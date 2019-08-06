Springfield’s Isan Diaz hit a home run in his MLB debut. His dad’s reaction was priceless.

"Obviously, this was his dream, as well."

Miami Marlins' Isan Diaz hits a home run in his major league debut during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Isan Diaz hits a home run in his major league debut during the sixth inning. –AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
By
RONALD BLUM
AP,
1:54 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Not only did Isan Diaz make his major league debut Monday night against the New York Mets, he also notched his first MLB hit — on a home run.

Diaz, a 23-year-old second baseman who grew up and attended high school in Springfield, Mass., homered on a 1-2 fastball leading off the sixth. The 422-foot drive to right was part of a 1-for-7 day.

A contingent of family and friends of the debutants cheered from the seats behind third base. Diaz’s dad, Raul, was being interviewed on the Marlins’ telecast at the time of the home run and screamed for about a minute.

“Obviously, this was his dream, as well,” Diaz said. “I’m happy that I was able to finally be able to make our dream come true.

Diaz was among the four prospects acquired from Milwaukee in January 2018 for outfielder Christian Yelich.

