Video: Top prospects Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Michael Chavis traded home runs in Pawtucket

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is going to be in the major leagues sooner rather than later. The Toronto Blue Jays prospect has no problem schooling Pawtucket Red Sox pitchers on the way.

Guerrero Jr., son of Hall of Fame right fielder Vladimir Guerrero, was named the best prospect in baseball by Baseball Prospectus this January.

Unlike his father, 20-year-old Vlad Jr. plays third base. But he does appear to have inherited Guerrero Sr.’s hitting ability.

Guerrero Jr. launched a solo home run into the McCoy Stadium parking lot on the first pitch he saw from Bobby Poyner during the fourth inning Wednesday, extending the Buffalo Bisons’ lead over the PawSox to 8-4. It was his second home run of the season for the Bisons.

INTO THE PARKING LOT!!! Here's the MASSIVE home run #Bisons 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit out of McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket!!! #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/DNSdztW5fc — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) April 17, 2019

The PawSox ultimately won Wednesday’s game 11-8, rallying for seven runs between the seventh and eighth innings. The Red Sox’ top prospect, Michael Chavis, hit a two-run home run of his own in the seventh inning.

Vladdy Jr. who????? The @RedSox have a prospect of their own in @MichaelChavis11. His third homer of the homestand was another no-doubter over everything in Left Field. @MiLB @MLBPipeline @BaseballAmerica pic.twitter.com/RjUcrBMFZO — PawSox (@PawSox) April 18, 2019

Last season, Guerrero Jr. hit 20 home runs and 78 RBIs over 95 games across games in four minor leagues, slashing .381/.437/.636 along the way. He was promoted to Triple-A Buffalo on July 31, 2018.

Through five games this season with Buffalo, he is hitting .412/.500/.824.