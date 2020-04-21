Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly want to buy the Mets

Could they swing it?

Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. –HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Cindy Boren,
The Washington Post
April 21, 2020

Alex Rodriguez wasn’t kidding when he told Jimmy Fallon that he was interested in buying the New York Mets.

The former slugger who spent part of his career in the Bronx with the Yankees and his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, reportedly want to bring their hyphens and star power to Major League Baseball’s owners circle and have retained JPMorgan Chase to raise capital for a possible bid, unnamed sources told Variety. None of the parties involved has commented on the matter, but A-Rod tipped his hand last month.

“I will say this, if the opportunity [to buy the Mets] came up, I would certainly look at it,” A-Rod said in a March appearance on “The Tonight Show.”

Advertisement

However, he added, “Maybe you can buy them with me. I need a partner.”

Could they swing it?

Rodriguez earned more than $450 million playing baseball, according to Spotrac.com, and has pulled in more from endorsement deals and his ESPN and Fox Sports work. He and J-Lo, who provided halftime entertainment at Super Bowl LIV, according to Variety, have a combined net worth of around $700 million.

While that is certainly nothing to sneeze at, Forbes this month ranked the Mets sixth among Major League Baseball teams with a total worth of around $2.4 billion (the Yankees are first at roughly $5 billion). They’d need an assist, which is how Derek Jeter, the Yankees’ former shortstop, and venture capitalist Bruce Sherman, could pay $1.2 billion for the Marlins.

The Mets have been owned since 2002 by the Wilpon family and in December its members were in talks to sell up to 80 percent of the team, under a valuation of $;2.6 billion, to Steve Cohen, a hedge fund mogul. But dealing with family members can be tricky and talks collapsed when the Wilpons demanded, among other things, to retain control of the team’s day-to-day operations and cable network for five years. “I gave it my best shot,” Cohen said in a statement in February.

Advertisement

Lopez is from the Bronx, where Rodriguez and the Yankees won a World Series.

“Here’s what it is: I love New York City,” A-Rod told Fallon. “A lot of people don’t know this, but growing up I was a big Mets fan. And with the exception of my daughters’ birth, both of them, the best years of my life were 1986 [when the Mets won the World Series] and 2009 when we [the Yankees] won [the Series].”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: MLB New York Yankees Celebs Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Charlie McAvoy
Bruins
Charlie McAvoy recalls his Bruins debut April 21, 2020 | 8:01 PM
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski
Sports Q
Should the Patriots have received more from the Buccaneers for Rob Gronkowski? April 21, 2020 | 7:13 PM
Utah State quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws the ball against Boise State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Eli Lucero)
Patriots
A closer look at 3 prospects the Patriots could select with their top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft April 21, 2020 | 6:42 PM
High School Sports
High school sports
High school seniors, coaches, athletic directors react to news that schools will remain closed April 21, 2020 | 6:09 PM
Richard Seymour
Patriots
A look at the best and worst draft picks in Patriots history April 21, 2020 | 5:22 PM
Zaire Wade of Sierra Canyon will attend Brewster Academy next season for a post-grad year.
High School Basketball
Dwyane Wade's son, Zaire, will play for Brewster Academy next season April 21, 2020 | 4:00 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
The Patriots are reportedly trading Rob Gronkowski to the Buccaneers April 21, 2020 | 3:53 PM
Richard Seymour was not selected for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
Patriots
3 former Patriots were announced as team Hall of Fame finalists April 21, 2020 | 1:29 PM
San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) drives between Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall (99) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
Tacko Fall and Jaylen Brown went live on the NBA's Instagram. Here's what you missed April 21, 2020 | 1:27 PM
A.J. Epenesa at the NFL combine in February.
NFL Draft
The Patriots need a boost on the edge. Here are 10 NFL Draft prospects who could provide that. April 21, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Virtual Roller Marathon
Marathon
2019 Boston Marathon champion Daniel Romanchuk organized a virtual race on Patriots' Day April 21, 2020 | 11:12 AM
Tua Tagovailoa playing for Alabama in 2019.
Tua Tagovailoa
Peter King explained why he thinks the Patriots will trade up for Tua Tagovailoa April 21, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Penny and Spencer, the Marathon Monday dogs
Dogs
Penny and Spencer, the famous Marathon Monday dogs, are here with moral support April 21, 2020 | 10:00 AM
FILE - In this June 16, 1998, file photo, NBA Champions, from left: Ron Harper, Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan and coach Phil Jackson are joined on stage by Chicago Mayor Richard Daley, second from right, during a city-wide rally in Chicago to celebrate the Chicago Bulls 6th NBA championship. Jordan described his final NBA championship season with the Chicago Bulls as a “trying year.” “We were all trying to enjoy that year knowing it was coming to an end,” Jordan told Good Morning America on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser, File)
Media
‘The Last Dance’ is most-watched documentary content in ESPN history April 21, 2020 | 8:00 AM
TD Garden fans
Coronavirus
Poll: Fans won't feel safe at games without coronavirus vaccine April 21, 2020 | 7:46 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL Draft
No major hangups in NFL’s practice virtual draft April 21, 2020 | 7:39 AM
A makeshift memorial was created on home plate at the baseball field at Orange Coast College, where John Altobelli coached for decades.
Kobe Bryant
Families sue helicopter company in deadly Kobe Bryant crash April 21, 2020 | 7:30 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady smiles while taking questions from reporters following an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
'Well, there you go'
Tom Brady was asked to leave after being spotted working out in Tampa park April 20, 2020 | 10:00 PM
Tom Werner John Henry
Red Sox
Red Sox among MLB teams to pay full-time employees through May 31 April 20, 2020 | 7:58 PM
Tom Brady Peyton Manning
Peyton Manning
What Peyton Manning had to say about Tom Brady signing with the Buccaneers April 20, 2020 | 7:56 PM
TCU defensive lineman Ross Blacklock runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Patriots
10 defensive linemen the Patriots could grab at this year's NFL Draft April 20, 2020 | 6:34 PM
GPS of Lindsay Devers's run Monday morning.
Marathon
'I’m an idiot' April 20, 2020 | 5:17 PM
Hopkinton, MA 4/20/2020: Hopkinton police officers stand guard at the start line of the Boston Marathon. By 10:00am only one person had tried to run the course according to the officers on the scene. The empty start of the Boston Marathon due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
Marathon
At least one runner ran the Boston Marathon from start to finish on Monday April 20, 2020 | 4:59 PM
Derek Jeter
MLB
Derek Jeter says he's forgoing his salary during the coronavirus pandemic April 20, 2020 | 2:38 PM
Dave McGillivray finished running a marathon in his neighborhood on April 20, 2020.
Boston Marathon
Dave McGillivray: My top 10 Boston Marathon memories April 20, 2020 | 2:27 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins (3) drives past Boston Celtics forward Jared Sullinger (7) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 12, 2015, in Boston. The Celtics won 117-78. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Sports Q
What is the worst jersey in Boston sports history? April 20, 2020 | 2:12 PM
Vancouver, CA - 06/15/11 Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) hoists the Stanley Cup Trophy. The Boston Bruins took on the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. - (Globe Staff Photo / Barry Chin), section: Sports, reporter: Fluto Shinzawa, slug: 16bruins.
Bruins
2011 Bruins getting together for livestream of Stanley Cup clincher April 20, 2020 | 2:07 PM
Leonard Fournette
NFL
Jaguars reportedly looking to trade Leonard Fournette April 20, 2020 | 1:24 PM
Danny Ainge in 2019.
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge explained how his golf competition motivated Michael Jordan April 20, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Desiree Linden of the US after crossing the finish line to win the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
'If we act like champions, we will all win' April 20, 2020 | 10:21 AM