MLB announces schedule for Games 1 and 2 of ALCS

Primetime.

Houston Astros' George Springer is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger in the fifth inning during Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
George Springer is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run. –AP Photo/David Dermer
AP,
October 9, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Bregman is getting his wish — the Houston Astros are headed for prime time.

Major League Baseball released the schedule for Games 1 and 2 of the NL and AL Championship Series on Tuesday, and the Astros will play either the Boston Red Sox or New York Yankees on Saturday and Sunday nights.

The Astros played all three of their AL Division Series games against the Cleveland Indians in the afternoon, with Red Sox and Yankees playing exclusively in prime time.

Bregman sounded off about the scheduling decision to ESPN after the defending World Series champions completed a three-game sweep of the Indians on Monday.

Advertisement

“Does Floyd Mayweather fight the first fight of the night, or is he the main event?” Bregman said. “I mean, does Tiger Woods tee off at 8 a.m.? It’s about time the show ‘Stros play on prime-time television, so we’re looking forward to the ALCS.”

Game 1 of the ALCS will be at 8:09 p.m. Saturday, and Game 2 will be at 7:09 p.m. Sunday. Game 1 of the NLCS between Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Dodgers will be Friday at 8:09 p.m., and Game 2 will be Saturday at 4:09 p.m. The schedule is the same as last year, and Houston would have played Game 2 in prime time regardless because it is the only scheduled game that day.

TOPICS: MLB Red Sox New York Yankees
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Angel Hernandez
Red Sox
Alex Cora joked that the Red Sox have an advantage with Angel Hernandez behind the plate October 9, 2018 | 7:47 PM
Mookie Betts at Yankee Stadium
Red Sox
Mookie Betts 'needs to be reminded he's as good as he is' October 9, 2018 | 7:33 PM
Bucky Dent
Red Sox
The Yankees are bringing out a special someone to throw out the first pitch for Game 4 October 9, 2018 | 7:25 PM
Aaron Boone
Red Sox
Yankees manager Aaron Boone regrets slow hook of Severino October 9, 2018 | 7:15 PM
Brock Holt
Red Sox
Alex Cora made some changes to his lineup for ALDS Game 4 October 9, 2018 | 5:30 PM
Andrew Benintendi
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Was Ron Darling right about the Red Sox violating unwritten rules? October 9, 2018 | 5:17 PM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Live updates: Red Sox and Yankees underway in ALDS Game 4 October 9, 2018 | 4:52 PM
New York 10/08/18: First base umpire Angel Hernandez (front center) in the fourth inning. New York Yankees hosted the Boston Red Sox in game three of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
All eyes will be on umpire Angel Hernandez in ALDS Game 4 tonight October 9, 2018 | 4:06 PM
Kevin Cash
MLB
Rays extend manager Kevin Cash's contract through 2024 October 9, 2018 | 3:56 PM
Joe Torre Yankees 2004
Red Sox
Joe Torre explained his one regret from the 2004 ALCS October 9, 2018 | 3:40 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
Tom Brady thought the Patriots should have put up 'at least' 52 points last week. Here's why. October 9, 2018 | 3:09 PM
College Sports
BC to wear ’80s-style uniforms Saturday to honor the Flutie era October 9, 2018 | 2:01 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
Tom Brady is rooting for two teams in the MLB playoffs October 9, 2018 | 12:51 PM
Norton MA 9/2/18 Brooks Koepka tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the at Dell Technologies Championship. (photo by
Golf
Brooks Koepka voted PGA Tour's top player of the year October 9, 2018 | 10:44 AM
Yankee Stadium Red Sox
Red Sox
What happened to the fans at Yankee Stadium last night? October 9, 2018 | 9:26 AM
Nathan Eovaldi
Red Sox
3 stats from Nathan Eovaldi's ongoing dominance against the Yankees October 9, 2018 | 9:02 AM
Austin Romine
Red Sox
Aaron Boone on decision to have backup catcher pitch: 'You hate doing something like that' October 9, 2018 | 8:00 AM
Luis Severino
Red Sox
What the Yankees had to say about Luis Severino's pregame controversy October 9, 2018 | 7:39 AM
Brock Holt
Red Sox
What the Red Sox said about Brock Holt's cycle October 9, 2018 | 7:27 AM
Yankees
Red Sox
What the Yankees said about losing 16-1 in Game 3 October 9, 2018 | 7:15 AM
Luis Severino
Red Sox
After Yankees loss, New York media focused on pregame controversy October 9, 2018 | 7:10 AM
Dwight Howard
NBA
Dwight Howard's back problems delay his Wizards debut October 9, 2018 | 1:02 AM
Aaron Boone, the New York Yankees manager, before Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, at Fenway Park in Boston, Oct. 5, 2018.
MLB
Aaron Boone's inexperience shows in an embarrassing Yankees' loss October 9, 2018 | 12:59 AM
Red Sox Yankees
Red Sox
Chad Finn: 9 thoughts on the Red Sox’ 16-1 victory over the Yankees October 9, 2018 | 12:05 AM
Brock Holt
Red Sox
Brock Holt hits 1st postseason cycle as Red Sox rout Yankees October 8, 2018 | 11:40 PM
Brock Holt
Red Sox
Call him Mr. Brocktober October 8, 2018 | 11:38 PM
Angel Hernandez
Red Sox
Umpire Angel Hernandez had several calls overturned at first base Monday night October 8, 2018 | 10:51 PM
Drew Brees
NFL
Drew Brees becomes NFL's all-time yards passing leader October 8, 2018 | 10:23 PM
Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt reacts after hitting a two run triple to score Xander Bogaerts and Steve Pearce against the New York Yankees during the 4th inning in Game 3.
Red Sox
The Red Sox erupted for seven runs in the 4th inning of Game 3 October 8, 2018 | 10:04 PM
Tom Brady on the sideline during the Patriots-Colts game.
Patriots
Tom Brady tells Erin Andrews he knows he's 'not going to play another 10 years' October 8, 2018 | 9:55 PM