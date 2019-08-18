Watch a 9-year-old Red Sox fan meet Orioles’ Chris Davis after writing him a letter

When Chris Davis was mired in the longest slump in MLB history earlier in the season, 9-year-old Red Sox fan Henry Frasca knew he had to write Davis a letter help him get his mojo back.

“When’s someone’s hurting, I didn’t like it,” Frasca told Mid-Atlantic Sports Network’s Gary Thorne. “I decided to try to help him out.”

In the letter, Frasca reminded the Baltimore Orioles slugger that just because he wasn’t hitting, that didn’t make him a bad person. He then encouraged him by calling him incredible and noting that everyone goes through slumps sometimes.

“Don’t give up,” he wrote before the Red Sox hosted the Orioles on April 13. “We’re rooting for you.”

9-year-old Henry Frasca is a Red Sox fan, but that didn't stop him from writing a letter of encouragement to Chris Davis during his early-season slump. This is awesome. #BiggerThanBaseball pic.twitter.com/OZQMS1DAH5 — MLB (@MLB) August 18, 2019

Davis responded by getting his first hit in 210 days. He finished 3 for 5 on the afternoon, with two doubles and four RBIs, raising his batting average to .079. Frasca had no idea that Davis had received the letter. Not only that, but Davis also folded it up, stuck it inside his bible, and carried it around with him that entire day.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t get a little bit choked up,” Davis told MASN.

The two met Saturday at Fenway Park. Frasca shagged some balls in the outfield and threw many of them into the crowd, including up to the fans on the Green Monster. Afterward, he and Davis chatted with MASN inside the dugout.

Today Chris Davis met Henry Frasca, a 9yr old Red Sox fan who wrote Davis an uplifting note in April encouraging him to break his hitless streak. Davis broke the streak at Fenway the day he got the note, and invited Henry to the game Sat. This is them meeting for the first time. pic.twitter.com/Eboi9fjDMI — Jessica Camerato (@JessicaCamerato) August 18, 2019

Frasca was overjoyed to learn that Davis still had the letter. He was naturally thrilled to meet Davis, but Davis made it clear the feeling is mutual.

“I just wanted to give him a hug,” Davis said. “A lot of times, people don’t really realize how much they impact us. Certainly, with something like that, at that moment in time, going through what I was going through, to get a letter that was that encouraging, from a 9-year-old, it was pretty special.”

When the MASN reporter asked Frasca if there was anything else he wanted to say to Davis, Frasca didn’t hesitate.

“Just to thank him for the best day of my life.”