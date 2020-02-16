David Price said he could have made ‘a bunch of better decisions’ in Boston

David Price said he could have made “a bunch of better decisions” during his time in Boston, though he didn’t specify what those decisions were.

“But that’s life,” Price told reporters. “You make bad decisions, you make poor choices. You live with the consequences. Whether people could forgive you and move past that, that’s one thing. I’m human. I make mistakes.”

Price spoke to reporters at Camelback Ranch, the spring training complex of the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Friday. Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe detailed what Price said, noting that Price believes the notion that he didn’t want to go to Boston in the first place was overblown.

“I didn’t feel like it mattered what I said,” Price noted. “They’re going to make their own assessments and that’s completely fine. If I didn’t enjoy it, I wouldn’t get there at 12:30. I love baseball, I love being around the field, and that didn’t change in Boston.”

The southpaw Price said players are under a microscope in Boston, and he sensed right away that members of the media are competing against one another to “get the big story.” McWilliams pointed out that Price’s relationship with the media soured at times and that Price’s core was, in a way, hardened from his time in Boston.

Price compiled a 46-24 record and 3.84 ERA in 98 starts with the Red Sox, and his biggest accomplishment in Boston was his World Series success in 2018. He posted a 1.98 ERA against the Dodgers and thrived in the clinching Game 5, finally “defeating his biggest foe” in the postseason, as McWilliams put it.

After the World Series finale, Price said he holds all the cards, and he made it clear now that the statement wasn’t scripted.

“That card was played,” Price explained. “That was the first question I was asked in my introductory press conference in Boston. It was, ‘You think you can win in the playoffs?’ That card had been held over my head for a long time — a very long time. It took a while. To go out there and do it once and then do it again. That felt good.”

Price said he went to Boston to win multiple World Series but was still thrilled to win one. His time with the Red Sox changed his life, and now he’s ready for what’s next in Los Angeles.

“Both my kids were born in Boston,” he said. “I got married while I was in Boston. It was a very significant chapter of my life.”