Strong-armed fan hits Yanks’ Giancarlo Stanton with HR ball

The game was briefly halted as umpires gathered near the third-base line to point out the fan to stadium security officials.

Giancarlo Stanton celebrates his solo home run during the seventh inning Saturday.
Giancarlo Stanton celebrates his solo home run during the seventh inning Saturday. –Michael Dwyer / AP Photo
By
Associated Press
AP,
4:21 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton has been plunked plenty of times. But by his own home run ball?

The New York Yankees star homered over the Green Monster on Saturday, connecting in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox. Stanton then got quite a surprise from a strong-armed fan while rounding second base at Fenway Park.

A man wearing a black T-shirt heaved the souvenir from his first-row seat on top of the left-field wall, and the ball took a hop and bounced off Stanton. The slugger continued his home run trot, but turned his head, smiled and appeared to tip his cap to the fan.

Advertisement

The game was briefly halted as umpires gathered near the third-base line to point out the fan to stadium security officials.

Stanton’s solo homer, the Yankees’ 266th of the season, increased New York’s lead to 8-2. Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer in the fourth to snap the Yankees’ tie with the 1997 Seattle Mariners for the most in a single season in major league history.

TOPICS: MLB Baseball Red Sox New York Yankees
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard walks on the court during NBA basketball practice, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 in Burnaby, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
NBA
10 things Celtics fans should know about the rest of the NBA September 29, 2018 | 8:37 AM
Josh Gordon Patriots
Patriots
How experts rank Patriots players for Week 4 fantasy football September 29, 2018 | 8:10 AM
Red Sox
Yankees tie HR mark, beat Red Sox 11-6, home for wild card September 29, 2018 | 12:05 AM
Celtics
Hayward returns, and the NBA preseason schedule begins September 28, 2018 | 10:11 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Brady happy for and rooting for former receivers September 28, 2018 | 4:24 PM
CANTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 24: From left Jayson Tatum #0, Jaylen Brown #7, Kyrie Irving #11, Gordon Hayward #20 and Al Horford #42 pose together for a photo during Boston Celtics Media Day on September 24, 2018 in Canton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Sports Q
What are you most looking forward to in the Celtics preseason opener? September 28, 2018 | 4:08 PM
Devin McCourty
Patriots
Devin McCourty thinks Eric Reid has been 'a starter since Day One in this league' September 28, 2018 | 3:57 PM
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) follows the block of New England Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (61) during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Patriots
Chad Finn: Do the Patriots have the talent to win when they must? September 28, 2018 | 3:19 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady was caught busting a move at practice September 28, 2018 | 2:51 PM
Boston, MA - 9/25/2018 - Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) at Boston Celtics training camp. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 26Celtics practice, LOID: 8.4.3277929148.
Celtics
The Celtics are playing their first preseason game at UNC. Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum arrived in Duke blue. September 28, 2018 | 12:08 PM
3. Brian Johnson, LHP. 2015 Team: Pawtucket Sox. The 31st overall pick in the 2012 draft, Johnson helped lead the Florida Gators to three consecutive College World Series from 2010-2012 as a two-way player (22 wins, 15 home runs). In 2014 he led all Double-A Eastern League pitchers with a 1.75 ERA. He pitched 96 innings in 15 games for Pawtucket last year, posting a 9-6 record. The 25-year-old is ranked 40th on MLB.com’s list of top 100 prospects.
Red Sox
Here are the Yankees-Red Sox pitching matchups September 28, 2018 | 11:32 AM
Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant.
NFL
A closer look at the Miami Dolphins and how they got to 3-0 September 28, 2018 | 11:30 AM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
Marcus Smart did not make trip to Chapel Hill with the Celtics September 28, 2018 | 11:07 AM
Chestnut Hill, MA - 9/09/2017 - (4th quarter) Boston College Eagles head coach Steve Addazio and his team have a lot of work to do before next week when they face the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. Boston College Eagles host Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Julian Benbow, Topic: 10Wake Forest-BC, LOID:8.3.3650146316.
College Sports
BC's sloppy loss to Purdue cost them their Top 25 spot September 28, 2018 | 10:48 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo, LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) defends against Vanderbilt forward Jeff Roberson (11) during an NCAA college basketball game, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU basketball player Wayde Sims has died after he was shot near the campus of another school in Baton Rouge. Police say in a news release that the 20-year-old Sims was shot around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, near the campus of Southern University. Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said Sims was taken to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound and died. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, File)
College Sports
LSU basketball player Wayde Sims shot to death September 28, 2018 | 10:01 AM
Vince Wilfork in 2015.
Sports News
What Vince Wilfork had to say on the McCourty twins' podcast September 28, 2018 | 9:49 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug during the second period of an NHL hockey preseason game in Boston, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018.
Bruins
What Torey Krug and Noel Acciari said about their preseason debuts September 28, 2018 | 8:10 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for the Patriots-Dolphins game September 28, 2018 | 8:03 AM
Ryan Donato Boston Bruins
Bruins
Ryan Donato among young NHL players to watch this season September 28, 2018 | 3:50 AM
BC Football
College Sports
BC launches a major initiative to improve its sports programs September 28, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
4 things to watch for in Patriots-Dolphins September 27, 2018 | 7:55 PM
Shannon Johnson
Golf
Norton's Shannon Johnson wins US Women's Mid-Amateur September 27, 2018 | 6:28 PM
Patrick Chung patriots
Patriots
NFL says concussion protocol was not violated in Patrick Chung case September 27, 2018 | 6:14 PM
Boston Marathon finish line
Marathon
BAA adjusts qualifying times for 2020 Boston Marathon September 27, 2018 | 5:58 PM
Marcus Morris, Tristan Thompson
Celtics
Marcus Morris to Tristan Thompson: 'Cut it out' September 27, 2018 | 5:33 PM
CC Sabathia
MLB
CC Sabathia got ejected for hitting a batter. It may have cost him $500,000. September 27, 2018 | 4:28 PM
Danny Amendola
Patriots
What Danny Amendola had to say before Patriots-Dolphins game September 27, 2018 | 3:52 PM
Marcus Smart Terry Rozier Jayson Tatum
Sports Q
Who is more valuable to the Celtics, Marcus Smart or Terry Rozier? September 27, 2018 | 3:46 PM
Hartford Whalers uniforms.
NHL
Hurricanes will wear Whalers uniforms in games against Bruins September 27, 2018 | 3:08 PM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
'Josh certainly has a tremendous amount of physical talent and intellectual gifts' September 27, 2018 | 2:47 PM