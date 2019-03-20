Morning sports update: Craig Kimbrel has reportedly drawn interest from the Brewers

Also: Zdeno Chara dropped the gloves, the latest on what Mookie Betts's next contract could be, and Patriots draft trivia.

Craig Kimbrel Boston Red Sox
Craig Kimbrel, seen here celebrating victory in Game 2 of the 2018 World Series, remains a free agent at the start of the 2019 season. –Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
10:07 AM

The Bruins demolished the Islanders on Tuesday night, 5-0. Zdeno Chara dropped the gloves with Islanders forward Matt Martin at the start of the second period, inspiring more Bruins Twitter banter.

The Celtics are in Philadelphia today to face the 76ers at 7 p.m.

Craig Kimbrel reportedly has a new suitor: Former Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel remains a free agent even as the MLB regular season gets underway. Kimbrel went from helping Boston win a World Series as one of the better closers in the game to unemployment to begin 2019. His contract demands in the offseason have reportedly been for six years and more than $100 million.

But Kimbrel, who has more saves than any closer before turning 30, might have to scale back his asking price. As Ken Rosenthal and Robert Murray of The Athletic reported, the Milwaukee Brewers are “talking” to each other:

However, as Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported, the two sides aren’t especially close to a deal.

Kimbrel posted a 2.74 ERA in 2018 with 42 saves. He struck out 96 batters in 62.1 innings pitched.

Trivia: This year, the Patriots currently hold the 32nd pick in the NFL draft after winning the Super Bowl. New England has drafted at this pick number three times during the Bill Belichick era. Can you name who those three players were?

Hint: The years this happened were 2004, 2005, and 2015.

What Mike Trout’s new deal might mean for Mookie Betts: After news broke that Angels outfielder Mike Trout is in line to receive an enormous contract extension (10 years and $360 million after the remaining two years of his deal expire), Red Sox fans scrambled to understand what it might mean for Mookie Betts. The Red Sox outfielder’s current deal expires after the 2020 season, but he’s essentially the next big name in line for a major payday. [The Boston Globe]

And Betts offered thoughts of his own on Wednesday morning:

BC keeps Jim Christian as its men’s basketball coach: After a disappointing 14-17 season in which the Eagles exited in the first round of the ACC Conference Tournament, Boston College has decided it will keep men’s basketball coach Jim Christian. Instead of ending his time in Chestnut Hill, the school will invest further in Christian’s program. [The Boston Globe]

The Patriots reportedly gave out some timely pay raises:

Tori Hunter thinks Mookie Betts is deserving of another of baseball’s monster contracts:

Nets center Brook Lopez, a hero for our time:

On this day: In 1989, Major League Baseball announced it was looking into “serious allegations” against then-Cincinnati Reds manager Pete Rose. It was a cryptic statement, offering no specific details. But the league’s all-time hit leader, as the Associated Press noted, was “admittedly an avid bettor.”

Eventually, it would become known that that league was investigating Rose’s ties to gambling in baseball, specifically on games in which he was directly involved. Sports Illustrated’s detailed account of the investigation – which began with sworn testimony from a bookie claiming that Rose bet on the Reds while he was manager – painted a vivid and damning picture of the baseball legend.

In August of 1989, Rose was banned for life from baseball. He continued to deny gambling on baseball until 2004, when he admitted it in his autobiography. Still, Rose vociferously refuted ever betting against the Reds (whom he managed), claiming he had only ever bet on his own team. John Dowd, who oversaw the 1989 investigation into Rose, later claimed that the former Reds manager “probably” bet against Cincinnati.

Also on this day, in 2005, a classic Merseyside derby:

Daily highlight: Mariners infielder Tim Beckham scored an early 2019 bat flip in Japan.

Trivia answer: Ben Watson, Logan Mankins, and Malcom Brown

