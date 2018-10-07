Aaron Judge blares ‘New York, New York,’ as Red Sox head to Bronx

"He's one of our resident deejays, so he's got a pretty extensive playlist."

Aaron Judge celebrates his solo home run as he rounds third base during the first inning of Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday.
Aaron Judge celebrates his solo home run as he rounds third base during the first inning of Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday. –Tim Bradbury / Getty Images
By
RONALD BLUM
AP,
October 7, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge walked past Boston’s Fenway Park clubhouse early Sunday morning, Frank Sinatra’s rendition of “New York, New York” blaring from a boom box atop the wheelie bag he was pulling with his left hand.

“It’s a good song. And Aaron, he’s one of our resident deejays, so he’s got a pretty extensive playlist,” New York manager Aaron Boone said later in the day at Yankee Stadium, a smirk filling his face. “We like to hear that song sometimes when we win a big game.”

New York and Boston split at Fenway Park and are tied 1-1 in the best-of-five AL Division Series going into Game 3 on Monday night. Luis Severino, coming off four scoreless innings in the wild-card game against Oakland, starts for New York and former Yankees pitcher Nathan Eovaldi pitches for the Red Sox.

Advertisement

Severino was 10-2 with a 2.74 ERA and .217 opponents’ batting average at home, just 9-6 with a 3.99 ERA and .257 opponents’ batting average on the road.

“Maybe my wife cooks better food here,” he said.

New York is 19-9 in the postseason at new Yankee Stadium, where boisterous Bronx crowds try to intimidate. The Yankees’ were 53-28 there during the regular season, the second-best home record behind Boston’s 57-24. The win over Oakland in last week’s wild-card game improved New York to 7-0 at home in the postseason since the start of the 2017 playoffs.

“The fans, they’re out there on the field with you,” Judge said. “Every single pitch they’re locked in. It’s electric.”

New York is built for Yankee Stadium, where it takes advantage of the short right-field porch and hit 144 of its record 267 home runs. Boston is constructed in a similar fashion, knowing half its games are played in front of Fenway’s Green Monster lurking in left field.

“Two places that are historic franchises where the fans are definitely rowdy for their home team and against the visiting team,” Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes said.

This will be the first postseason game in the Bronx between the rivals since Boston won Games 6 and 7 of the 2004 AL Championship Series across the street at old Yankee Stadium, becoming the first major league team to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven postseason series.

Advertisement

“All empires fall sooner or later,” then-Red Sox president Larry Lucchino said that night.

A year earlier, Boone’s 11th-inning homer off Tim Wakefield won Game 7 and the AL pennant. Now he’s a rookie manager, leading a group of Baby Bombers that reached Game 7 of the AL Championship Series last year before losing to Houston.

“This fan base I feel like absolutely connected with kind of this new generation of Yankee player, this young corps that has developed,” Boone said . “Me watching from afar last year, especially in the postseason, you could kind of see that raw intensity connection that the fan base had with the players.”

For all the focus on big boppers, J.D. Martinez, Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi for Boston, and Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez for New York, relievers have reigned in an error when starting pitchers often are shown the exit before they have a chance to stumble too much.

New York’s bullpen has allowed one run in 10 innings, led by Dellin Betances, Zach Britton and Aroldis Chapman. Red Sox relievers have given up five in 11 innings.

Hoping for a deep outing, Boston manager Alex Cora selected Eovaldi for Game 3 over Rick Porcello, who pitched two-thirds of an inning of relief in Friday’s opener and now will match up against 38-year-old left-hander CC Sabathia in Game 4.

Eovaldi was 3-3 with a 3.33 in 11 starts and one relief appearance for the Red Sox, who acquired him from Tampa Bay in July. The 28-year-old right-hander, who throws at 97-98 mph, allowed no earned runs in three of four starts this year against the Yankees. He pitched for New York in 2015 and ’16 before injuring his elbow, which required Tommy John surgery for the second time.

Advertisement

His goal is to keep bats and fans quiet.

“Trying to keep the ball in the ballpark — try and get quick outs, try not to let the crowd get too crazy and get behind them and get them going,” he said.

Cora and the Red Sox wouldn’t sound off about Judge’s musical taste — not that they could hear the famous Kander and Ebb song on Fenway’s concourse through thick clubhouse walls after the 6-2 win in Game 2.

“That’s probably just something they do when they win,” the manager said.

Yankees players were ready for familiar sounds when the series resume.

“It’s been a while since Boston played Yankees in the playoffs. So the fans are going to be excited,” Betances said. “They were pretty loud for that Oakland game. This is going to be a little crazier for this Boston game, for sure.”

AUTUMN SUNDAY

Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel tossed a football with pitching coach Dana LeVangie before throwing a baseball in the outfield.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: 1B Mitch Moreland had what Cora called aggressive treatment on his right hamstring, which forced him from Game 2.

Yankees: CF Aaron Hicks hopes to be back in the lineup after missing Game 2 because of right hamstring tightness, but Boone said it was unclear if the leg might need another day to deal.

TOPICS: MLB Red Sox Baseball New York Yankees
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Teammates congratulate Erik Kratz as he returns to the dugout after scoring on a wild pitch Sunday.
MLB
Brewers sweep Rockies, advance to 1st NLCS since 2011 October 7, 2018 | 8:05 PM
Graham Gano (9) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the Giants with Michael Palardy (5) on Sunday.
NFL
Graham Gano's 63-yard field goal lifts Panthers over Giants 33-31 October 7, 2018 | 5:58 PM
Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) returns a fumble by Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) for touchdown during the second half Sunday.
NFL
Bengals score 27 straight points for 27-17 win over Dolphins October 7, 2018 | 5:35 PM
Mookie Betts grounds out during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees at Fenway Park on Saturday.
Red Sox
3 things that need to happen for the Red Sox to beat the Yankees in Game 3 October 7, 2018 | 5:13 PM
Nathan Eovaldi will start Game 3 for the Red Sox on Monday.
Red Sox
Red Sox will start Nathan Eovaldi against Yankees in Game 3 Monday night October 7, 2018 | 2:18 PM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora during looks on during the sixth inning Saturday.
Red Sox
What Alex Cora said after the Red Sox lost Game 2 to the Yankees October 7, 2018 | 2:38 AM
David Price wipes his mouth on his way to the dugout after being pulled from the game in the second inning of Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees at Fenway Park on Saturday.
Red Sox
What David Price said after losing Game 2 of the ALDS to the Yankees October 7, 2018 | 2:01 AM
David Price reacts after he first saw manager Alex Cora coming out of the dugout to pull him from the game in the top of the second inning.
Red Sox
9 thoughts on the Red Sox’ 6-2 loss to the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS October 7, 2018 | 1:14 AM
Gary Sanchez rounds first base as his top of the seventh inning three run home run off of Eduardo Rodriguez leaves the yard.
Red Sox
Red Sox drop Game 2 as Yankees smash 3 home runs October 6, 2018 | 11:57 PM
Spike Lee
Red Sox
'No way is Matt Damon throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium' October 6, 2018 | 10:57 PM
General managers recently voted Marcus Smart the second toughest player in the NBA.
Celtics
Watch: Marcus Smart ejected as Celtics and Cavaliers tussle October 6, 2018 | 9:10 PM
David Price takes his hat off as he walks back to the dugout after being pulled from the game in the second inning of Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees at Fenway Park on Saturday.
Red Sox
David Price implodes again, lasts only 1⅔ innings in Game 2 October 6, 2018 | 9:09 PM
Marquis Young and the Minutemen fell to USF, 58-42, on Saturday.
College Sports
UMass football encounters exact same fate as last week October 6, 2018 | 7:59 PM
Atlanta United defender George Bello, front, works for the ball against New England Revolution forward Guillermo Hauche during the first half Saturday.
Soccer
16-year-old George Bello scores, Atlanta United beats Revs 2-1 October 6, 2018 | 6:15 PM
Ben Glines of Boston College stiff-arms Dexter Wright of North Carolina State during their game at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday.
College Sports
Boston College battles back but falls short against North Carolina State October 6, 2018 | 4:00 PM
Eduardo Nunez
Red Sox
Red Sox-Yankees: Live updates from Game 2 of the ALDS October 6, 2018 | 3:38 PM
Boston MA: 10-05-18: The scorebaord tells the story of Boston's 5-4 victory as outfielders Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley, Jr. heaad in to join the post game celebration line. The Boston Red Sox hosted the New York Yankees in Game One of their MLB ALDS baseball playoffs. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
4 takeaways from the Red Sox' dramatic Game 1 victory in the ALDS October 6, 2018 | 9:59 AM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
Taking a closer look at David Price’s postseason track record October 6, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Giancarlo Stanton
Red Sox
What Giancarlo Stanton said after striking out four times against the Red Sox October 6, 2018 | 1:36 AM
Aaron Boone makes a Yankees pitching change.
Red Sox
New York media lamented the Yankees' missed chances in Game 1 loss to Red Sox October 6, 2018 | 12:50 AM
Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts celebrate the win over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Oh, now we remember what a Red Sox-Yankees playoff game feels like October 6, 2018 | 12:28 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox beat Yankees, 5-4, despite shaky bullpen in Game 1 October 5, 2018 | 11:32 PM
Alex Cora
Red Sox
'I’m the only Puerto Rican with this platform, and I know people are paying attention' October 5, 2018 | 10:55 PM
BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 05: Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees walks back to the bench with Head Athletic Trainer Steve Donohue after an injury in the fourth inning of Game One of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 5, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
MLB
Aaron Hicks leaves ALDS opener with tight hamstring October 5, 2018 | 10:43 PM
NFL
Junior Seau's children settle with NFL over 2012 suicide October 5, 2018 | 6:41 PM
Boston Red Sox players warm up during a baseball workout at Fenway Park, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Boston, in preparation for Game 1 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees on Friday. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
What experts are saying about the Red Sox' World Series chances October 5, 2018 | 6:06 PM
Kerryon Johnson Patriots defense
Patriots
Patriots' defense improving with Chiefs, Mahomes up next October 5, 2018 | 5:44 PM
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino reacts after striking out Oakland Athletics' Marcus Semien with the bases loaded to end the top of the fourth inning of the American League wild-card playoff baseball game, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
MLB
Yankees announce starters for Games 3, 4 of ALDS October 5, 2018 | 5:35 PM
Kacy Rogers
NFL
Jets defensive coordinator dealing with 'serious' illness October 5, 2018 | 4:57 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Kyrie Irving wants to get a Julian Edelman jersey with his name on the back October 5, 2018 | 3:52 PM