5 things to know about the changes coming to MLB this season

Major League Baseball and its players have finally agreed on a format to begin the 2020 season. The 60-game schedule, set to begin in late July, will have a bit of a different look to it.

Here are the key changes.

Extra innings will start with a base runner on second

The minor leagues have used this system for the last two years, with the runner at second base typically the last batter from the previous inning. The idea is to cut down on the length of games, and to prevent bullpens from having to endure 18-inning marathons.

The designated hitter will be used in both leagues

This should obviously result in more offense. It could also allow sluggers to get a day off from playing in the field, but still keep their bats in the lineup, which would be helpful for 2018 MVP Christian Yelich, who suffered a fractured kneecap last September and missed the rest of the season.

Teams will only play teams from their 10-team region

The goal is to cut down on travel. The Red Sox will have 20 games against the NL East in addition to 40 games against their AL East foes. Only three of those teams posted losing records — the Blue Jays, the Orioles, and the Marlins. The Yankees, Rays, Braves, and Nationals all reached the playoffs last season and are expected to contend again.

Other changes

Teams will begin the season with 30 players, rather than the customary 25. After two weeks, the size of the roster will be trimmed to 28; two weeks later, it will be cut to 26 … The trade deadline will be Aug. 31, with the deadline for players being on the roster to be eligible for the postseason set at Sept. 15.