MLB is reportedly finalizing a plan to propose starting the season in early July

The Red Sox would only face teams in their division and the NL East.

Rob Manfred MLB
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference at Fenway Park. –Winslow Townson/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
May 9, 2020

Major League Baseball is reportedly hoping to propose a plan to start the season in early July and play close to 80 games.

Related Links

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic made it clear nothing is official. He said MLB will discuss the idea in a conference call with owners Monday. If the owners approve, the league will present the concept to the players’ union Tuesday.

Rosenthal said even a formal plan would be subject to change due to the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also noted that any plan would require approval from medical experts and confidence that testing would be sufficiently available.

Advertisement

Teams would play regionalized schedules, only facing teams in their own division or the corresponding division in the other league. The Red Sox would face the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, and Baltimore Orioles from the American League East, plus the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, Washington Nationals, Miami Marlins, and Philadelphia Phillies from the National League East.

Rosenthal also reported that games would be played in as many home cities as possible. If teams weren’t able to play at home, relocating to spring training sites or other MLB parks in different cities would be considered.

Seven teams per league would make the playoffs. The team with the best record would get a bye, then the remaining six teams in each league would compete in a best-of-three series to kick the playoffs off.

As Sports Illustrated explained, referencing Rosenthal’s article for The Athletic, the games will be played without fans, at least to start. Players may be asked to take a pay cut to make up for the fact that there will be no fans for an undetermined period of time.

Nothing is solidified as of Saturday, but this appears to be a step in the right direction for fans craving baseball.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: MLB Baseball Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Golf
Golf
Golf course on Massachusetts-Rhode Island state line faces guidelines from both states May 9, 2020 | 8:33 PM
Andrew Yang
Politics
Andrew Yang loves UFC. He just hates the way it's run. May 9, 2020 | 3:35 PM
Chris Paul Thunder
NBA
As NBA practice facilities begin to reopen, the players are left with unanswered questions May 9, 2020 | 3:24 PM
The Celtics might have faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals this season.
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo says he was hacked and feels 'disgusted' about offensive tweets May 9, 2020 | 10:30 AM
General manager Milt Schmidt, assistant GM Tom Johnson, Bobby Orr, and coach Harry Sinden of the 1970 champions Bruins.
Bruins
'It's not this mythic thing. It's true.' May 9, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Local
Fall River security guard will have plenty of support in UFC 249 against Greg Hardy May 9, 2020 | 9:17 AM
Johnny Damon's grand slam in Game 7 of the 2004 ALCS against the Yankees.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What is the most important home run in Red Sox history? May 9, 2020 | 7:00 AM
Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings
Patriots
Patriots sign four additional members of 2020 NFL Draft class May 8, 2020 | 6:46 PM
NFL
Brett Favre denies auditor's claim he was paid for no-show work May 8, 2020 | 6:33 PM
Jarrett Stidham Patriots
Patriots
What 21 NFL experts are saying about Patriots' 2020 schedule May 8, 2020 | 3:49 PM
--
NFL
Video: President Trump applauded the NFL's decision to proceed as normal May 8, 2020 | 1:12 PM
Frank Caliendo as Bill Belichick.
Patriots
Video: Comedian Frank Caliendo impersonated Bill Belichick May 8, 2020 | 11:47 AM
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak goes around Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Bruins
The NHL officially postponed the Bruins' season-opener in Prague May 8, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady
Bruce Arians says Tom Brady was 'adamant' about the Buccaneers adding Rob Gronkowski May 8, 2020 | 9:44 AM
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche plays in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Patriots
The Patriots have signed four draft picks May 8, 2020 | 8:00 AM
NFL
Jim Harbaugh proposes one-and-done rule change for NFL draft May 8, 2020 | 7:50 AM
MLB
Baseball thinking ahead to silent stadiums May 8, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Roger Goodell.
NFL
More normality from NFL. Will it happen on time? May 8, 2020 | 7:32 AM
The Patriots visit Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 4.
Patriots
10 thoughts on the Patriots' 2020 schedule May 8, 2020 | 7:30 AM
NFL
Tom Brady's move to Tampa Bay posed late challenges for networks May 8, 2020 | 7:27 AM
Jarrett Stidham Patriots
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Jarrett Stidham and the Patriots' QBs May 7, 2020 | 9:11 PM
Patrick Mahomes
NFL
Texans at Chiefs to open NFL season on Sept. 10 May 7, 2020 | 7:56 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks to the offensive line in a huddle during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
Patriots announce their 2020 schedule May 7, 2020 | 7:33 PM
--
Golf
Details for the golf match between Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning May 7, 2020 | 7:05 PM
A sign at Murphy's Garrison Golf Center in Haverhill directs players to check in through the back window on the first day that golf could be played in Massachusetts.
Golf
How courses in Massachusetts are managing the return of golf May 7, 2020 | 4:28 PM
--
Coronavirus
Video: Julian Edelman's message to workers at MGH May 7, 2020 | 3:46 PM
NFL
Police: Ravens safety Earl Thomas threatened by wife with gun in Texas May 7, 2020 | 3:36 PM
Brandon Copeland
Patriots
What linebacker Brandon Copeland had to say about joining the Patriots May 7, 2020 | 3:34 PM
Nomar Garciaparra and Derek Jeter at the 1999 MLB All-Star Game at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Nomar was better. Allow me to explain. May 7, 2020 | 2:42 PM
About three and a half hours before kickoff, the action in the parking lots outside of Gillette Stadium had already started.
Patriots
Gillette Stadium will distribute free meals to families and veterans on Friday May 7, 2020 | 2:40 PM