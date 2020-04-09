Ex-Ranger Josh Hamilton indicted, accused of beating 14-year-old daughter

If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of two to 10 years in prison.

Rangers slugger Josh Hamilton hitting against the San Francisco Giants. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Rangers slugger Josh Hamilton hitting against the San Francisco Giants. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) –AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
SHARE TWEET 13 COMMENTS
AP
April 9, 2020

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former Texas Rangers star Josh Hamilton has been indicted on a felony charge of injury to a child after his teenage daughter accused him of beating her.

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted the 38-year-old Hamilton on Monday. He remains free on $30,000 bond after he turned himself in to authorities on Oct. 30. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of two to 10 years in prison.

Hamilton’s attorneys say the Texas Rangers Hall of Famer is innocent of the charge. His 14-year-old daughter told her mother, Hamilton’s ex-wife, that her father struck her after he became enraged by a comment from her.

Josh Hamilton. —The Associated Press
Advertisement

According to an affidavit by a Keller Police Department detective, Hamilton’s daughter told police that he went on a rampage Sept. 30. She says she made a comment to Hamilton that upset him, so he threw a full water bottle overhand at her, hitting her in the chest, then cursed and shouted at her.

He pulled away the chair on which she rested her feet and threw it, breaking the chair, she told detectives. It didn’t hit her, but he then grabbed her by the shoulders and lifted her from the chair on which she sat. She fell to the floor, and he lifted her up, threw her over his shoulder and carried her to her bedroom.

The girl said at this point she was telling Hamilton, “I’m sorry.” Upon reaching her bedroom door, he tossed the teen onto her bed, pressed her face onto the mattress and began hitting her legs with an open hand and closed fist.

She said that after he finished striking her, he told her, “I hope you go in front of the f—ing judge and tell him what a terrible dad I am so I don’t have to see you anymore and you don’t have to come to my house again.”

Advertisement

As he left the room, Hamilton’s daughter said he told her to gather her things for school. When she replied that she had already put them in the car, he responded, “Well, aren’t you just the perfect child.”

After Hamilton was the first overall pick out of high school in the 1999 amateur draft by Tampa Bay, his career was nearly destroyed by cocaine and alcohol addiction. He returned to baseball with Cincinnati and made his big league debut in 2007, when he hit 19 homers in 90 games before being traded to the Rangers. He was part of their only two World Series teams (2010 and 2011) and was an All-Star five seasons in a row.

An awe-inspiring display in the Home Run Derby at Yankee Stadium in 2008 was a highlight of his career, when the first-time All-Star led the American League with 130 RBI while hitting .304 with 32 homers in his first full season. He hit four homers in the 2010 AL Championship Series and had a four-homer game at Baltimore in 2012.

Hamilton left the Rangers in free agency, signing a $125 million, five-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels before the 2013 season. He was recovering from shoulder surgery when the Angels traded him back to Texas in 2015 after his two injury-plagued seasons with Los Angeles. He played 50 games for Texas in 2015 but never again after he underwent surgery at least three times afterward.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: MLB Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Olympics
Tokyo Olympic CEO hints games could be in doubt even in 2021 April 10, 2020 | 7:50 AM
UFC
UFC 249 canceled after ESPN, Disney halt promotion's plans April 10, 2020 | 7:46 AM
Torey Krug.
Hockey
Nothing mimics skating for NHL players April 10, 2020 | 7:40 AM
NFL
Official: Saints emails on clergy crisis should stay secret April 10, 2020 | 7:28 AM
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passes against Clemson during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
NFL
NFL will have 58 prospects participating remotely in draft April 10, 2020 | 7:23 AM
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 28: Brandin Cooks #12 of the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
NFL
Rams reportedly trade Brandin Cooks to Texans April 9, 2020 | 8:17 PM
Tiger Woods
Golf
Tiger Woods's family quarantine is a lot like yours (except for the green jacket) April 9, 2020 | 7:51 PM
Harvard University.
College Sports
Some Ivy schools, including Harvard, deny withdrawing option to spring athletes April 9, 2020 | 5:52 PM
Boston Red Sox's Chaim Bloom looks out at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, after it was announced he will be the baseball team's Chief Baseball Officer. In this role, Bloom will be responsible for all matters of baseball operations. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
Forbes: Red Sox are third most valuable MLB franchise at $3.3 billion April 9, 2020 | 4:30 PM
Harvard's Bryce Aiken will transfer to Seton Hall next season.
Harvard
Bryce Aiken announces he will transfer from Harvard to Seton Hall April 9, 2020 | 4:14 PM
NBA
NBA says players will receive full checks on April 15 April 9, 2020 | 12:58 PM
Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday.
Julian Edelman
Julian Edelman has vandalism charge dropped April 9, 2020 | 12:03 PM
BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 21: Colby Cave #26 of the Boston Bruins, center, skates against the Winnipeg Jets during his first NHL game at TD Garden on December 21, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Colby Cave
Former Bruin Colby Cave remains in a coma after brain surgery. His wife says, 'we need a miracle' April 9, 2020 | 12:01 PM
Paul Pierce Boston Celtics
Celtics
Paul Pierce to participate in ESPN-televised H-O-R-S-E competition April 9, 2020 | 10:36 AM
Tom Brady in Dec. 2019.
Tom Brady
Brian Westbrook criticized Tom Brady's advice in Howard Stern interview April 9, 2020 | 10:29 AM
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 11: Former Boston Celtics player Kevin Garnett looks on during a game between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on February 11, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. Paul Pierce's jersey will be retired following the game. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Celtics
Kevin Garnett says his dream is to reactivate the Seattle SuperSonics: 'I think it's needed and it's essential' April 9, 2020 | 10:07 AM
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant's latest book to debut atop best-seller list April 9, 2020 | 7:38 AM
Susan Biddle
March Madness
Surplus of chicken wings follows March Madness cancellation April 9, 2020 | 7:29 AM
New England Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson, left, breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton in the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
These 5 players will determine the success of the defense-first Patriots April 9, 2020 | 7:08 AM
Bobby Valentine after being introduced as the new Red Sox manager in 2011.
Sports Q
What is your least-favorite single-season Boston team? April 9, 2020 | 6:36 AM
An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New York City. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
NBA
Report: NBA considering ‘diabetes-like’ testing for coronavirus that could accelerate return of game April 8, 2020 | 10:53 PM
Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Bucs
Tom Brady
What Jameis Winston had to say about being replaced by Tom Brady April 8, 2020 | 10:41 PM
National News
5 questions about the return of sports leagues, answered April 8, 2020 | 4:44 PM
Golf
Fan sues Tiger Woods, caddie, claiming he was pushed 2 years ago April 8, 2020 | 4:35 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability)
Tom Brady
Tom Brady says Gisele wrote a letter expressing dissatisfaction with their marriage April 8, 2020 | 12:10 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, Haku Shimasaki, 9, of Japan, throws down a huge run during the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships in Vail, Colo. Jake Burton Carpenter, the man who changed the game on the mountain by fulfilling a grand vision of what a snowboard could be, died Wednesday night, Nov. 20, 2019, of complications stemming from a relapse of testicular cancer. He was 65. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP, File)/Vail Daily via AP)
Local
Burton to donate 500,000 respirator masks across Northeast April 8, 2020 | 11:38 AM
Goalkeeper Florence Schelling of Switzerland (41) blocks a shot by Maria Lindh of Sweden (19) during the first period of the women's bronze medal ice hockey game at the 2014 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2014, in Sochi, Russia. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Hockey
Former Northeastern star becomes first woman to serve as GM of a top-level men's hockey team April 8, 2020 | 11:01 AM
Tom Brady discussed a wide range of subjects with Howard Stern.
Tom Brady
The 10 most interesting things from Tom Brady's expansive Howard Stern interview April 8, 2020 | 9:43 AM
Kevin Garnett is introduced as a member of the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2007.
Celtics
Kevin Garnett said he wishes he'd come to Boston sooner in his career April 8, 2020 | 9:21 AM
Hockey
Commissioner Gary Bettman raises possibility of NHL not completing regular season April 8, 2020 | 7:58 AM