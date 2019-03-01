Morning sports update: Aaron Judge blamed Fenway Park for the ‘New York, New York’ ALDS incident

The Bruins ended the Lightning’s winning streak on Thursday with a convincing 4-1 win at TD Garden. Boston ended the month — in this case February –with no regulation losses for the first time since November of 2011.

Three goals in the span of 1:28 in the third period turned the tide for the Bruins.

1. Noel Acciari

2. Patrice Bergeron

3. @Bmarch63 Three goals in 1:28 put things away for the #NHLBruins. pic.twitter.com/vvSRPY8KkI — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 1, 2019

Elsewhere, the Celtics host the Wizards tonight at 8 p.m., with Boston hoping to end its four-game losing streak.

And the Revolution kick off the season on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in Texas against FC Dallas.

Aaron Judge spoke about his Fenway song selection from the 2018 playoffs: After the Yankees won Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Red Sox last fall, slugger Aaron Judge walked out of Fenway Park blaring “New York, New York” on his speaker.

It created a clear response from Red Sox players, who not only played it in Yankee Stadium after defeating their New York rivals in the series, but also again after winning the World Series.

On Thursday, Judge spoke about the incident, saying that he has “no regrets,” according to Ken Davidoff of the New York Post.

“I’ll still be playing songs after we win on getaway days,” said Judge. “Nothing will change.”

Judge blamed the layout of Fenway Park for the wide publicity of his song choice.

“That’s the funny thing,” Judge told Davidoff. “On getaway days, I play music if we win, every single time. But most of the time, nobody hears it, because there’s usually tunnels that we’re going through to the bus.”

“And the only way to get out of Fenway is through the concourse,” Judge continued. “That’s the only place to play it.”

Judge said that he didn’t know until later that the Red Sox played it after winning the World Series in Los Angeles. And he insisted that the song choice wasn’t meant to be disrespectful.

“For me, it’s never for the opponent,” said Judge. “Stuff like that, I play it for our team. I play music on the bus, to and from the bus, on the airplane. After a win, it’s for the team. It’s for nobody else except our team.”

More from Boston.com:

Previewing the Revolution this season: The Revs kick off the 2019 season on Saturday in Dallas. The team has endured a three-year playoff absence, but has continued to add foreign talent to its roster in the hopes of turning things around. Second-year coach Brad Friedel will face increased scrutiny, but the signing of Spanish midfielder Carles Gil – the most expensive player in team history – could help swing results. [The Boston Globe]

How Meb won the Boston Marathon: In 2014, Meb Keflezighi pulled off one of the great Boston Marathon upsets, becoming the first American man to win in 31 years. After the tragedy of the 2013 Marathon bombings, it was an emotional moment for Keflezighi. He recently co-authored a look back at the moment for the Globe Magazine.

Brad Marchand gave a shoutout to a local team who showed up to the Bruins’ game on Thursday night in full “Peaky Blinders” garb.

The Charlestown Townies looked pretty sick dressed as the @ThePeakyBlinder at the game tonight! @NHLBruins @NHL pic.twitter.com/UomLjvsNxe — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) March 1, 2019

David Backes got into another fight, his second in two games.

David Backes vs. Adam Erne. Second fight in as many periods for Backes. pic.twitter.com/ZC02rADAnn — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 1, 2019

An important stat after Bryce Harper agreed to a 13-year contract with the Phillies:

When Bryce Harper gets his final paycheck from the Phillies in 2031, Bobby Bonilla will still be four years away from his final paycheck from the Mets. — Rian Watt (@rianwatt) February 28, 2019

A tale of two 40-yard dash times:

On this day: In 1993, Yankees owner George Steinbrenner was reinstated from a “lifetime ban” by MLB commissioner Fay Vincent. Steinbrenner had been forced from baseball in 1990 after it was discovered that he paid gambler Howard Spira $40,000 to dig up dirt on current Yankee, Dave Winfield. The Hall of Fame outfielder – who signed in New York on a record 10-year, $23 million deal in 1980 – was a frequent target of Steinbrenner’s insults, and the feud had only grown over the years.

It wasn’t even Steinbrenner’s first ban from baseball. In 1974, the Yankees owner was banned two years for illegal campaign contributions he made to then-President Richard Nixon. The ban was later reduced to 15 months before he was reinstated in 1976.

Returning from a second league ban, Steinbrenner didn’t ease his way back in. He posed for a Sports Illustrated cover photo riding a horse and dressed as Napoleon:

#SICoverOTD: March 1, 1993 George Steinbrenner as Napoleon. To @nytimes "He stayed at Elba a lot longer than I did; I [won't] have Waterloo" pic.twitter.com/7Sm3zAn4pf — SI Vault (@si_vault) March 1, 2017

“Old Blue Lies is back,” wrote Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy of the Steinbrenner spectacle.

Daily highlight: Brad Marchand helped to seal the Bruins’ decisive win on Thursday with a breakaway goal.