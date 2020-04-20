Derek Jeter says he’s forgoing his salary during the coronavirus pandemic

Major League Baseball spring training was suspended March 12.

Derek Jeter
Derek Jeter. –AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
STEVEN WINE,
AP
April 20, 2020

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter told team employees during a conference call Monday he is forgoing his salary during the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press.

Related Links

The person confirmed Jeter’s comments to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Marlins have not commented publicly on the call.

The person said other members of the Marlins’ executive team agreed to take pay cuts, while baseball operations personnel will continue to receive their full salaries through at least May 31. The person didn’t specify the figures of the pay cuts. Multiple reports indicate Jeter’s salary is $5 million a year

Major League Baseball spring training was suspended March 12 because of the pandemic. The start of the season, scheduled for March 26, has been indefinitely delayed.

Advertisement

MLB senior staff has taken pay cuts, and budget slashing has allowed the central office to say it will continue to pay its roughly 1,200 full-time and part-time employees through May. Some teams have taken similar stances with their administrative staff.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: MLB Coronavirus Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tom Werner John Henry
Red Sox
Red Sox among MLB teams to pay full-time employees through May 31 April 20, 2020 | 7:58 PM
Tom Brady Peyton Manning
Patriots
What Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger had to say about Tom Brady signing with the Buccaneers April 20, 2020 | 7:56 PM
TCU defensive lineman Ross Blacklock runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Patriots
10 defensive linemen the Patriots could grab at this year's NFL Draft April 20, 2020 | 6:34 PM
GPS of Lindsay Devers's run Monday morning.
Marathon
'I’m an idiot' April 20, 2020 | 5:17 PM
Hopkinton, MA 4/20/2020: Hopkinton police officers stand guard at the start line of the Boston Marathon. By 10:00am only one person had tried to run the course according to the officers on the scene. The empty start of the Boston Marathon due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
Marathon
At least one runner ran the Boston Marathon from start to finish on Monday April 20, 2020 | 4:59 PM
Dave McGillivray finished running a marathon in his neighborhood on April 20, 2020.
Boston Marathon
Dave McGillivray: My top 10 Boston Marathon memories April 20, 2020 | 2:27 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins (3) drives past Boston Celtics forward Jared Sullinger (7) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 12, 2015, in Boston. The Celtics won 117-78. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Sports Q
What is the worst jersey in Boston sports history? April 20, 2020 | 2:12 PM
Vancouver, CA - 06/15/11 Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) hoists the Stanley Cup Trophy. The Boston Bruins took on the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. - (Globe Staff Photo / Barry Chin), section: Sports, reporter: Fluto Shinzawa, slug: 16bruins.
Bruins
2011 Bruins getting together for livestream of Stanley Cup clincher April 20, 2020 | 2:07 PM
Leonard Fournette
NFL
Jaguars reportedly looking to trade Leonard Fournette April 20, 2020 | 1:24 PM
Danny Ainge in 2019.
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge explained how his golf competition motivated Michael Jordan April 20, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Desiree Linden of the US after crossing the finish line to win the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
'If we act like champions, we will all win' April 20, 2020 | 10:21 AM
The Boston Marathon finish line on Boylston Street, is shown virtually deserted on Wednesday.
Boston Marathon
Read the Boston Marathon's message to essential workers April 20, 2020 | 9:20 AM
Patriots uniform
Patriots
The Patriots released their new uniforms April 20, 2020 | 8:40 AM
Runners' shadows precede them across the finish line of the 120th Boston Marathon on April 18, 2016, in Boston.
Boston Marathon
Missing Boston and a bus ride on Marathon Monday April 20, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Tagovailoa is a projected first-round pick in April's NFL Draft.
NFL Draft
Tua Tagovailoa, once the NFL draft's top prospect, enters as its biggest gamble April 20, 2020 | 7:51 AM
College Sports
If colleges cut sports programs, could new models emerge? April 20, 2020 | 7:26 AM
A grounds crew worker cuts the infield in front of empty seats at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
Sports
When sports leagues plan to resume play April 20, 2020 | 7:18 AM
Rob Gronkowski Patriots Broncos
TV
Instant replay: The best sports on TV Sunday April 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Marble Racing
National News
Competitive marble racing finds fans in a world missing sports April 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Author Ellen Hunter Gans.
Marathon
I was supposed to run the Boston Marathon on Monday. How I’m honoring the race instead. April 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Mark Cuban on Basketball
NBA
Mark Cuban doesn't want the NBA to rush its return April 18, 2020 | 6:51 PM
Lauren Manis Holy Cross Basketball Player
WNBA DRAFT
Franklin native and Holy Cross hoops star Lauren Manis selected in WNBA Draft April 18, 2020 | 5:36 PM
David Pastrnak's 48 goals this season will be featured in a NESN program on Sunday.
Bruins
Chad Finn: NESN has a week full of highlights in store April 18, 2020 | 3:21 PM
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass against Clemson during the second half of the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans.
NFL Draft
What NFL Draft experts are saying about this year’s quarterback class April 18, 2020 | 2:49 PM
The Patriots drafted Devin McCourty in the first round in 2010.
Patriots
10 years ago, Bill Belichick needed a strong draft and delivered. Can he do it again? April 18, 2020 | 12:14 PM
Larry Bird
TV
NBC Sports Boston is airing a bunch more old Celtics games April 18, 2020 | 11:57 AM
SB Nation website.
Media
SB Nation faces murky future after Vox Media furloughs national writers for three months April 17, 2020 | 10:25 PM
Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson works with Marcus Smart, left, during warmups before an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Boston, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
It’s a wait and see game for Celtics assistant Kara Lawson and 3x3 basketball April 17, 2020 | 10:16 PM
Drew Bledsoe calls a play during the first half of a game against the Cardinals in October, 1999.
Patriots
Patriots reveal on Friday that they will reveal new uniforms on Monday April 17, 2020 | 9:51 PM
Michael Jordan
Media
Chad Finn: Like Michael Jordan himself, ESPN’s documentary on final year of Bulls’ dynasty is extraordinary April 17, 2020 | 9:44 PM