a push for the postseason are always looking to add new arms. –AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
By
ROB MAADDI
AP,
11:00 AM

From aces to closers, pitchers will be on the move this month.

Teams trying to make a push for the postseason are always looking to add new arms. There are some big names available on the trade market who can make a difference in the starting rotation or bullpen.

Here are 10 pitchers — five starters and five relievers — who could be changing uniforms before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline:

Cole Hamels: The MVP of the 2008 World Series and NLCS has been through this before, going from the Phillies to the Rangers in July 2015. Hamels has a career-worst 4.36 ERA and he’s already allowed 21 homers, but he’s a proven lefty who could benefit from pitching away from a hitter-friendly ballpark. Hamels has a 2.93 ERA in 10 starts on the road. Texas may have to eat some of his salary, however. His contract includes a team option for $20 million next year or a $6 million buyout. Hamels also has a no-trade clause for 20 teams.

J.A. Happ: Another former Phillies lefty, Happ is in the final season of his contract with Toronto. He had three rough starts leading to his first All-Star appearance but has been a consistent starter in baseball’s toughest division for a few years. Happ is 10-6 with a 4.29 ERA and is averaging more than one strikeout per inning for the first time in his career in a season in which he’s pitched at least 100 innings.

Matt Harvey: After rejuvenating his career in Cincinnati following his release from the Mets earlier this season, Harvey could find himself back in a pennant race. The righty is 5-3 with a 3.64 ERA in 12 starts.

Jordan Zimmermann: He’s 4-1 with a 3.79 ERA in 12 starts after an atrocious 2017 season. Zimmermann has the highest strikeout percentage of his career (23.6 percent) but he’s owed $50 million over the next two seasons, so the Detroit Tigers might have to pay some of his salary to deal him.

Nathan Eovaldi: Back on the mound after missing 2017 following Tommy John surgery, Eovaldi is 3-4 with a 4.59 ERA in nine starts for the Rays. The righty was roughed up in his final start before the All-Star break but pitched well in his previous three starts. He is only making $2 million this season, so he’s a cheap option for budget-conscious teams.

Zach Britton: The hard-throwing lefty had 120 saves between 2014-16 before injury cut his season short in 2017. He’s back healthy and hasn’t allowed a run in 13 of his 15 appearances. Britton is making $12 million this season, and the Baltimore Orioles will have plenty of suitors.

Brad Hand: A two-time All-Star, Hand is signed through 2020 with a team option for 2021 and will be one of the most pursued relievers. He has 24 saves with 65 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings, and the San Diego Padres will be asking for a lot in return.

Raisel Iglesias: The Reds have no urgency to move a 28-year-old closer who won’t become a free agent until 2022, but Iglesias can net solid prospects in a trade. He has 19 saves and a 2.36 ERA.

Joakim Soria: After returning to closing, Soria is having his best season since 2015 in his first year with the White Sox. He has 14 saves and a 2.75 ERA for a team that should be a seller.

Kyle Barraclough: He has a 1.28 ERA and nine saves for Miami in 44 appearances and is under team control for multiple years, so the Marlins will get plenty of calls for the tough righty.

