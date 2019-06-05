Cubs win Craig Kimbrel sweepstakes, reportedly agree to deal with closer

The former Red Sox closer reached agreement with the Cubs on a three-year deal, The Athletic reported Wednesday night.

Craig Kimbrel pitches in the ninth inning in Game Four of the 2018 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018.
Craig Kimbrel pitches in the ninth inning in Game Four of the 2018 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018. –Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
By
Dave Sheinin, The Washington Post
June 5, 2019

After more than seven months of on and (mostly off) negotiations, rampant rumors and lonely bullpen sessions far away from any big league stadium, seven-time all-star closer Craig Kimbrel appears to have reached the end of one of the longest and most bizarre free agent journeys in baseball history.

And after more than seven months of bullpen reconstruction, blown leads and roster machinations, the Chicago Cubs appear to have finally solved their ninth-inning problem.

Kimbrel, the most decorated closer of his generation, reached agreement with the Cubs on a three-year deal, The Athletic reported Wednesday night. The site said the deal is worth approximately $45 million and is pending a physical.

Advertisement

After all the twists and turns in Kimbrel’s fitful trip through free agency, two factors having little to do with his pitching ability – which has produced 333 career saves over a stellar, nine-year career – ultimately sealed his future and led him to Wrigley Field.

First, at midnight Monday, the draft-pick compensation attached to Kimbrel’s signing – which would have penalized the team signing him with the loss of a 2019 draft pick – expired, eliminating one huge disincentive teams had to locking him up.

And second, the Cubs, whose 2019 payroll was pushing up against the luxury tax, were able to use the savings from Ben Zobrist’s leave of absence, as the veteran utility man deals with a personal issue, to get the Kimbrel signing done.

“Anybody would be excited to get a guy of his ilk in their bullpen,” Cubs Manager Joe Maddon told reporters Wednesday, before the Kimbrel signing occurred. “When you’re able to lengthen the bullpen, with the really quality guys at the end, you can shorten the game. There’s no question you can shorten the game. That’s the kind of stuff that can get you on a roll, when you don’t give up leads and you can shut things down.”

Advertisement

Kimbrel, who turned 31 last week, does not come without significant questions, among them the effect of his long layoff – he last pitched Oct. 27 in Game 4 of the World Series, helping the Boston Red Sox to the title – as well as his struggles late last season that, among other things, prodded the Red Sox to turn to starting pitcher Chris Sale to close out the clinching Game 5.

But there is little doubt the addition of Kimbrel will improve the Cubs’ shaky bullpen, as the team battles the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central. With Brandon Morrow yet to return from elbow surgery and Pedro Strop only this week returning from the injured list, the Cubs had been piecing together their late-inning relief from a group that includes Brad Brach, Brandon Kintzler and Steve Cishek.

Buy Tickets

Under president of baseball operations Theo Epstein, the Cubs have always moved aggressively and decisively to address their late-inning relief deficiencies, whether it’s sacrificing top shortstop prospect Gleyber Torres to acquire Aroldis Chapman from the New York Yankees in 2016 – a move that paid off with a World Series title – or sending top outfield prospect Jorge Soler to the Kansas City Royals for Wade Davis the following winter.

“You’re always trying to get better out there [in the bullpen], and we’ve been open about the fact that at some point we’ll probably get some help from outside the organization,” Epstein told reporters Wednesday afternoon, without confirming the Kimbrel signing. “. . .. There’s usually not quality free agents rolling around this time of year. But any guy that’s out there, we’ll certainly do our due diligence and see if that makes sense.”

TOPICS: MLB Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand skate off the ice after losing to the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in Game Four.
Bruins
Even-strength play requires Bruins' attention June 5, 2019 | 7:32 PM
Bruins Blues Stanley Cup Final NHL
Bruins
What NHL experts are saying about Bruins-Blues Game 5 June 5, 2019 | 3:30 PM
Sebastian Keane Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox draft North Andover pitcher Sebastian Keane June 5, 2019 | 2:43 PM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
What Danny Ainge said about his health, Kyrie Irving, and the Celtics' offseason June 5, 2019 | 2:10 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady steps on the field for an NFL football minicamp practice, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Here's what the New York protest against Tom Brady's nickname trademark request looked like June 5, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Stanley Cup Final Bruins Blues
Bruins
Zdeno Chara's status remains unclear ahead of Game 5 June 5, 2019 | 12:05 PM
Tom Brady 2019
Patriots
Tom Brady scared Patriots fans about retirement with a Jay-Z quote June 5, 2019 | 12:01 PM
Anthony Davis Trade Rumors
Celtics
The Pelicans are reportedly listening to offers for Anthony Davis June 5, 2019 | 10:04 AM
Red Sox Logo
Red Sox
Red Sox pick Navy's Noah Song No. 137 in MLB draft, academy's highest selection June 5, 2019 | 9:23 AM
Sean Kuraly Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final shows there's still room for 'heavy' hockey in NHL June 5, 2019 | 9:10 AM
Alex Morgan USA Soccer
Soccer
What to know about every team in the Women's World Cup June 5, 2019 | 8:32 AM
Kevin Durant Warriors NBA
NBA
Kevin Durant is out for Game 3 of NBA Finals June 5, 2019 | 8:09 AM
Kevin Garnett Kendrick Perkins
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins explained how Kevin Garnett was 'the most unselfish guy' June 5, 2019 | 8:06 AM
Ben Watson Patriots NFL
Patriots
Ben Watson is ready to make the most of his second opportunity with the Patriots June 5, 2019 | 7:58 AM
Eduardo Nunez Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Eduardo Núñez's three-run home run powers Red Sox past Royals, 8-3 June 5, 2019 | 7:33 AM
Greg Oden NBA
Celtics
Greg Oden helped the Celtics evaluate prospects this week June 4, 2019 | 3:29 PM
Austin Seferian-Jenkins Patriots NFL
Patriots
Patriots are releasing tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins June 4, 2019 | 2:51 PM
Matt Grzelcyk went down to the ice after a first period collision with the Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (not pictured). He would leave the game with a possible concussion.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy says the Bruins could play seven defensemen in Game 5 June 4, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett (11) drives as Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) defends during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Celtics
These 12 players participated in Celtics pre-draft workouts on Monday and Tuesday June 4, 2019 | 2:26 PM
Zdeno Chara Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy says Zdeno Chara will be checked in Boston to determine availability for Game 5 June 4, 2019 | 2:25 PM
Arizona shortstop Cameron Cannon in the first inning during an NCAA college baseball game against Grand Canyon, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Red Sox
6 things to know about Red Sox draft pick Cameron Cannon June 4, 2019 | 2:04 PM
Tom Brady Best Buddies Challenge
Patriots
Tom Brady shared some strategical 'advice' with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Twitter June 4, 2019 | 1:43 PM
Red Sox Logo
Red Sox
3 things to know about newly-drafted Red Sox prospect Matthew Lugo June 4, 2019 | 1:04 PM
Brandon Carlo Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins
Bruins
Chad Finn: The Stanley Cup Final is a fight — and you should still believe the Bruins will win out June 4, 2019 | 12:11 PM
Kansas City Royals MLB
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Royals series June 4, 2019 | 11:07 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, of Slovakia, lies on the ice after being hit in the face by the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Bruins
'Very uncomfortable': Here's what Bruce Cassidy had to say about Zdeno Chara's injury June 4, 2019 | 9:51 AM
Entertainment
End of 'Jeopardy!' run has James Holzhauer joking about Tom Brady and the 'Drake Curse' June 4, 2019 | 8:06 AM
MLB Draft 2019
MLB
A record-low number of pitchers were selected in the MLB draft's first round June 4, 2019 | 8:05 AM
Billy Hamilton Royals
Red Sox
In the Royals, Red Sox fans get a chance for both wins and reflection June 4, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Bruins bench 2019 Stanley Cup
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy called out the Bruins' forwards after Game 4 June 4, 2019 | 6:02 AM