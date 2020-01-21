One vote keeps Derek Jeter from unanimous Hall of Fame election; Curt Schilling falls short

Larry Walker was also elected.

In this Oct. 31, 2001, file photo, New York Yankees' Derek Jeter celebrates his game-winning home run in the 10th inning as he rounds first base in Game 4 of baseball's World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium in New York. Jeter could be a unanimous pick when Baseball Hall of Fame voting is announced Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. ()
–AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File
SHARE TWEET 2 COMMENTS
By
RONALD BLUM,
AP
updated at 6:57 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Derek Jeter came within one vote of being a unanimous pick for the Hall of Fame while Larry Walker also earned baseball’s highest honor on Tuesday.

The longtime New York Yankees captain appeared on 396 of 397 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, falling just shy of the standard set when longtime Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera became the first unanimous selection last year. Jeter’s 99.7 percent moved above Ken Griffey Jr. (99.3 percent) for the second-highest.

It was not immediately known which voter didn’t choose Jeter, who was listed on all 219 ballots made public before the announcement. The BBWAA will release additional ballots on Feb. 4 of writers who chose a public listing.

Advertisement

Walker appeared on 304 ballots, six above the 75 percent needed, in his 10th and final appearance on the BBWAA ballot, up from 54.6 percent last year.

Pitcher Curt Schilling was third with 278 votes (70 percent) in his eighth ballot appearance, an increase from 60.9 percent but still 20 votes shy. The steroids-tainted pair of Roger Clemens (61 percent) and Barry Bonds (60.7 percent) both showed slight increases. Bonds rose from 59.1 percent last year and Clemens from 59.5 percent.

Jeter and Walker will be inducted on July 26 at the Hall in Cooperstown along with catcher Ted Simmons and former players’ association head Marvin Miller, who were voted in last month by the Hall’s Modern Era Committee.

A five-time World Series champion, Jeter became a face of baseball as he starred in the nation’s largest media market from 1995-2014. He was the AL Rookie of the Year award in 1996 as the Yankees won the World Series for the first time since 1978, then led New York to three straight titles from 1998-2000, the only team to accomplish the feat since the 1972-74 Oakland Athletics. A rebuilt Yankees added their 27th title in 2009.

Jeter defined himself by moments more than numbers: his unexpected backhand flip from foul territory to throw out Oakland’s Jeremy Giambi in the 2001 AL Division Series; his Mr. November home run in the 10th inning that won Game 4 of the 2001 World Series; his face-first leap into the stands after catching a 12th-inning popup by Boston’s Trot Nixon in 2004; a home run into the left-field bleachers for his 3,000th hit as part of a career-best 5-for-5 game in 2011; a ninth-inning walkoff single in his final home game in 2014; a single in his last at-bat three days later that lifted his career average to .310.

Advertisement

Drafted sixth overall in 1992 after he was spotted by Yankees scout Dick Grouch as a high school junior a year earlier, Jeter was bypassed by Houston (Phil Nevin), Cleveland (Paul Shuey), (Montreal (B.J. Wallace), Baltimore (Jeffrey Hammonds) and Cincinnati (Chad Mottola). He debuted for the Yankees on May 29, 1995, and was installed at shortstop the folliowing spring training by new manager Joe Torre.

Jeter became a 14-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner despite defensive metrics that were maligned. He was appointed captain by owner George Steinbrenner in June 2003, filling a position that had been open since Don Mattingly’s retirement after the 1995 season. He finished with 3,465 hits, 260 homers, 358 stolen bases and 1,311 RBIs, earning $266 million from the Yankees.

He was the ninth player elected to the Hall after playing exclusively for the Yankees, joining Lou Gehrig (1939), Bill Dickey (1954), Joe DiMaggio (1955), Earle Combs (1970), Whitey Ford and Mickey Mantle (1974), Phil Rizzuto (1994) and Rivera.

Jeter used some of his savings to join the group purchasing the Miami Marlins in September 2017, becoming CEO. Jettisoning veterans and going with low-priced youth in a way the Yankees never did, Jeter endured a pair of last-place finishes and the lowest home attendance in the major leagues.

Walker hit .313 with .383 homers, 1,311 RBIs and 230 stolen bases for Montreal (1989-94), Colorado (1995-2004) and St. Louis (2004-05), a five-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glove winner. He led the major leagues in batting average in 1998, 1999 and 2001.

Evaluating his offensive performance gave some baseball writers difficulty because he spent 9 1/2 seasons hitting at home in the thin air of Denver’s Coors Field. Walker batted .381 with an 1.172 OPS and 154 home runs in 597 games at Coors and .282 with 229 homers and an .873 OPS in 1,391 games elsewhere, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Advertisement

He received just 20.3 percent in his first ballot appearance in 2011 and dropped as low as 10.2% in 2014. He rose to 21.9 percent in 2017 before jumping to 34.1% in 2018.

Walker became the second Canadian-born player elected to the Hall after Ferguson Jenkins in 1991.

Ballot holdovers could benefit next year, when the most prominent players eligible for the first time are Torii Hunter and Mark Buehrle. The 2022 ballot will include David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez, who served a season-long suspension in 2014 for violations of the drug program and baseball’s collective bargaining agreement.

TOPICS: MLB Lifestyle Travel Baseball Sports Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
STAY TOM
Tom Brady responds to 'STAY TOM' message etched into the ice at the Public Garden January 21, 2020 | 5:02 PM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks at a news conference after the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers won 37-20 to advance to Super Bowl 54 against the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Sports Q
Sports Q: Are you rooting for Jimmy Garoppolo to win the Super Bowl? January 21, 2020 | 4:45 PM
Patriots
Patriots' Julian Edelman reportedly undergoes shoulder surgery January 21, 2020 | 2:02 PM
Baseball Hall of Fame
Is this the year Curt Schilling makes it to the Hall of Fame? January 21, 2020 | 1:03 PM
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, center, and general manager John Lynch, right, celebrate after winning the NFC Championship.
Super Bowl LIV
What you need to know about the 2020 Super Bowl January 21, 2020 | 10:54 AM
Dustin Pedroia
Dustin Pedroia suffers significant setback in left knee January 21, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James congratulates Sierra Canyon players after their loss against against Paul VI in a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 20, 2020, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
NBA
LeBron James calls fan's behavior during Hoophall Classic 'disrespectful' January 21, 2020 | 10:12 AM
Romeo Crennel and Bill Belichick at the start of Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005.
Football
Romeo Crennel has been replaced as Houston's defensive coordinator January 21, 2020 | 9:57 AM
Mookie Betts in August, 2019.
Red Sox
Here's what the Red Sox are reportedly asking for in a Mookie Betts trade January 21, 2020 | 9:46 AM
Boston, Massachusetts -- 4/3/2017 - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up his jersey before the start of Red Sox Pirates during Opening Day at Fenway Park. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
NFL
Patrick Mahomes passed Tom Brady as the top-selling player in the NFL January 21, 2020 | 9:04 AM
Kemba Walker scored 20 points in the Celtics' win over the Lakers on Monday night.
Celtics
What Kemba Walker said about his first win against LeBron James January 21, 2020 | 6:50 AM
NFL
Roger Goodell’s stint atop the NFL has been quite a roller-coaster ride January 21, 2020 | 3:41 AM
Boston MA 1/20/20 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) making a three point basket over Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during fourth quarter NBA action at TD Garden. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Celtics
10 notes and observations from the Celtics' impressive blowout of the Lakers January 21, 2020 | 12:55 AM
LeBron James Jr and Sierra Canyon were a sight to see at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, MA
Hoophall Classic
Inside LeBron James Jr.'s visit to Springfield for the Hoophall Classic January 20, 2020 | 11:55 PM
Kemba Walker scored 20 points in the Celtics' win over the Lakers on Monday.
Celtics
Kemba Walker beats LeBron for 1st time, Celtics top Lakers 139-107 January 20, 2020 | 10:26 PM
Jaylen Brown might have had the most impressive dunk of his career on Monday night.
Celtics
Watch Jaylen Brown's dunk on LeBron James January 20, 2020 | 10:08 PM
Hall of Fame
When it comes to unanimous Hall picks, Derek Jeter could be No. 2. January 20, 2020 | 8:23 PM
Former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates the 49ers' win in the NFC Championship Game.
Patriots
Here's how all the ex-Patriots fared in the playoffs this weekend January 20, 2020 | 7:02 PM
LEBRON
LeBron James, in town for Celtics-Lakers, detours to Springfield to catch son’s game January 20, 2020 | 5:49 PM
Bruins
The Bruins are about to have nine days off. Here’s what they’ll be doing January 20, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Celtics
Celtics and Lakers should be pretty much at full strength January 20, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Quarterback Tom Brady may or may not be a member of the Patriots next season.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady 'open-minded' about the future as Raiders, Chargers speculation begins January 20, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Super Bowl LIV
This year's Super Bowl is a tossup at legal sports books January 19, 2020 | 10:23 PM
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, right, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the second half.
NFC Championship
Mostert carries 49ers to Super Bowl with 37-20 win vs Packers January 19, 2020 | 10:13 PM
Pittsburgh's Bryan Rust, left, celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal during the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways: Bruins blow another multi-goal lead in loss to Penguins January 19, 2020 | 9:09 PM
Patrick Mahomes reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill during the first half.
AFC Championship
Patrick Mahomes lifts Chiefs to the Super Bowl with win over Titans January 19, 2020 | 6:46 PM
Jaroslav Halak keeps the puck out of the net as Pittsburgh's Teddy Blueger and Brandon Tanev look for a rebound during the second period.
Bruins
Bruins give up 3-0 lead, lose to Penguins 4-3 January 19, 2020 | 4:51 PM
J.D. Martinez opted into his contract with the Red Sox for 2020.
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez said MLB investigation will show 'nothing going on' with Red Sox January 19, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Avery Bradley reacts after hitting a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bradley will take on the Celtics, his former team, on Monday.
Celtics-Lakers
Why Boston still feels like 'home' to Avery Bradley January 19, 2020 | 2:34 PM
Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jarrett Stidham warm up before a game.
Patriots
What Jarrett Stidham had to say about backing up Tom Brady January 19, 2020 | 1:18 PM