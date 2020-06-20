MLB teams will reportedly move spring training camps to their home cities

MLB closed all spring training facilities in Florida and Arizona on Friday.

An empty Fenway Park.
An empty Fenway Park. –Getty Images
June 20, 2020 | 6:00 PM

After Major League Baseball decided to close down all spring training facilities in Florida and Arizona on Friday, all 30 teams have decided to hold their spring training camps in their home cities, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

If MLB and the MLBPA reach an agreement on terms to play the season, each team has the option to either hold their spring training camp in their home city or at their spring training site in Florida or Arizona, Nightengale reported.

MLB closed down all spring training camps in Florida and Arizona after five Philadelphia Phillies players and three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. Both states have also had a surge in COVID-19 cases, with Florida seeing a 144.4 percent increase in daily new cases over a two-week span as of Friday. Arizona reported a new single-day high of 3,246 cases that day. 

One player on the Houston Astros and two players on the Los Angles Angels have also tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days. The Toronto Blue Jays announced that coronavirus testing is underway after a player showed symptoms of the virus.

All the facilities will undergo a deep cleaning and disinfecting, according to the Associated Press.

With the Red Sox spring training camp moving to Boston, it will mark the first time that the Red Sox have had spring training in Massachusetts since 1943, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. That season the team trained in Medford and ended up going 68-84 in the regular season, which was their worst record in 10 years.

TOPICS: MLB Red Sox Coronavirus

