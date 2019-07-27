The Yankees and their terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week

They've allowed 73 runs over the past seven games, the most in any such stretch in franchise history.

New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius comes down with the high throw as Sam Travis steals second base during the sixth inning Saturday.
New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius comes down with the high throw as Sam Travis steals second base during the sixth inning Saturday. –Michael Dwyer / AP Photo
By
James Wagner
New York Times News Service,
July 27, 2019

BOSTON — The New York Yankees’ franchise has been around since 1903, totaling 18,160 regular-season games. And until now, there had never been a week this miserable: 73 runs allowed over the past seven games, the most in any such stretch in franchise history.

There was a familiar formula for the almost daily humiliations, including Saturday’s 9-5 loss to the rival Boston Red Sox: The starting rotation coughed up the bulk of the runs, the bullpen was not able to plug every hole, and the offense could rarely come to the rescue.

Throughout his career, C.C. Sabathia has been adept at delivering a solid performance after a loss or in big moments. He was key during the Yankees’ 2009 World Series title and their 2017 playoff run. But even he could not stop the hemorrhaging Saturday.

Advertisement

Sabathia surrendered too many hard-hit balls, leading to five runs over 4 1/3 innings. When he departed, the Yankees trailed by 5-3 — still a winnable game for their potent lineup. But reliever Chad Green could not hold down the Red Sox’s powerful offense, and the Yankees, once again, trudged off the field after a third straight loss at Fenway Park.

“It’s frustrating,” Sabathia said. “You want to pitch well. We know we have a good team over here. A great offense. We’ve been the reason why we’ve been losing games. We want to turn that around.”

For a month now, the Yankees’ top decision-makers have voiced a need to improve the pitching staff. And with Wednesday’s trade deadline looming, perhaps the Yankees’ biggest weakness, their rotation, has come completely off the tracks. No regular starter has an ERA under 4.00. The closest is Domingo German, who is slated to start Sunday, with a 4.03 mark.

The Yankees still maintained a strong grip on the American League East after entering this four-game series against the surging Red Sox with a 10-game lead over the second-place Tampa Bay Rays. But by Saturday night, the Red Sox had moved into second place, and the Yankees’ lead was down to eight.

Advertisement

“Obviously it’s been a tough weekend for us so far,” manager Aaron Boone said, “but as I say all the time, it’s inevitable you’re going to get punched in the mouth in a major league season and we’ll be up to the challenge.”

Friday’s 10-5 loss to the Red Sox was the sixth straight game in which a Yankees starting pitcher had allowed at least six runs in four or fewer innings. That was the longest such streak by any team in the live-ball era that began in 1920, according to Stats Inc.

Sabathia did not extend that streak, but his inability to complete five innings added to the growing strain on the Yankees’ talented bullpen. The rotation’s ERA over the past week, during which the Yankees went 2-5, was a horrid 16.62, raising its season total to 4.77.

Buy Tickets

The Yankees did face two of the best offenses in baseball during that stretch: the Red Sox and the power-hitting Minnesota Twins. But Saturday was the seventh straight game a Yankees starting pitcher could not complete five innings. The last time one did was July 20, when Masahiro Tanaka allowed five runs in six innings. Against the Red Sox on Thursday, Tanaka had the worst start of his career, allowing 12 runs.

Pitching coach Larry Rothschild and Boone said they would continue to turn over every stone to figure out what had plagued each starting pitcher.

“It’s been really tough,” Rothschild said. “It’s been tough on them, tough on the team. But it’s my responsibility to get it right.”

During the first few innings Saturday, the Yankees kept the game close. Third baseman Gio Urshela, who homered earlier in the game off Eduardo Rodriguez, the Red Sox’ starter, gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead with a fourth-inning single.

Advertisement

That was erased in the bottom of the inning when J.D. Martinez slammed a go-ahead two-run blast off Sabathia to commence the Red Sox’ slugging onslaught. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts’ run-scoring double in the fifth inning gave the Red Sox a 5-3 lead and chased Sabathia from the game. They piled three runs on Green in the sixth inning.

Perhaps the Yankees felt the absence of perhaps their most valuable player this season, infielder D.J. LeMahieu. A magnetic resonance imaging test Saturday revealed a low-grade groin strain, which he sustained during Friday’s game, Boone said.

LeMahieu said he felt better Saturday, and he and Boone said they hoped he could avoid the injured list. The Yankees have had 23 players on the injured list this season. They surely did not want LeMahieu joining their catalog of concerns, most of which revolved around their sputtering pitching staff.

TOPICS: MLB Red Sox New York Yankees
Tremont Waters, a senior point guard at Notre Dame High School, with his parents, Vanessa and Edward Waters at his side, makes a verbal commitment to play Division 1 college basketball at Georgetown University.
Celtics
Celtics rookie Tremont Waters wrote a note to his late father on social media July 28, 2019 | 10:54 AM
Brian Johnson said he feels good and is ready to come back.
Red Sox
Brian Johnson likely to start vs. Yankees in doubleheader next Saturday July 28, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Carles Gil celebrates a penalty kick goal against Orlando City Soccer Club on Saturday.
Soccer
Revolution beat Orlando City to push unbeaten streak to 11 July 27, 2019 | 9:22 PM
Andrew Benintendi celebrates his solo home run with Sam Travis on Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox rough up Yankees once again in 9-5 win July 27, 2019 | 8:51 PM
New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu runs the bases.
MLB
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu out with groin injury, undergoes MRI July 27, 2019 | 3:11 PM
Sam Travis (59), Andrew Benintendi (16), Jackie Bradley Jr. (19), and Mookie Betts (50) stand as two F-15s from the 104th fighter wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base fly over Fenway Park on Sunday.
Red Sox
Red Sox are struggling no longer July 27, 2019 | 2:49 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks with former wide receiver Randy Moss in 2015.
Patriots
Watch Tom Brady and Randy Moss hop in the time machine at training camp July 27, 2019 | 1:57 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes the ball during training camp.
Patriots
8 notes and observations from Day 3 of Patriots training camp July 27, 2019 | 12:30 PM
Nick Caserio, director of player personnel, speaks with the media before training camp Saturday morning.
Patriots
Patriots executive Nick Caserio addresses Houston Texans' overtures July 27, 2019 | 12:08 PM
Newly acquired Celtics center Enes Kanter speaks during a news conference.
Celtics
Turkish consul upset by Enes Kanter's assertion July 27, 2019 | 9:33 AM
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts, right, celebrates his two-run homer with teammate Jackie Bradley Jr. in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Boston. It was his third home run of the game. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
Mookie Betts hits 3 homers as Red Sox rout Yankees again July 27, 2019 | 3:28 AM
A collapsed internal balcony is seen at a nightclub in Gwangju, South Korea, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Members of the U.S. national water polo team were in a South Korean nightclub on Saturday when an internal balcony collapsed, killing at least one person. (Chun Jung-in/Yonhap via AP)
World
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in South Korea balcony collapse July 27, 2019 | 2:50 AM
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott smiles as he walks off the field.
NFL
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott skips camp start with 2 years left on deal July 26, 2019 | 8:59 PM
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora screams at the umpires during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Cora was upset about the Rays moving pitcher Adam Kolarek to first base and then back to pitcher during the inning. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Red Sox
Red Sox not pursuing protest against Rays July 26, 2019 | 7:49 PM
Rodney Harrison
Patriots
Rodney Harrison 'absolutely' thinks the Patriots can compete for another Super Bowl title July 26, 2019 | 5:17 PM
N'Keal Harry signs autographs for fans following training camp.
Patriots
21 obscure player facts from the 2019 Patriots media guide July 26, 2019 | 3:31 PM
A UConn cheerleader showed some pride.
College Sports
UConn will pay $17 million to leave the AAC for Big East July 26, 2019 | 3:29 PM
Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady
Patriots
8 notes and observations from Day 2 of Patriots training camp July 26, 2019 | 2:30 PM
Patriots receiver Julian Edelman at the premier of his Showtime documentary 100% on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Photo courtesy of Showtime)
Patriots
Get inside Julian Edelman's brain with his exclusive movie soundtrack July 26, 2019 | 1:54 PM
Technology
'Fortnite' is about to award its best players $30 million. What now? July 26, 2019 | 1:28 PM
Celtics
Jayson Tatum played 1-on-1 with Chris Paul and Bradley Beal July 26, 2019 | 12:31 PM
Sports News
Egan Bernal takes yellow jersey as hail storm throws Tour de France into chaos July 26, 2019 | 11:53 AM
Patriots
Tom Brady served as a coach at Friday's Patriots practice July 26, 2019 | 10:44 AM
Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski explained the Red Sox payroll situation before the trade deadline July 26, 2019 | 10:25 AM
Celtics
'I don’t think that really factors in a whole lot because there’s 12 other guys on our team' July 26, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts celebrates his three-run homer against New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) in the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
Masahiro Tanaka’s ugly start in Boston sets off October alarms for the Yankees July 26, 2019 | 12:11 AM
8Boston, MA - 8/20/2017 - Former Boston Red Sox and current NESN Broadcaster Jerry Remy honored during a pre-game Ceremony. The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees in the third of a three game series at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 21Red Sox-Yankees, LOID: 8.3.3472797547.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Jerry Remy delivers in his new book July 25, 2019 | 11:45 PM
Yankees left fielder Mike Tauchman walks back to his position with the scoreboard showing the Red Sox ahead 19-3 in the eighth inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox pound Yankees 19-3, biggest win ever in rivalry July 25, 2019 | 10:54 PM
FILE - In this Saturday, March 30, 2019 photo, New York Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of a baseball game in New York. Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki says he is retiring from Major League Baseball following injuries that limited him to 13 plate appearances since July 2017, Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
MLB
Troy Tulowitzki retires after a brief comeback in pinstripes July 25, 2019 | 10:24 PM
Boston- 07/25/19- Boston Red Sox vs NY Yankees- Sox manager Alex Cora agues as he keeps Brock Holt back from home plate umpire D. J. Reyburn, who threw Holt out of the game in the 3rd inning after Holt argued a a low pitch that was called as a 3rd strike. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Red Sox
Brock Holt ejected in 3rd inning vs Yankees July 25, 2019 | 8:57 PM