Curt Schilling, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds leading candidates on Hall of Fame ballot

Curt Schilling could make the Hall of Fame in 2020.
Curt Schilling could make the Hall of Fame in 2021. –Winslow Townson/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
November 16, 2020 | 12:19 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Curt Schilling, Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds are the leading candidates returning to baseball’s Hall of Fame ballot in a year without any favorites among the new names.

Schilling was third behind Derek Jeter and Larry Walker with 278 of 397 votes last year, finishing at 70% and 20 votes shy in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Clemens had 242 votes for 61% and Bonds 241 for 60.7%, both well short of the 75% needed, which was 298 votes last year. Both were overwhelming favorites before suspicions of steroids use.

Clemens has denied using performance-enhancing drugs, and Bonds says he never knowingly took performance-enhancing drugs.

Advertisement

All three will be making their ninth appearance on the BBWAA ballot this year, one short of the limit. Omar Vizquel was next in last year’s voting with 209 ballots for 52.6%.

Pitchers Barry Zito, Tim Hudson, Mark Buehrle and A.J. Burnett, and outfielder Torii Hunter are among the top newcomers on the ballot announced Monday.

Zito was 165-143 with a 4.04 ERA for Oakland and San Francisco, including 23-5 in 2002. Hudson was 222-133 with a 3.49 ERA for Oakland, Atlanta and San Francisco.

Buehrle was 214-160 with a 3.81 ERA, throwing a perfect game for the Chicago White Sox against Tampa Bay on July 23, 2009, and a no-hitter for the White Sox against Texas on April 18, 2007. Burnett was 164-157 and pitched a no-hitter for the Marlins against San Diego on May 12, 2001.

Hunter, a nine-time Gold Glove center fielder, had a .277 average, 2,452 hits, 353 home runs and 1,391 RBIs.

Voting will be announced Jan. 26 and anyone elected will be inducted July 25 along with Jeter and Walker, whose inductions were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other holdovers on the ballot include Andy Pettitte, Billy Wagner, Todd Helton, Jeff Kent, Scott Rolen, Bobby Abreu, Andruw Jones, Manny Ramirez, Gary Sheffield and Sammy Sosa.

Newcomers also include Dan Haren, LaTroy Hawkins, Aramis Ramirez, Michael Cuddyer, Nick Swisher and Shane Victorino.

Advertisement

Ballots by members of the BBWAA for 10 consecutive years or more must be postmarked by Dec. 31.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: MLB Baseball Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Wait a minute how did NBC find footage of Jakobi Meyers throwing TD passes in high school so fast? November 16, 2020 | 2:07 PM
Cam Newton WEEI interview
Patriots
Cam Newton described Patriots' huddle reaction to play call before Jakobi Meyers' touchdown pass November 16, 2020 | 12:13 PM
Patriots win Ravens
Patriots
ESPN analysts still doubt Patriots' playoff chances despite upset vs. Ravens November 16, 2020 | 10:02 AM
Cam Newton celebrates against the Baltimore Ravens.
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton helps Patriots beat Ravens in rain and wind November 16, 2020 | 2:02 AM
Cam Newton expresses his joy in Patriots' win over Ravens.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton called Bill Belichick a 'football whisperer' after the Patriots upset the Ravens November 16, 2020 | 1:59 AM
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson passes during a torrential rain in the second half Sunday.
PATRIOTS-RAVENS
Wind and rain wreaked havoc on the end of Patriots-Ravens November 16, 2020 | 1:22 AM
Damien Harris celebrates during the Patriots' win over the Ravens.
DAMIEN HARRIS
Damien Harris remarks on career night in Patriots' win over Ravens November 16, 2020 | 1:17 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick praised Patriots' win amid rain that got 'progressively worse' November 16, 2020 | 1:10 AM
Patriots Damiere Byrd (left) and Jakobi Myers (right) celerbate after Myers threw a first half touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 23-17 win over the Ravens November 16, 2020 | 1:00 AM
Chase Winovich celebrated the Patriots' win.
commentary
16 thoughts on the Patriots' telling win over the Ravens November 16, 2020 | 12:23 AM
Patriots players wore decals with the initials of fallen soldiers on their helmets in Sunday's game.
Patriots
Why Patriots players wore decals with initials on their helmets Sunday night November 15, 2020 | 10:22 PM
Jakobi Meyers threw a touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead in the second quarter Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Video: Jakobi Meyers throws TD pass to Rex Burkhead on trick play November 15, 2020 | 10:21 PM
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins pulls in the game-winning touchdown pass.
NFL
Cardinals stun Bills 32-30 as DeAndre Hopkins reels in Kyler Murray heave November 15, 2020 | 8:38 PM
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gestures as he leaves the field Sunday.
NFL
Dolphins earn 5th straight win by beating Chargers 29-21 November 15, 2020 | 8:14 PM
Many Celtics fans are clamoring for Danny Ainge to have a busy offseason.
CELTICS
A look at the key NBA offseason dates and how they pertain to the Celtics November 15, 2020 | 7:45 PM
Cam Newton celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown.
Patriots
Patriots upset Ravens 23-17 in Foxborough downpour November 15, 2020 | 6:44 PM
Tom Brady works against the Carolina Panthers during the second half.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Buccaneers bounce back with 46-23 win over Panthers November 15, 2020 | 4:48 PM
MASTERS
Dustin Johnson wins first Masters title with a record-breaking performance November 15, 2020 | 3:38 PM
The Boston Globe
Patriots
Looking back at the best moments in the Patriots-Ravens rivalry in the past decade November 15, 2020 | 3:37 PM
Alex Cora was reintroduced as the Red Sox manager on Tuesday.
RED SOX
During his suspension, Alex Cora reportedly thought it was unlikely he'd manage again November 14, 2020 | 10:24 PM
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec has played with a separated shoulder the last two games.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways from Boston College's 45-31 home loss to No. 2 Notre Dame November 14, 2020 | 10:01 PM
Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) caught three touchdown passes in win over Boston College.
BC FOOTBALL
No. 2 Notre Dame rolls past Boston College 45-31 November 14, 2020 | 7:59 PM
2020 MASTERS
Tiger's quest for sixth Masters title will have to wait November 14, 2020 | 7:31 PM
2020 MASTERS
Dustin Johnson plays like No. 1 and seizes control at the Masters November 14, 2020 | 6:30 PM
Shilique Calhoun was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots place Shilique Calhoun on IR, activate Jermaine Eluemunor November 14, 2020 | 6:02 PM
Michele Tafoya has done a lot of postgame interviews with Patriots players over the years.
Media
Michele Tafoya calls her 300th game from the sideline on Sunday November 14, 2020 | 3:54 PM
Former Boston Celtics star Tommy Heinsohn listens as the Celtics are awarded the No. 5 pick in the 2007 NBA Draft Lottery.
Sports Q
Who is the person most synonymous with each major Boston sports team? November 14, 2020 | 3:27 PM
Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman heads to the locker room with teammates.
NFL
Bills' Josh Norman ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19 November 14, 2020 | 2:53 PM
Ryan Lochte
Swimmer Ryan Lochte miffed at his times in return to racing November 14, 2020 | 2:07 PM
Last season, the Ravens thrashed the Patriots, 37-20, ending New England's winning streak at eight.
Unconventional Preview
Chad Finn: Patriots-Ravens rivalry resumes, but it doesn’t look even this time November 14, 2020 | 5:00 AM