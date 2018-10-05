Yankees announce starters for Games 3, 4 of ALDS

Aaron Boone made the announcement.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino reacts after striking out Oakland Athletics' Marcus Semien with the bases loaded to end the top of the fourth inning of the American League wild-card playoff baseball game, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Luis Severino reacts after striking out Oakland Athletics' Marcus Semien with the bases loaded. –AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
AP,
October 5, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — Luis Severino will start Game 3 of the AL Division Series for the New York Yankees and CC Sabathia will start Game 4 against the Red Sox if necessary.

That’s the word from Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

Boone announced the rotation before the series opener on Friday night. J.A. Happ was scheduled to face Chris Sale in Game 1, with Masahiro Tanaka starting Game 2 for New York against David Price.

Severino started the AL wild-card game against Oakland on Wednesday night, pitching four shutout innings as the Yankees advanced to the ALDS. He would be on the usual four days’ rest.

The Red Sox have said Sale and Price will be followed by Rick Porcello in Games 2 and 3 and Nathan Eovaldi in Game 4, if necessary.

