8 hitters available for teams that don’t land Manny Machado

There's only one Machado, but several guys can bolster a team's starting lineup and make an impact down the stretch.

Manny Machado
Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado throws to first base to make the double play on Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By
ROB MAADDI
AP,
11:28 AM

Manny Machado could be wearing a new uniform before he plays another game and other hitters will be on the move in the next couple weeks.

Teams seeking to boost their offense will have several options to land a big bat, even if they miss out on Machado. The four-time All-Star is the most coveted player available on the trade market, but the Baltimore Orioles are close to dealing him to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports.

The Phillies and Brewers were in the mix and the Yankees had strong interest, too.

Here are eight hitters who may have new teams before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline:

Mike Moustakas: After smacking a career-best 38 homers for the Kansas City Royals last year, the two-time All-Star third baseman didn’t get a lucrative deal in free agency and returned on a one-year deal for $6.5 million plus a mutual option for 2019. He has 19 homers and 58 RBIs but is only batting .249 for the worst team in the majors.

Scooter Gennett: The Cincinnati Reds aren’t going anywhere and they’d be selling high on their All-Star second baseman. Gennett, a waiver claim last year, had a breakout season in 2017 when he swatted 27 homers and drove in 97 runs. He’s batting .326 with 16 homers and 63 RBIs this season. Gennett is a fan favorite in his hometown and can’t become a free agent until 2020, so prying him away from the Reds might be difficult.

Asdrubal Cabrera: The 32-year-old infielder is batting .281 with 17 homers and 52 RBIs for the hapless New York Mets. He’s only played second base this season but started at shortstop and third base last year. Cabrera is a switch hitter who would give a team versatility and pop. He’s also slated to become a free agent after the season, so the Mets can’t expect to get too much in return for the two-time All-Star.

Shin-Soo Choo: A first-time All-Star, Choo has 18 homers and is on pace to swat a career-best 30 for the last-place Texas Rangers. Choo is batting .291 with a .405 on-base percentage, but the left-handed hitting right fielder just turned 36 and is owed $42 million over the next two seasons.

Eduardo Escobar: The versatile infielder has a .271 average, 14 homers and 57 RBIs with 35 doubles for the Minnesota Twins. Escobar can play shortstop, second base or third base, plus he’s started in left field during his career. He’s making $4.85 million this season and will be a free agent in the fall.

Wilson Ramos: An All-Star catcher for the second time in three years, Ramos is batting .297 with 14 homers and 53 RBIs for the Tampa Bay Rays. But he injured his hamstring and is heading to the disabled list, decreasing his trade value.

Nick Castellanos: He’s having another strong season for the Detroit Tigers after hitting 26 homers and knocking in 101 runs last year. The 26-year-old right fielder is batting .305 with 15 homers and 56 RBIs and is under team control for another season.

Josh Donaldson: The 2015 AL MVP is struggling through an injury-riddled season and has only played 36 games, but he averaged 35 homers and 100 RBIs between 2014-17 and is entering free agency after the season. The Toronto Blue Jays should be eager to move Donaldson if another team is willing to gamble that he’ll be healthy enough to make a difference.

