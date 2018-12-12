Morning sports update: Yankees in talks with pitcher who said he would ‘strike Babe Ruth out every time’

The Bruins rallied to defeat the Coyotes on Tuesday night, 4-3. Brad Marchand had two goals, while David Krejci tallied three assists.

The Celtics are in Washington tonight to play the Wizards (7 p.m.), while the Bruins head to Pittsburgh for a Friday matchup with the Penguins. And speaking of Pittsburgh, the Patriots will also be there to play the Steelers on Sunday (4:25 p.m.)

Yankees reportedly interested in signing Adam Ottavino: While the Yankees are currently tied to other notable free agents, New York reportedly met with representatives of relief pitcher Adam Ottavino (who pitched for the Rockies 2018).

Heard Cashman met with Adam Ottavino’s rep tonight. Still no firm offers exchanged. But clear Ottavino is high on #Yankees wish list — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 12, 2018

Ottavino is notable for his recent comments about Yankees (and Red Sox) legend Babe Ruth. The dominant slugger, who helped build the Yankees into a powerhouse, wouldn’t match up with modern pitching, according to Ottavino.

“I had an argument with a coach in Triple-A about Babe Ruth’s effectiveness in today’s game,” Ottavino said on MLB.com’s Statcast podcast. “I said, ‘Babe Ruth, with that swing, swinging that bat, I got him hitting .140 with eight homers.’ He was like, ‘Are you nuts? Babe Ruth would hit .370 with 60 homers,’ and I’m like, ‘I would strike Babe Ruth out every time.'”

Ottavino elaborated on his theory, noting the immense difference in time periods.

“I’m not trying to disrespect him, you know, rest in peace,” Ottavino explained. “Shoutout to Babe Ruth, but it was a different game. I mean, the guy ate hot dogs and drank beer and did whatever he did. It was just a different game.”

More from Boston.com:

Eduardo Rodriguez explained his glove throw: After surrendering a three-run home run to Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig in Game 4 of the World Series, Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez famously threw his glove on the ground in disgust. Since then, Rodriguez has been asked about the moment several times.

“Everyone asked me why did you do that and I said, ‘Why as a pitcher can’t you do that but as a hitter, you can break your bat, you can throw your bat down, you can throw your helmet you can do all that, so why as a pitcher can’t you do that?” Rodriguez told Michael Silverman of The Boston Herald. “What about when they hit a homer off us, how are we going to feel? We just go out there and see the ball fly for homer and ‘give me another ball’? Sometimes we’re emotional.”

David Backes took a skate to the face: Bruins forward David Backes fell to the ground during the first period after taking an accidental skate to the face. After Backes pushed Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, the Swede’s skate swept upwards, catching Backes on the cheek and nose. After rushing off to receive medical attention, Backes returned to win the opening faceoff in the second period. [The Boston Globe]

Hockey is a dangerous sport, we hope David Backes is ok. pic.twitter.com/x1U7QedXB7 — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) December 12, 2018

Andrew Ference rips former team: Ex-Bruin Andrew Ference recently compared his experience in Boston to the one he had immediately afterward in Edmonton. His conclusions about his time with the Oilers – his final NHL seasons – were that many players didn’t take their jobs seriously. In one quote, he contrasted it to his time with the Bruins.

“I came from a group where you’re practicing against guys like [Patrice] Bergeron or [Zdeno] Chara, and you’re going at each other, like game intensity — and that is how you get better,” Ference said. “That is how you be a playoff contender. That is how you be a champion.” [The Edmonton Journal]

Daily highlight: Dealing with the absence of Patrice Bergeron, the Bruins found success by putting David Krejci on the top line. He’s quickly developed effective chemistry with David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand.