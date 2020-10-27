Mookie Betts told David Ortiz he initially expected to be with the Red Sox ‘for life’

At first, Betts didn't envision himself leaving Boston.

David Ortiz and Mookie Betts are still close to this day.
David Ortiz and Mookie Betts are still close to this day. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
October 27, 2020

When David Ortiz asked Mookie Betts if the right fielder expected to spend 12 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Betts acknowledged he didn’t always see it unfolding that way.

Betts, speaking with his former teammate Ortiz in an Instagram video Tuesday before Game 6 of the World Series, said he believed he’d stay in Boston long term.

“I had initially thought that I was gonna be a Red Sox for life,” said Betts, who signed a 12-year, $365-million contract extension with the Dodgers in July, “but God always has a plan for things. I was just kind of following what He told me to do.”

Advertisement

The conversation began with Betts saying he wished he could look as cool as Ortiz, to which Ortiz responded: “Oh yeah, boy, trying to be like you, kid.”

Ortiz then got down to business.

“I’m about to get serious with you,” Ortiz said, keeping a poker face for a few seconds before grinning and chuckling. “I’m going to take my glasses off.”

He asked Betts if he’s fully adjusted to Los Angeles, and Betts said he hasn’t gotten to experience it quite as much as he otherwise would due to the unusual circumstances.

Ortiz then inquired whether Betts or fellow Los Angeles superstar LeBron James would get the last table at a local restaurant if they strolled in at the same time.

Betts initially said James would get the nod, then he joked: “I’m going to fight him for it.”

Ortiz told Betts it’s been difficult to see him with the Dodgers but admitted Betts looks sharp in the uniform. They agreed that putting stats and accolades aside goes a long way when it comes to winning, and Betts said Ortiz helped him realize what’s most important from the beginning.

Betts closed by sharing what winning a World Series with the Dodgers would mean to him, and Ortiz said he’s pulling for him all the way through.

Advertisement

Said Ortiz: “You know I love you like a little brother.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: MLB Red Sox Mookie Betts David Ortiz

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
James White.
PATRIOTS
James White says his mother is 'doing better' after car crash that killed her husband October 28, 2020 | 9:03 PM
Cam Newton
PATRIOTS
Bills coach Sean McDermott on Cam Newton: 'We know full well what he’s capable of' October 28, 2020 | 8:13 PM
Justin Turner celebrated with his teammates moments after finding out he tested positive for coronavirus.
MLB
MLB says Justin Turner violated protocols when he returned to field October 28, 2020 | 7:17 PM
Charles Krupa
PATRIOTS
Patriots' N'Keal Harry held out of Wednesday's practice October 28, 2020 | 5:09 PM
Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham on the Patriots' sideline.
Patriots
Boston.com readers weighed in on the future of the Patriots October 28, 2020 | 4:15 PM
Runners head toward the finish line during the 2019 race.
Marathon
Boston Marathon will not be held in April 2021, BAA announces October 28, 2020 | 2:15 PM
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, front right, shown next to Manager Dave Roberts and the World Series trophy.
Red Sox
Justin Turner, the Dodgers, and the understandable desire to live in the fantasy October 28, 2020 | 12:48 PM
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, front right, shown next to Manager Dave Roberts and the World Series trophy.
Justin Turner
Justin Turner celebrates title with Dodgers after being pulled over positive coronavirus test October 28, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Stephon Gilmore trade rumors
Patriots
What Bill Belichick and NFL insiders have said about the Stephon Gilmore trade rumors October 28, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Stephon Gilmore earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019.
Patriots
Should the Patriots consider trading Stephon Gilmore? October 28, 2020 | 9:52 AM
Mookie Betts celebrates after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 World Series.
MLB
Mookie Betts' speed, bat help Dodgers win first World Series since 1988 October 28, 2020 | 12:02 AM
Peter King said he should have realized Tom Brady's time in New England had come to an end.
TOM BRADY
Peter King on Tom Brady: 'He knew, for a quarterback, New England was hopeless' October 27, 2020 | 8:59 PM
NFL
Dez Bryant joins Ravens practice squad after 2-year hiatus October 27, 2020 | 4:40 PM
Cam Newton throwing mechanics
PATRIOTS
Josh McDaniels and Jedd Fisch discussed Cam Newton's issues with throwing mechanics October 27, 2020 | 4:20 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Media
Patriots-49ers was the most-watched program on TV last week October 27, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Patriots Cam Newton
Patriots
What experts and pundits are saying about the 2-4 Patriots October 27, 2020 | 3:27 PM
Stephon Gilmore, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, has only two pass breakups and one interception this season.
PATRIOTS
Latest loss reveals just how deep Patriots' problems run October 27, 2020 | 2:52 PM
One reporter believes the Patriots could try to trade for Amari Cooper.
PATRIOTS
A look at some players the Patriots could trade for October 27, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Media
Jeff Goodman is launching a new podcast network October 27, 2020 | 12:38 PM
Brandon Copeland had 12 tackles this season.
PATRIOTS
Patriots linebacker Brandon Copeland will reportedly miss the rest of the season October 27, 2020 | 12:04 PM
Eric Espada
NFL
Tom Brady denies he pushed for Buccaneers to sign Antonio Brown October 27, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Belichick Newton Patriots starter
Patriots
Bill Belichick explained why he's sticking with Cam Newton as Patriots starting quarterback October 27, 2020 | 9:48 AM
Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.
Patriots
From here on out, every win is a loss for the Patriots October 27, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Bill Belichick
PATRIOTS
Chad Finn: Patriots are at a crossroads, and down one street is a dead end October 26, 2020 | 9:57 PM
NFL
What Dolphins players are saying about Tua Tagovailoa's 1st start October 26, 2020 | 2:39 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
On WEEI, Cam Newton cites mental mistakes, says he needs to rid himself of a ‘funk' October 26, 2020 | 1:45 PM
Tom Brady Antonio Brown
Patriots
Matt Cassel questioned why Tom Brady pushed for Bucs to sign 'terrible human being' Antonio Brown October 26, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Ty Warren (left) and Adalius Thomas can't take down Dolphins quarterback Chad Pennington during a September 2008 loss to Miami at Gillette Stadium, one of the worst home losses by point total in the Bill Belichick era.
Patriots
Where does the Patriots' loss to the 49ers rank among the worst in Bill Belichick’s tenure? October 26, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Tom Brady is flourishing, while Bill Belichick is floundering October 26, 2020 | 2:50 AM
Clayton Kershaw helped the Dodgers win Game 5 of the World Series.
WORLD SERIES
Clayton Kershaw beats Rays again, gives Los Angeles 3-2 lead in World Series October 25, 2020 | 11:41 PM