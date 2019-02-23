Slowly, baseball rolls out pitch clock in spring training

"They have to adjust. That's just the way it goes."

Red Sox pitcher Travis Lakins prepares to pitch as the pitching clock winds down during a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees in Fort Myers, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 23.
Red Sox pitcher Travis Lakins prepares to pitch as the pitching clock winds down during a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees in Fort Myers, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 23. –Gerald Herbert / AP Photo
By
JIMMY GOLEN
AP,
February 23, 2019

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Baseball is on the clock.

The traditionally timeless sport implemented a pitch clock in major league spring training for the first time on Saturday in an attempt to hurry up both pitchers and hitters and keep the modern fan from tuning out the increasingly lengthy games.

Sixteen games across Florida and Arizona were scheduled to be played under the new rules, which were being phased in without threat of penalty for the first few days or more. There were no notable incidents in the afternoon, when three of the six games approached or surpassed 3 hours.

“I hope it gets the tempo up,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said after the St. Louis Cardinals beat Miami 11-1 in 3 hours, 15 minutes. “It sounds like at the minor league level they get used to it, and that’s the way you go.”

Advertisement

Baseball has long billed itself as a timeless sport, but as average game times creeped over 3 hours that has become less a badge of honor and more a reason for some young or short attention span fans to turn to other forms of entertainment.

Since taking over as commissioner, Rob Manfred has made speeding up games one of his primary goals. Last year, the average length of a nine-inning game fell to 3 hours — five minutes shorter than the previous season, but still 36 minutes longer than a typical game in 1976.

After pushing for an agreement with the players last season, baseball management decided on its own to experiment with pitch clocks during spring training this year. They have the right to implement them for the regular season but would prefer to reach an agreement with the union.

Los Angeles Dodgers veteran Rich Hill threw seven pitches in the first inning and retired the Chicago White Sox in order.

“I didn’t notice the pitch clock,” he said. “I’m against it, but I think it’s just really a fundamental thing for me. That’s it, period. It’s there, great, maybe we can be aware of it. But if it’s going to dictate the outcome of the game, I would hope everybody who loves the game and watches baseball would be against it for that reason only.”

Advertisement

“If it’s out there and it’s, ‘Hey, we have to pick it up, we’re using the clock to use as a warning or a guideline,’ that would be fine. But I didn’t really notice the clock. I usually pitch with pretty decent pace anyways,” he said.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who has two of the slowest pitchers in the game in Joe Kelly and Pedro Baez, said he thinks they will figure it out.

“They have to adjust,” he said. “That’s just the way it goes. We’ll have those conversations with those guys. I think with spring training, it’s a good opportunity for these guys to make an adjustment.”

Buy Tickets

They’ll need to hurry.

Of the six early games on Saturday, three finished at 2:30 and under and three were at 2:56 or more. The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees — a rivalry that has repeatedly resulted in four-hour regular season games ending at or near midnight — finished in 3:06 in 85-degree heat in front of a half-empty ballpark.

Each team scored two runs and used two relievers to get through the eighth inning. As the Yankees drew two walks and sent the tying run to the plate in the ninth, a boy in a Dustin Pedroia T-shirt in the front row near the Boston dugout lazily threw a ball against the protective netting.

“In spring training, the game is going to slow down,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.

Many players around the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues said they talked about the clocks in their pregame meetings, but they didn’t pay much attention to them on the field.

Advertisement

At Boston’s spring training ballpark in Fort Myers, there is a clock behind home plate, one near third base and one in center field. It counted down the time between innings, or when a relief pitcher entered the game, and switched to a pitch clock starting with the second pitch to a batter.

Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks, one of the few regulars to play on Saturday, said he was aware of the clock but it didn’t make him feel rushed.

“I’m looking, I’m looking. I just wanted to make sure I was on time,” he said swiveling his head around in the visitor’s clubhouse after leaving the game. “Out of the corner of my eye, I noticed it a couple of times but it was still pretty early” in the countdown.

Under the phase-in designed to allow teams to get used to the concept without fear of penalty, pitchers and batters who were taking too long in Saturday’s games were merely warned to hurry up. (When the policy, which has been used in some minor leagues since 2015, is phased in, a ball will be charged to pitchers who do not begin their motion in time.)

“In the minors, we had a pitch clock like that,” Orioles starter Yefry Ramirez said through a translator. “So I was already used to that rhythm.”

Pirates reliever Aaron Slegers delivered a pitch to Phillies shortstop Jean Segura after the clock expired in the fifth inning after catcher Jacob Stallings spent half the time giving defensive signs with runners on base. Other times, the clock nearly ran out after batters stepped out of the box.

Yankees starter Nestor Cortes Jr. said he heard home plate umpire Fieldin Culbreth tell one batter to hurry up; The Associated Press requested permission to talk to the umpires, but a spokesman for Major League Baseball declined, saying it was too early in the process to comment.

“It’s a work in progress. Everyone is aware of that,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “That’s what spring training is for. I’ve gone through similar things with instant replay. It’s a good opportunity to provide a litmus test and see where it goes.”

TOPICS: MLB Baseball Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Christian Hackenberg
NFL
Former Jets quarterback benched during AAF game for second week in a row February 24, 2019 | 3:11 PM
Lee Stempniak and co. celebrate his overtime game winner against the Florida Panthers in 2016.
Bruins
Bruins sign NHL journeyman Stempniak to 1-year contract February 24, 2019 | 1:05 PM
J.D. Martinez
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez says the MLBPA needs to counter the 'embarrassing' state of free agency February 24, 2019 | 1:00 PM
Robert Kraft pre-Oscar party
Patriots
Robert Kraft reportedly spotted in California at pre-Oscar party February 24, 2019 | 12:46 PM
Craig Kimbrel
Red Sox
Craig Kimbrel’s agent denies report that he will consider sitting out the season February 24, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Hanley Ramirez
Red Sox
Hanley Ramirez reportedly has a new home February 24, 2019 | 9:32 AM
Celtics Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving says the Celtics will be fine 'because I'm here' February 24, 2019 | 8:45 AM
Former Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon
Red Sox
Former MLB all-star Jonathan Papelbon featured at ASU baseball's fundraiser February 24, 2019 | 1:05 AM
Charlie Coyle alludes a check from Oskar Sundqvist during the first period Saturday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 2-1 shootout loss to the Blues February 23, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine goes up for a dunk Saturday against the Celtics.
Celtics
Zach LaVine scores career-high 42 as Chicago Bulls top Celtics, 126-116 February 23, 2019 | 10:40 PM
Rob Gronkowski Duke Syracuse
College Sports
Rob Gronkowski visits the Carrier Dome for Syracuse-Duke game February 23, 2019 | 10:11 PM
Tuukka Rask makes a save against Ryan O'Reilly during overtime Saturday.
Bruins
St. Louis Blues outlast Bruins in shootout to earn 2-1 win February 23, 2019 | 7:08 PM
Carl Pierre, pictured here against Nevada, hit a game-winning shot for the Minutemen Saturday against St. Joseph's.
College Sports
Carl Pierre's late heroics lead UMass past Saint Joseph's, 80-79 February 23, 2019 | 4:41 PM
Patriots
How Roger Goodell could discipline Robert Kraft February 23, 2019 | 3:10 PM
Ky Bowman is the ACC's third-leading scorer.
College Sports
Boston College drops road game to Clemson, 76-66 February 23, 2019 | 2:14 PM
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Patriots
Robert Kraft, who helped build Patriots into dynasty, finds himself at center of scandal February 22, 2019 | 10:50 PM
Robert Kraft, Devin McCourty
Patriots
Devin McCourty is first Patriots player to weigh in on Robert Kraft’s charges February 22, 2019 | 7:13 PM
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Celtics
NBA says refs missed 3 calls on final play of Celtics-Bucks game February 22, 2019 | 7:05 PM
Tedy Bruschi Robert Kraft
Patriots
What Tedy Bruschi said about Robert Kraft getting charged February 22, 2019 | 6:40 PM
Patriots Bill Belichick Super Bowl
Patriots
Patriots pick up four compensatory draft picks February 22, 2019 | 4:29 PM
Washington, D.C.-04/19/2017- The Superbowl Champions New England Patriots where guests for a ceremony at the White House with President Donald Trump. Trump shake Robert Krafts hand. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (sports)
Patriots
Watch Donald Trump's response to the charges against Robert Kraft February 22, 2019 | 4:13 PM
Patriots
Video: Police announce Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution February 22, 2019 | 12:57 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Read Robert Kraft's statement after getting charged with soliciting prostitution February 22, 2019 | 12:43 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox Manager
Red Sox
Alex Cora pays tribute to the Globe’s Nick Cafardo February 22, 2019 | 12:32 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution in Florida February 22, 2019 | 12:10 PM
Kyrie Irving vs. Bucks
Celtics
The Celtics' final play against the Bucks wasn't originally meant for Kyrie Irving February 22, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Inside the NBA
Media
Charles Barkley's roast of Jussie Smollett goes viral February 22, 2019 | 10:19 AM
Youth Football
Parenting
Two Massachusetts lawmakers want to ban youth tackle football February 22, 2019 | 9:43 AM
Nick Cafardo Boston Globe Baseball Writer
Media
How fellow sportswriters are remembering Nick Cafardo February 22, 2019 | 8:35 AM
Nick Cafardo on NESN
Red Sox
Watch NESN’s tribute to Nick Cafardo February 22, 2019 | 7:49 AM