Balk in baseball coronavirus talks, July 19 start off

MLB had proposed having the season run from July 19 or 20 through Sept. 27, the shortest since the 1870s.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. –AP Photo/LM Otero, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
RONALD BLUM,
AP
June 22, 2020 | 7:33 AM

Related Links

NEW YORK (AP) — An email from baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to union head Tony Clark led to a balk in the drawn-out talks to start the pandemic-delayed season, which now won’t begin by July 19.

The executive committee of the players’ association was set to vote and reject Major League Baseball’s latest offer for a 60-game season on Sunday.

“I really believe we are fighting over an impossibility on games,” Manfred said in the email, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. “The earliest we will be ready for players to report is a week from Monday, given the need to relocate teams from Florida. That leaves 66 days to play 60 games. Realistically, that is the outside of the envelope now.”

Advertisement

Players want 70 games and $275 million more than teams are offering. They are worried that if a resurgence of the new coronavirus causes the 2020 season to be cut short, the deal being negotiated would lock in innovations for 2021 and lessen the union’s bargaining power.

“Tony, am writing to reiterate what I told you on the phone a few minutes ago,” Manfred wrote. “Given the Covid developments, I understand that the players are concerned that the 2020 season will be truncated beyond the agreed upon number of games (for example, we agree to play 60 and can only play 40). If that were to happen, I would be prepared to eliminate the 2021 components of the deal. That would mean that we would not get the expanded playoffs in 2021 and the DH rule would revert to the current rule (DH in AL, no DH in NL).”

Players didn’t take a vote and will consider their next move Monday.

The 2020 only items in the deal include starting extra innings with runner on second and a discussion of whether to allow tie games after a specified total of innings plus player re-entry in extra innings.

Some players would prefer there not be a deal and that Manfred unilaterally order the schedule. Because players insisted on full prorated pay, he threatened a schedule of about 50 games. MLB agreed to prorated pay when Manfred met with Clark last week.

Advertisement

The proposed deal would give Manfred the right to suspended or cancel play if “restrictions on travel throughout the United States are imposed” or if he determines after consulting medical experts and the union that there has been a change in circumstances posing “an unreasonable health and safety risk to players or staff to stage those games, even without fans in attendance.”

MLB’s proposal for 60 games includes $1.48 billion in salary plus a $25 million postseason players’ pool, while the union’s plan includes $1.73 billion in salary and a $50 million pool.

Absent an agreement, the union would file a grievance claiming MLB violated the provision in the March 26 agreement recognizing “that each of the parties shall work in good faith to as soon as is practicable commence, play, and complete the fullest 2020 championship season and post-season that is economically feasible,” subject to several provisions.

Those provisions say that without MLB’s consent, the season shall not start until there are no legal restrictions on playing in front of fans at the 30 regular-season ballparks, no relevant travel restrictions and no health or safety risk to players, staff or spectators to playing in the 30 regular ballparks. The agreement also says the sides “will discuss in good faith the economic feasibility of playing games in the absence of spectators or at appropriate substitute neutral sites.”

MLB had proposed having the season run from July 19 or 20 through Sept. 27, the shortest since the 1870s, while the union agreed to the start date and said it should end Sept. 30, or earlier using doubleheaders. Both sides proposed pitchers and catchers report June 26, followed by position players two days later, but that schedule has come and gone, like the proposed Fourth of July start.

Advertisement

A rise in positive tests last week in Florida caused MLB to close all 30 training camps for deep cleaning and disinfecting. The Philadelphia Phillies announced Friday that five players had tested positive for COVID-19 and person familiar with the process, speaking on condition of anonymity, 40 players and team employees had tested positive as of noon EDT Sunday. MLB sent 200 COVID-19 tests to each team to be used over the weekend, the person said.

Twenty-nine of the 30 teams now intend to hold training at their regular season stadiums rather than spring training sites. Toronto may be an exception due to Canadian federal and Ontario provincial restrictions.

Manfred’s email referred to another issue: termination pay for players released prior to opening day.

“I think I have previously agreed to give you full termination pay for players who were salary arbitration eligible in 2019, are on non guaranteed contracts and are terminated in spring training,” Manfred wrote. “Those players would get the numbers of days of termination pay equal to the number of games we agree to play, subject to the repayment of salary advances.”

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: MLB

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Bubba Wallace.
NASCAR
NASCAR: Noose found in Bubba Wallace garage at Alabama race June 22, 2020 | 7:27 AM
A few tweaks to schedules will allow fans more time to enjoy the Super Bowl during the quiet part of the sports year.
CHAD FINN
What should the ideal sports calendar look like? June 20, 2020 | 9:04 PM
Jockey Manny Franco reacts after winning the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race atop Tiz the Law, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
BELMONT STAKES
NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes June 20, 2020 | 6:32 PM
An empty Fenway Park.
MLB
MLB teams will reportedly move spring training camps to their home cities June 20, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Don Orsillo addressed Elle Duncan's recent comments.
SPORTS NEWS
Don Orsillo to Elle Duncan: 'You deserve better. We need to do better.' June 20, 2020 | 4:02 PM
Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber speaks during the Major League Soccer 25th Season kickoff event in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
MLS
MLS to kick-start season in July with 5 subs, bigger rosters June 20, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before an NBA preseason game.
NBA
NBA sets Oct. 16 draft date, Oct. 18 for free-agent talks June 20, 2020 | 3:17 PM
In this screen grab, Elle Duncan speaks during the 2nd Annual espnW Summit NYC on May 28, 2020 in New York City. (
Media
ESPN's Elle Duncan on what's happened since she spoke out against racism in Boston June 20, 2020 | 7:51 AM
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA - MAY 20: A view of Spectrum Field, spring training home of the Philadelphia Phillies on May 20, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida. The Major League Baseball season remains postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
MLB
MLB teams are shutting down camps amid coronavirus concerns June 19, 2020 | 11:59 PM
In this June 5, 2009 photo, Portland Sea Dogs runners go for extra bases in an evening game against the Trenton Thunder at Hadlock Field, in Portland, Maine. Tickets to the Sea Dogs, a Double-A baseball affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, go for as little as $7 for adults and $4 for children. The left-field wall, known as the Maine Monster, is the same height, 37 feet, as Fenway's Green Monster. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) 05take10
Coronavirus
The Portland Sea Dogs are repurposing their ballpark for target golf June 19, 2020 | 5:27 PM
A view of the Walpole Rebels football uniform from 1997 during the Division 2 Super Bowl. On Thursday, the school committee voted to drop the school's longtime nickname.
Local News
A Mass. high school is ending its decades-long association with Confederate imagery June 19, 2020 | 3:16 PM
Jayden Struble.
Hockey
Northeastern's Jayden Struble, a Canadiens prospect, wants to end racism on and off the ice June 19, 2020 | 12:33 PM
Bruce Arena Revolution Introduction Press Conference
New England Revolution
Bruce Arena questioned the necessity of playing the national anthem before sporting events June 19, 2020 | 9:31 AM
Chris Snow (right) is battling ALS in the public eye.
Sports News
Theo Epstein hit a 50-yard field goal in support of former Globe writer Chris Snow June 19, 2020 | 9:14 AM
Dr. Anthony Fauci.
NFL
Football season 'may not happen,' Fauci says, unless players are placed in bubble June 19, 2020 | 8:08 AM
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.
MLB
Players at 70 games, MLB at 60, Manfred says deadline near June 19, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Josh Gordon during a game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
NFL
Suspended WR Josh Gordon applies for NFL reinstatement June 19, 2020 | 7:42 AM
Players and staff from the New England Revolution during the roundtable discussion of racial injustice.
New England Revolution
Revolution players and staff held a roundtable discussion about racial injustice. Here's what they had to say. June 18, 2020 | 3:57 PM
Boston Celtics' Tremont Waters passes against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Celtics
Tremont Waters named G League Rookie of the Year June 18, 2020 | 1:02 PM
Rob Gronkowski
NFL
See the first photos of Rob Gronkowski in a Buccaneers uniform June 18, 2020 | 12:57 PM
Can you imagine cheering for Alex Rodriguez in a Red Sox uniform at Fenway? Probably not, but it almost happened.
Chad Finn
Boston teams have avoided some bad trades through the years, thank goodness June 18, 2020 | 11:03 AM
Ja'Whaun Bentley helps Lawrence Guy, Danny Shelton and Jamie Collins make a tackle during the 2019 season.
Patriots
Ja'Whaun Bentley explained why he went to hear Ben Watson speak at a Boston Common rally June 18, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Navy pitcher Noah Song was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft. (Phil Hoffman/US Naval Academy)
Red Sox
Red Sox prospect Noah Song will fulfill orders from the Navy and report to flight school June 18, 2020 | 9:56 AM
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.
MLB
7 things to know about the latest MLB, Players Association negotiations June 18, 2020 | 8:57 AM
Colin Kaepernick with the 49ers during the 2016 season.
NFL
President Trump would ‘absolutely’ support return to NFL for Colin Kaepernick June 18, 2020 | 8:15 AM
Northeastern basketball coach Bill Coen.
College Basketball
NCAA approves plan for basketball players to access coaches June 18, 2020 | 8:03 AM
Kyrie Irving playing for the Nets on Feb. 1, 2020. Irving left Boston as a free agent in 2019.
NBA
Kendrick Perkins rips Kyrie Irving over his ‘lack of leadership,’ calls him ‘confused’ June 18, 2020 | 7:55 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 26, 2020 Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters and coroner staff check the wreckage at the scene of a helicopter crash in Calabasas. - The pilot in the helicopter crash that claimed the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant told air traffic controllers he was trying to climb out of heavy fog just before the doomed chopper slammed into a hillside, preliminary findings showed on June 17, 2020. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant's pilot may have become disoriented in fog June 18, 2020 | 7:46 AM
NFL
Debate on racism renews calls for Redskins to change name June 18, 2020 | 7:35 AM
On the Giants' final drive of Super Bowl XLII, David Tyree out muscles Patriots safety Rodney Harrison to make a critical 32-yard pass reception, keeping New York's drive alive and eventually resulting in a 17-14 upset win over New England.
Sports Q
If you could take one championship away from any franchise, which one would it be? June 17, 2020 | 5:57 PM