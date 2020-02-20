Brock Holt ‘never expected to wear any other uniform but a Red Sox uniform’

Holt said goodbye to Boston in an emotional Instagram post, hours after addressing the Milwaukee media for the first time.

Brock Holt
Holt was known for his charity work in Boston. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
February 20, 2020 | 9:17 AM

On his first day of spring training with the Milwaukee Brewers, Brock Holt was honest about how hard it was for him to make the move from the Red Sox.

“I was with Boston for so long, and I honestly never expected to wear any other uniform but a Red Sox uniform,” said the 31-year-old utility man, who signed a 1-year deal with a club option with Milwaukee after seven years and two championships with Boston.

“I loved it there. I loved playing at Fenway, I love the fans, I love the city,” Holt said. “I was a huge part of the community. So it was tough. It was tough for me to come to the fact that I wasn’t going back.

“But like I said, everything happens for a reason. I’m excited to be here.”

Holt’s interview came hours before an emotional Instagram post, where he shared photos from the 2018 championship run, with his wife, Lakyn, and son, Griffin, and highlighting his work with the Jimmy Fund.

“Boston. You turned a Texas boy into one of your own,” Holt wrote. “It has been my absolute honor to play for your team and be a part of your city.

“Baseball is just that. Baseball. It doesn’t last forever. The relationships I’ve built will. I became a husband, a father, and a champion while playing for you. I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has been a part of this chapter with us. And thank you for letting me be a part of yours. It was a damn good time!”

The Brewers come to Fenway Park for a three-game series against the Red Sox starting June 5.

