Morning Sports Update: Michael Wilbon called the Red Sox ‘dumb’ for letting Mookie Betts go

"He's a pro's pro."

Mookie Bets has been instrumental in the playoff run of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Mookie Betts has been instrumental in the playoff run of the Los Angeles Dodgers. –Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By
Sports Producer
October 22, 2020 | 10:23 AM

The Tampa Bay Rays outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-4, in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, evening the series at one game apiece.

Brandon Lowe belted two home runs, 2018 Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings, and the Rays managed to keep Mookie Betts in check. Game 3 is Friday at 8:08 p.m. on FOX.

The New York Giants (1-5) face the Philadelphia Eagles (1-4-1) in an NFC East clash at 8:20 p.m. Thursday on FOX.

Michael Wilbon bashed the Red Sox for the Mookie Betts trade.

Pardon The Interruption co-host Michael Wilbon on Tuesday criticized the Red Sox for trading Mookie Betts.

He said he understands teams have budgets, but he called it “a phony budget” for the Red Sox.

“To get rid of Mookie Betts, to let Mookie Betts go under any circumstance, now seems like the dumbest decision of the last, I don’t know, three-to-five years, in baseball, maybe in all of sports,” Wilbon said.

He didn’t stop there, continuing to praise Betts and blast the Red Sox.

“He’s a marvel in the outfield, he’s everything you want at the plate, he tries, he gets along with his teammates, he’s enthusiastic. He’s a pro’s pro,” Wilbon said. “How dumb are the Boston Red Sox to let Mookie Betts go? Unbelievable.”

Trivia: On this date in 2000, a running back who would go on to play for the Patriots, set the then-single-game record with 278 rushing yards, passing Walter Payton’s previous mark. (Adrian Peterson currently holds the record with 296, set back in 2007).

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played at the University of Washington.

In defense of the Mookie Betts trade … sort of

Buffalo Bills apply to trademark fan base’s Mafia nickname 

Pete Carroll says Seahawks are ‘tuned into’ the possibility of signing Antonio Brown

Patriots remove three players from COVID list; place Jermaine Eluemunor on IR

Patriots focus on offensive adjustments with 49ers up next

Raiders send starting O-line home after Trent Brown’s COVID test

David Ortiz on Red Sox trading Mookie Betts: ‘It is what it is’

Former Patriots great Tom Yewcic died at 88. Yewcic, a member of the 1960s all-decade team, helped lead Michigan State to a 1954 Rose Bowl victory and was also named College World Series Most Outstanding Player in the same year. He was both a quarterback and punter for the Patriots, and he also dabbled at wide receiver and running back.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski cutouts were at Game 2 of the World Series. Brady, a new Rays fan, and his favorite tight end were there in spirit for Dodgers-Rays. Will Smith of the Dodgers blasted a home run moments after the announcers commented on their presence.

On this day: In 2012, Lance Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and given a lifetime ban by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

Daily highlight: Rays up-and-comer Randy Arozarena tied Derek Jeter (1996) for most hits by a rookie (22) in a single postseason.

Trivia answer: Corey Dillon

