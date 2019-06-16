Red Sox use late rally, big 10th inning to beat Orioles 8-6

Fans concerned about Boston's position in the playoff hunt probably have a short memory.

Rafael Devers follows through on a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the 10th inning Sunday.
Rafael Devers follows through on a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the 10th inning Sunday. –Gail Burton / AP Photo
By
DAVID GINSBURG
AP,
5:57 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rafael Devers led off the 10th inning with a home run after Marco Hernandez tied it with a solo shot in ninth, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-6 Sunday to move a season-high five games over .500.

After winning the first two games of the series in blowout fashion, the Red Sox used some late heroics to complete the sweep and extend their winning streak to five.

Boston trailed 3-2 in the ninth before Hernandez connected off Mychal Givens, who avoided further damage by getting two straight strikeouts following a triple by Mookie Betts.

In the 10th, however, Givens (0-4) served up a 1-0 pitch that Devers slammed far over the center-field wall. Betts and Christian Vazquez added two-out, two-run singles off David Hess.

Advertisement

Brandon Workman (5-1) worked the ninth for the Red Sox. Boston’s eighth pitcher, Josh Smith, gave up a two-run homer to Stevie Wilkerson and a bases-empty drive to Trey Mancini in the 10th.

The Red Sox opened defense of their World Series title by losing their first four games this season and were 9-15 on April 23. Now they’re 39-34 and within striking distance of the first-place Yankees in the AL East.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was ejected in the fourth inning after arguing a call that cost Baltimore a run. Keon Broxton was called out for running in the baseline after laying down a successful squeeze bunt, which by rule sent Anthony Santander back to third base. Richie Martin subsequently struck out to end the inning, leaving the Orioles down 2-1.

The score stayed that way until the eighth.

Baltimore was 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position when Jonathan Villar drew a leadoff walk from Marcus Walden. Villar stole second, then stole third as Chris Davis expressed his displeasure over a called third strike and Vazquez looped his throw from behind the plate to the mound.

Villar scored on a wild pitch before Wilkerson greeted right-hander Travis Lakins with a pinch-hit triple and came home on a single by Hanser Alberto.

Advertisement

The lead didn’t last long.

Baltimore has lost five straight, is 9-28 at home and owns the worst record in the majors (21-50).

NO PANIC

Fans concerned about Boston’s position in the playoff hunt probably have a short memory, according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

“People forget that we were in second place last year on June 20-something,” he said before Sunday’s game. “We’re in third place. I know where we’re at, but we’ll be fine.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Andrew Benintendi sat out the game with a sore quad. “Nothing serious,” Cora said. … 1B Steve Pearce (back) emerged unscathed from his first two rehabilitation games. “He felt good, moving around well. At the plate, he feels a lot better,” Cora said.

Buy Tickets

Orioles: Dwight Smith Jr. (7-day concussion protocol) is “progressing very, very well” but will likely need to play a couple of rehab games before returning, Hyde said. … RHP Alex Cobb is on the mend after undergoing successful season-ending hip surgery.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Rick Porcello (4-6, 4.69 ERA) helps Boston open a three-game series on Monday night against the host Minnesota Twins, who lead the AL Central.

Orioles: Andrew Cashner (6-2, 4.73) hopes a lingering blister won’t be a problem when he faces the Oakland Athletics on the road Monday night. The right-hander missed his scheduled start Friday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

TOPICS: MLB Baseball Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
7-17-2014 Boston, Mass. Over 500 guests attended NVRGT Night hosted by Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester and his Farrah to benefit Pediatric Center Researsh Foundation, the event was held at the House of Blues. L. to R. are Tiffany Ortiz and her husband Red Sox David Ortiz. Globe photo by Bill Brett
David Ortiz
David Ortiz's wife offers Father's Day tribute to Big Papi June 16, 2019 | 6:20 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Zdeno Chara thanks Bruins fans after devastating end to season June 16, 2019 | 12:01 PM
MLB
Yankees get slugger Edwin Encarnación in trade with Mariners June 16, 2019 | 10:15 AM
The Bruins had their end of the season media availability at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday. Zdeno Chara listens to a question.
Bruins
Here's the list of injuries Bruins players were dealing with this postseason June 15, 2019 | 11:30 PM
Big man Anthony Davis is reportedly heading from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
What Celtics reporters are saying about the Anthony Davis trade June 15, 2019 | 10:19 PM
MLB
Babe Ruth road jersey sells at auction for $5.64 million June 15, 2019 | 9:45 PM
Magic Johnson speaks to reporters prior to a game.
NBA
Here's how Magic Johnson reacted to the Lakers' trade for Anthony Davis June 15, 2019 | 9:36 PM
Chris Sale throws against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Chris Sale fans 10 to help resurgent Red Sox beat Orioles 7-2 June 15, 2019 | 7:33 PM
Anthony Davis Pelicans
NBA
What the Anthony Davis trade means for the Celtics June 15, 2019 | 7:06 PM
Masai Ujiri
NBA
Raptors president Masai Ujiri's encounter with deputy being investigated June 15, 2019 | 12:52 PM
J.D. Martinez celebrates his two-run home run during the fourth inning.
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez hits 2 of Boston's 6 HRs in 13-2 rout of Orioles June 14, 2019 | 10:41 PM
Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney speaks during Media Day ahead of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 26, 2019.
Bruins
4 things Don Sweeney must do this offseason June 14, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Michael Roberts
Patriots
Lions waive Michael Roberts after trade with Patriots falls through June 14, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Heath Hembree
Red Sox
Red Sox reliever Heath Hembree placed on IL with elbow strain June 14, 2019 | 6:16 PM
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. June 10, 2019. Abel Gonzalez, one of the doctors who operated on David Ortiz after the shooting, speaks to media at Centro de Medicina Avanzada . Orlando Barria for the Boston Globe
David Ortiz
Surgeons in Dominican Republic describe treating David Ortiz June 14, 2019 | 5:10 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Zdeno Chara revealed the extent of his jaw injury June 14, 2019 | 3:39 PM
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Former NBA player Paul Pierce looks on during warm ups prior to Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Celtics
Paul Pierce said the Raptors would win in six games. He was right. June 14, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Bruins
Bruins
The Bruins' offseason begins in a hurry June 14, 2019 | 2:42 PM
Tom Brady graduation message
Patriots
Watch: Tom Brady surprised a hospitalized high school senior with a graduation message June 14, 2019 | 1:15 PM
Anthony Davis New Orleans Pelicans
Celtics
Chad Finn: Celtics should go all in for Anthony Davis June 14, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Danny Etling Tom Brady Patriots NFL
Patriots
Tom Brady poked fun at his own lack of speed June 14, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Wyc Grousbeck
Celtics
Why Wyc Grousbeck compared the Celtics' current offseason to 2007 June 14, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Andy Cohen
Bruins
Blues fan Andy Cohen told Seth Meyers about watching Game 7 from TD Garden June 14, 2019 | 10:10 AM
St. Louis Blues Alexander Steen Stanley Cup
NHL
'I'm kind of dumbfounded' June 14, 2019 | 8:47 AM
Michael Roberts
Patriots
4 things to know about tight end Michael Roberts June 14, 2019 | 7:53 AM
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Kyle Lowry, back, celebrate after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
NBA
Raptors capture first NBA title, beat Warriors in Game 6 June 14, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Dave Dombrowski is approaching his fourth trade deadline with the Red Sox.
Red Sox
Comebacks are nice, but when will 2019 Red Sox show they're worth saving? June 14, 2019 | 7:45 AM
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., center, celebrates his three-run home run with Xander Bogaerts (2), who scored, as Texas Rangers' Jeff Mathis kneels at home plate during the second inning of a baseball game in Boston, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Five home runs power Red Sox' come-from-behind win over Rangers, 7-6 June 14, 2019 | 7:22 AM
Phil Mickelson
Golf
'I flinched': Phil Mickelson lets another opportunity slide at Pebble Beach June 13, 2019 | 11:26 PM
Red Sox
Alex Cora on Bruins’ Stanley Cup run: ‘The city should be proud.’ June 13, 2019 | 8:03 PM