Morning sports update: Craig Kimbrel has reportedly drawn interest from the Brewers

The Bruins demolished the Islanders on Tuesday night, 5-0. Zdeno Chara dropped the gloves with Islanders forward Matt Martin at the start of the second period, inspiring more Bruins Twitter banter.

The Celtics are in Philadelphia today to face the 76ers at 7 p.m.

Craig Kimbrel reportedly has a new suitor: Former Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel remains a free agent even as the MLB regular season gets underway. Kimbrel went from helping Boston win a World Series as one of the better closers in the game to unemployment to begin 2019. His contract demands in the offseason have reportedly been for six years and more than $100 million.

But Kimbrel, who has more saves than any closer before turning 30, might have to scale back his asking price. As Ken Rosenthal and Robert Murray of The Athletic reported, the Milwaukee Brewers are “talking” to each other:

#Brewers talking to free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel, sources tell me and @ByRobertMurray. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 20, 2019

However, as Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported, the two sides aren’t especially close to a deal.

Kimbrel posted a 2.74 ERA in 2018 with 42 saves. He struck out 96 batters in 62.1 innings pitched.

Trivia: This year, the Patriots currently hold the 32nd pick in the NFL draft after winning the Super Bowl. New England has drafted at this pick number three times during the Bill Belichick era. Can you name who those three players were?

Hint: The years this happened were 2004, 2005, and 2015.

More from Boston.com:

What Mike Trout’s new deal might mean for Mookie Betts: After news broke that Angels outfielder Mike Trout is in line to receive an enormous contract extension (10 years and $360 million after the remaining two years of his deal expire), Red Sox fans scrambled to understand what it might mean for Mookie Betts. The Red Sox outfielder’s current deal expires after the 2020 season, but he’s essentially the next big name in line for a major payday. [The Boston Globe]

And Betts offered thoughts of his own on Wednesday morning:

Mookie Betts says he loves it in Boston, would be a great place to spend his career, but recent extensions ‘don’t impact me that much.’ He wants what he feels is fair, and that he and the Sox have disagreed on what that is, but suggests that hasn’t hurt relationship w/team. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) March 20, 2019

BC keeps Jim Christian as its men’s basketball coach: After a disappointing 14-17 season in which the Eagles exited in the first round of the ACC Conference Tournament, Boston College has decided it will keep men’s basketball coach Jim Christian. Instead of ending his time in Chestnut Hill, the school will invest further in Christian’s program. [The Boston Globe]

The Patriots reportedly gave out some timely pay raises:

The #Patriots gave a $400K raise in 2019 to DT Lawrence Guy, who missed out on a $400K playing time incentive last season. (They did something similar a year ago.) RB James White also missed some of his incentives and got a $250K bump. Taking care of their own. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2019

Tori Hunter thinks Mookie Betts is deserving of another of baseball’s monster contracts:

Nets center Brook Lopez, a hero for our time:

Brook Lopez became a hero … as "Broom Man" 😂 pic.twitter.com/bbBPgiado1 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 20, 2019

On this day: In 1989, Major League Baseball announced it was looking into “serious allegations” against then-Cincinnati Reds manager Pete Rose. It was a cryptic statement, offering no specific details. But the league’s all-time hit leader, as the Associated Press noted, was “admittedly an avid bettor.”

Eventually, it would become known that that league was investigating Rose’s ties to gambling in baseball, specifically on games in which he was directly involved. Sports Illustrated’s detailed account of the investigation – which began with sworn testimony from a bookie claiming that Rose bet on the Reds while he was manager – painted a vivid and damning picture of the baseball legend.

In August of 1989, Rose was banned for life from baseball. He continued to deny gambling on baseball until 2004, when he admitted it in his autobiography. Still, Rose vociferously refuted ever betting against the Reds (whom he managed), claiming he had only ever bet on his own team. John Dowd, who oversaw the 1989 investigation into Rose, later claimed that the former Reds manager “probably” bet against Cincinnati.

Also on this day, in 2005, a classic Merseyside derby:

"Stevie Gerrard – Scouser, skipper, in front of the Kop!" A battling Merseyside derby win from #onthisday in 2005. 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/9vsJPGpIS5 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 20, 2019

Daily highlight: Mariners infielder Tim Beckham scored an early 2019 bat flip in Japan.

The first bat flip of the season came all the way from the Tokyo Dome 👌 pic.twitter.com/oU6dTeoIeP — ESPN (@espn) March 20, 2019

Trivia answer: Ben Watson, Logan Mankins, and Malcom Brown