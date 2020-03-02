David Price ‘couldn’t be any happier’ in Los Angeles

"It's such a big difference from Boston to here."

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price throws during spring training.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price throws during spring training. –Gregory Bull/AP Photo
By
March 2, 2020 | 1:51 PM

David Price knows he’s only been in Los Angeles for a little bit, but he’s all in on his new city, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

“I know what that feeling is like winning it all, what it meant to me, and [that is] why I want so bad for these guys to experience that same feeling,’’said Price, who helped lead the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series win over his new team.

“Look, it’s not like I wanted to be traded,” he continued. “I was grateful for my four years in Boston. I went there to win, and we won. But if I had a list of the top three or four teams I would have wanted to be traded to, L.A. would definitely have been on it. I’m honored to be part of this franchise and its place in history.”

Part of the happiness stems from a media landscape that offers a small-market feel, Price said. When he and Mookie Betts consulted Magic Johnson and Los Angeles general manager Andrew Friedman about the lack of large media scrums, they were told to get used to it.

“It’s such a big difference from Boston to here,” Price said. “Really, it’s night and day. I’ve only been here a couple of weeks, but I really couldn’t be any happier.”

