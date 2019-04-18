Video: Top prospects Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Michael Chavis traded home runs in Pawtucket

The best prospect in baseball and the Red Sox' top prospect showed their hitting abilities Wednesday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays MLB
20-year-old Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is considered the best prospect in baseball by Baseball Prospectus. –The Associated Press
By
10:03 AM

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is going to be in the major leagues sooner rather than later. The Toronto Blue Jays prospect has no problem schooling Pawtucket Red Sox pitchers on the way.

Guerrero Jr., son of Hall of Fame right fielder Vladimir Guerrero, was named the best prospect in baseball by Baseball Prospectus this January.

Unlike his father, 20-year-old Vlad Jr. plays third base. But he does appear to have inherited Guerrero Sr.’s hitting ability.

Guerrero Jr. launched a solo home run into the McCoy Stadium parking lot on the first pitch he saw from Bobby Poyner during the fourth inning Wednesday, extending the Buffalo Bisons’ lead over the PawSox to 8-4. It was his second home run of the season for the Bisons.

Advertisement

The PawSox ultimately won Wednesday’s game 11-8, rallying for seven runs between the seventh and eighth innings. The Red Sox’ top prospect, Michael Chavis, hit a two-run home run of his own in the seventh inning.

Last season, Guerrero Jr. hit 20 home runs and 78 RBIs over 95 games across games in four minor leagues, slashing .381/.437/.636 along the way. He was promoted to Triple-A Buffalo on July 31, 2018.

Through five games this season with Buffalo, he is hitting .412/.500/.824.

TOPICS: MLB
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Charles Johnson New Jersey Wrestling
Sports News
A wrestler was forced to cut his dreadlocks before a match. His town is still looking for answers. April 18, 2019 | 8:59 AM
Daniel Romanchuk 2019 Boston Marathon Handcycle
Marathon
Before Daniel Romanchuk became a Boston Marathon champion, he was a boy learning about sports and his own abilities in Maryland April 18, 2019 | 8:49 AM
Luis Severino
MLB
'I call it ‘CSI: The Bronx’': Yankees baffled by Luis Severino's setback April 18, 2019 | 8:37 AM
Saints Rams NFC Championship Pass Interference
NFL
4 games to circle on the 2019 NFL schedule April 18, 2019 | 8:10 AM
Ryan Brasier, Red Sox, Yankees
Red Sox
The way the Yankees series ended makes the Red Sox' issues crystal clear April 18, 2019 | 8:03 AM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics Indiana Pacers
Celtics
Jayson Tatum looks to soar to new heights in his second playoff run April 18, 2019 | 7:54 AM
Robert Kraft Patriots Owner
Patriots
Florida judge temporarily delays release of Robert Kraft surveillance video April 18, 2019 | 7:53 AM
David Pastrnak Bruins Leafs NHL
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 4 win over the Maple Leafs April 18, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Jayson Tatum has a giant picture of his dunk over LeBron James in his house April 18, 2019 | 6:53 AM
Drake Bruins Maple Leafs
Bruins
The Bruins reaped the benefits of the 'Drake Curse' against the Maple Leafs April 18, 2019 | 6:51 AM
David Griffin
NBA
New Pelicans GM David Griffin: Alvin Gentry is staying — and perhaps Anthony Davis, too April 18, 2019 | 2:18 AM
Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics - Game Two
Celtics
What’s a team to do after blowing double-digit leads in back-to-back playoff games? April 18, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia leaves Red Sox game with left knee discomfort April 17, 2019 | 11:33 PM
New York's Brett Gardner, left, celebrates after hitting a seventh-inning grand slam.
Red Sox
Gardner slam lifts Yanks over Red Sox 5-3 for 2-game sweep April 17, 2019 | 10:19 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo shared a progress update as he returns from an ACL tear April 17, 2019 | 10:04 PM
Boston Bruins v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Four
Bruins
David Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 6-4 to tie series April 17, 2019 | 10:03 PM
Jayson Tatum Celtics
Celtics
Kyrie Irving scores 37 as the Celtics beat the Pacers 99-91 in Game 2 April 17, 2019 | 9:55 PM
Tom Brady Patriots
Patriots
Here's the Patriots' 2019 schedule April 17, 2019 | 9:08 PM
Bill Belichick, Wyc Grousbeck, Linda Holliday, Emilia Fazzalari
Celtics
Bill Belichick, numerous Patriots attend Celtics-Pacers Game 2 April 17, 2019 | 8:11 PM
Rob Gronkowski Lombardi Trophy Fenway Park
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski dented the Lombardi Trophy bunting a Julian Edelman pitch April 17, 2019 | 6:23 PM
James Adducci holds up his winning ticket after winning more than one million dollars betting on Tiger Woods winning the Masters, Monday, April 15, 2019, in Las Vegas.
Golf
Tiger Woods bettor has long criminal record in Wisconsin April 17, 2019 | 6:06 PM
Demaryius Thomas Patriots signing
Patriots
6 things to know about new Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas April 17, 2019 | 4:51 PM
FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 29: Willie McGinest is inducted into the New England Patriots hall of fame during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on October 29, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Patriots
Willie McGinest speaks out against Massachusetts bill to ban youth tackle football April 17, 2019 | 4:04 PM
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London
NFL
2019 NFL schedule features 4 games in London and 1 in Mexico City April 17, 2019 | 2:54 PM
D'Qwell Jackson, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Deflategate
Patriots
The linebacker whose interception of Tom Brady started 'Deflategate' just wants his football back April 17, 2019 | 2:29 PM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
David Price wants all 30 MLB teams to play on Jackie Robinson Day April 17, 2019 | 1:37 PM
Al Horford Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
Illness may sideline Al Horford for Celtics-Pacers Game 2 tonight April 17, 2019 | 1:07 PM
Patriots
Prosecutors blocked from immediately releasing Robert Kraft video April 17, 2019 | 12:38 PM
David Pastrnak Bruins NHL
Bruins
What NHL analysts are saying about David Pastrnak's playoff production April 17, 2019 | 11:46 AM
Tom Brady at Patriots rookie camp on April 28, 2000.
Patriots
Here's what Tom Brady said to reporters after being drafted by the Patriots in 2000 April 17, 2019 | 9:54 AM