Mookie Betts deal offers painful reminders of Boston’s past

“Baseball is a business, and you’ve got to be ready for anything.”

Mookie Betts is no longer a member of the Red Sox.
Mookie Betts is no longer a member of the Red Sox. –Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Benjamin Hoffman,
The New York Times Company
7:20 AM

“Baseball is a business, and you’ve got to be ready for anything.”

It would be easy to imagine those words being spoken by Mookie Betts in the wake of the controversial trade this week that sent one of the game’s brightest young stars from the Boston Red Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers. But they were actually uttered more than 100 years ago, by outfielder Tris Speaker, according to “Spoke,” a biography of Speaker.

The baseball world has rushed to compare the Betts deal — which also sent pitcher David Price to Los Angeles for prospects and payroll relief — to the infamous sale of Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees on Dec. 26, 1919. But there is an argument to be made that the closer precedent is Boston’s sale of Speaker, a future Hall of Famer, to the Cleveland Indians in 1916.

Advertisement

Comparing the relative talent and importance of players across eras can be difficult, but consider this: Just 27 position players have had a season valued at 10 or more wins above replacement, according to Baseball Reference’s formulation, and only four — Speaker, Eddie Collins, Jimmie Foxx and Betts — were traded away by the club they recorded the feat for while still in their 20s. At the heart of each deal were financial concerns for the selling team.

While Ruth will forever be the player most associated with a fire sale, he began his career as a starting pitcher and his best days as a hitter came with the Yankees, making him an awkward comparison to Betts. Speaker, however, has some eerie parallels.

Like Betts, the 28-year-old Speaker was an outfielder squarely in his physical prime, had recently won both a Most Valuable Player Award and a World Series title, and was viewed by many as the heart and soul of one of the most talented teams in the American League.

At the time of the trade, The New York Tribune’s Grantland Rice poked fun at Speaker for saying he had been “sold like a slave,” but the columnist also castigated the Red Sox for not understanding the significance of Speaker, comparing his talent and leadership to that of Detroit’s Ty Cobb and Philadelphia’s Collins.

Advertisement

“A great ballplayer on a club, such as Cobb, Speaker or Collins, is a moral force as well as a physical one,” Rice wrote. “Which is to say, such a star operates in the capacity of a psychological uplift. He lends encouragement by his acts, to the rest of the cast.”

Though separated by more than a century, both deals came about because of concerns about Boston’s finances. The Betts deal helps the Red Sox avoid luxury tax penalties, rids it of Price’s bloated contact (worth $96 million over the next three years) and allows the team to avoid the issue of re-signing Betts when he becomes a free agent. Speaker had become a concern for Boston because his salary swelled to $17,500 as a result of a bidding war with the Federal League. When that competing league dissolved, Speaker was unwilling to return to the $9,000 salary he made in 1913.

Rather than engage in an extended fight with their star player, the Red Sox sold him to Cleveland for $55,000 and two young players.

Speaker continued to dominate for Cleveland, and in 1920 he helped lead the Indians to the team’s first championship. And while Boston won the World Series two more times without Speaker (in 1916 and 1918), by 1922 the team had jettisoned three more future Hall of Famers — Ruth, Harry Hooper and Herb Pennock — and the Red Sox finished no better than fourth from 1919 to 1935, with nine last-place finishes.

In 1936, Boston attempted to flip the script on the Speaker and Ruth deals by taking advantage of the financial struggles of Connie Mack’s Philadelphia Athletics. For $150,000 and a minor leaguer, Boston purchased the rights to Foxx, whose only peer as a slugger was Ruth.

Advertisement

Foxx remained a terrific all-around player in Boston, despite research suggesting he was playing with a severe head injury during his time with the team, and he provided a strong early on-field role model for Ted Williams. But the outrageously expensive acquisition — Lou Gehrig was baseball’s highest paid player in 1935 at $31,000, roughly one-fifth of Foxx’s purchase price — did not result in a single pennant.

Still, much like the Red Sox this week, Mack took a great deal of flak for selling off Foxx and several other stars in the 1930s. But unlike the current Boston club, listed by Forbes in 2019 as the third-most valuable MLB club at $3.2 billion, Mack at least had a unique excuse for his fire sales: It was frequently said in the 1930s that Pennsylvania’s blue laws kept the team from playing lucrative Sunday games, thus limiting Mack’s ability to invest in the team.

For his part, Mack felt that the Foxx deal, which was the final straw in the collapse of a dynasty from earlier in the decade, had not affected his team all that much.

“I was the object of a lot of criticism for selling so many star players,” Mack said in 1936. “But the public didn’t seem to realize that you don’t have to have stars to finish last. If we finished last with Foxx and all those other fellows, what was the point of having them?”

Boston was not in danger of a last-place finish with Betts, and probably won’t be without him, either. But for Red Sox fans, who have watched their favorite club follow an 86-year championship drought with a stretch in which they won four World Series titles in 15 years, the sudden focus on financial flexibility over on-field play has to feel somewhat like the reopening of Pandora’s box.

The Betts deal, and the effect it could have on everyone involved, offers a reminder that while the Ruth trade is Boston’s most famous fire-sale transaction, the jettisoning of Speaker got things started. Red Sox fans in 2020 will have to hope that Boston’s other young stars, like Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, do not follow Betts out the door, as Ruth, Hooper and Pennock did after Speaker.

TOPICS: MLB Red Sox Mookie Betts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Former Boston Pride goaltender Katie Burt defends the puck during a 2018 game.
Women's Hockey
4 questions about the state of women's professional hockey, answered February 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Tacko Fall has garnered a great deal of praise and attention during his rookie year.
Celtics
What Celtics teammates are saying about rookie Tacko Fall February 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
NWHL All Star Game Hockey
NWHL
5 players to watch during the NWHL's All-Star Weekend February 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Danny Ainge.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Celtics have made a trade at the deadline? February 6, 2020 | 7:05 PM
Gustavo Bou wearing the 2020 Revolution primary kit.
Soccer
The Revolution's 2020 kit is a throwback to the inaugural MLS season February 6, 2020 | 2:41 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox seeking more compensation for Mookie Betts as Brusdar Graterol’s medical issues hold up trade February 6, 2020 | 1:26 PM
Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford moves the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Celtics
Analyzing Romeo Langford's first career start with the Celtics February 6, 2020 | 12:44 PM
Marathon
BAA announces start times, changes for 2020 Boston Marathon February 6, 2020 | 11:44 AM
Boston Pride celebrate during a game in Boston, MA on Oct. 13, 2018. (Photo by Michelle Jay)
Hockey
The NWHL All-Star Game is coming to Boston. Here's what's to expect. February 6, 2020 | 10:52 AM
Tom Brady talks to Bill Belichick before a game against the Cowboys in 2019.
Patriots
Bill Belichick reportedly still 'prefers' to keep Tom Brady with the Patriots February 6, 2020 | 9:57 AM
Runners at the start of the Boston Marathon Monday, April 15, 2019. (David Ryan/Globe Staff)
Boston Marathon
Here are the 2020 Boston Marathon start times February 6, 2020 | 9:47 AM
Boston, MA: 02-05-20: The Celtics Jayson Tatum brought the crowd out of their seats as well as sending Magic players to the bench after head coach Steve Clifford (not pictured) had to call a timeout after he hit a fourth quarter three pointer to give Boston a 111-98 lead. The Boston Celtics hosted the Orlando Magic in a regular season NBA basketball game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis Globe Staff).
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Celtics' 116-100 win over the Magic February 6, 2020 | 9:11 AM
Hockey Hall of Famer Willie O'Ree, right, waves to the crowd before dropping the ceremonial puck before the Boston Bruins played the Edmonton Oilers.
NHL
Willie O'Ree says the NHL is working to fight racism February 6, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Super Bowl
Andy Reid tells parade-goers Chiefs will win the Super Bowl next year February 6, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during overtime.
Bruins
What Charlie McAvoy said after breaking his 8-month goal-scoring drought February 6, 2020 | 7:06 AM
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts trade held up by medical issues with Brusdar Graterol, report says February 6, 2020 | 12:42 AM
Jayson Tatum drives to the basket during the second quarter.
Celtics
Tatum's 33 points, late flurry rallies Celtics over Magic February 5, 2020 | 10:20 PM
Tom Brady hosted a Q&A on his instagram stories on Wednesday.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady reacts -- or doesn't -- when asked about his free agency decision February 5, 2020 | 6:01 PM
Jeff Hafley is excited about what Boston College's Class of 2020 recruits have to offer.
College Sports
What head coach Jeff Hafley said about BC football's 2020 recruiting class February 5, 2020 | 4:54 PM
Red Sox
Jim Rice says Mookie Betts told him he 'wanted to stay' in Boston February 5, 2020 | 4:39 PM
Alex Verdugo batting during the 9th inning of a Dodgers game in 2019.
Red Sox
6 things to know about Alex Verdugo, the outfielder acquired in the Mookie Betts trade February 5, 2020 | 1:18 PM
Mookie Betts is a Los Angeles Dodger.
Sports Q
Are you satisfied with what the Red Sox got for Mookie Betts? February 5, 2020 | 1:02 PM
Red Sox Mookie Betts was traded to the LA Dodgers on Wednesday.
Mookie Betts
What baseball experts are saying about the Mookie Betts trade February 5, 2020 | 12:49 PM
Media
Spotify to buy Bill Simmons’s website The Ringer February 5, 2020 | 11:23 AM
Tom Brady
Check out Julian Edelman's latest approach to getting Tom Brady to stay February 5, 2020 | 11:23 AM
Red Sox
How the Red Sox and Dodgers are reacting to the Mookie Betts and David Price trade February 5, 2020 | 11:08 AM
Brusdar Graterol threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in his postseason debut against the Yankees in Game 1 of the 2019 ALDS.
Red Sox
3 things to know about Brusdar Graterol, the pitching prospect acquired in the Mookie Betts trade February 5, 2020 | 9:53 AM
Mookie Betts hit .301/.374/.519 in 794 regular-season games with the Red Sox, a tenure over unimaginably quick.
Red Sox
There are valid reasons Mookie Betts is an L.A. Dodger. None change how much it stinks. February 5, 2020 | 9:17 AM
Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
NBA
Clint Capela is headed to the Hawks in a 4-team trade February 5, 2020 | 7:14 AM
Bruins forward Charlie Coyle attempts a backhanded shot on Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-0 win over the Canucks February 5, 2020 | 6:47 AM