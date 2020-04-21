Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly want to buy the Mets

Alex Rodriguez wasn’t kidding when he told Jimmy Fallon that he was interested in buying the New York Mets.

The former slugger who spent part of his career in the Bronx with the Yankees and his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, reportedly want to bring their hyphens and star power to Major League Baseball’s owners circle and have retained JPMorgan Chase to raise capital for a possible bid, unnamed sources told Variety. None of the parties involved has commented on the matter, but A-Rod tipped his hand last month.

“I will say this, if the opportunity [to buy the Mets] came up, I would certainly look at it,” A-Rod said in a March appearance on “The Tonight Show.”

Advertisement

However, he added, “Maybe you can buy them with me. I need a partner.”

Could they swing it?

Rodriguez earned more than $450 million playing baseball, according to Spotrac.com, and has pulled in more from endorsement deals and his ESPN and Fox Sports work. He and J-Lo, who provided halftime entertainment at Super Bowl LIV, according to Variety, have a combined net worth of around $700 million.

While that is certainly nothing to sneeze at, Forbes this month ranked the Mets sixth among Major League Baseball teams with a total worth of around $2.4 billion (the Yankees are first at roughly $5 billion). They’d need an assist, which is how Derek Jeter, the Yankees’ former shortstop, and venture capitalist Bruce Sherman, could pay $1.2 billion for the Marlins.

The Mets have been owned since 2002 by the Wilpon family and in December its members were in talks to sell up to 80 percent of the team, under a valuation of $;2.6 billion, to Steve Cohen, a hedge fund mogul. But dealing with family members can be tricky and talks collapsed when the Wilpons demanded, among other things, to retain control of the team’s day-to-day operations and cable network for five years. “I gave it my best shot,” Cohen said in a statement in February.

Advertisement

Lopez is from the Bronx, where Rodriguez and the Yankees won a World Series.

“Here’s what it is: I love New York City,” A-Rod told Fallon. “A lot of people don’t know this, but growing up I was a big Mets fan. And with the exception of my daughters’ birth, both of them, the best years of my life were 1986 [when the Mets won the World Series] and 2009 when we [the Yankees] won [the Series].”