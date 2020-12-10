Daniel Bard was named National League Comeback Player of the Year

Pitcher Daniel Bard earned National League Comeback Player of the Year honors.

Bard, who started his professional career and showed promise in stretches with the Red Sox, was out of the league from 2013-2020.

He earned his way onto the Colorado Rockies’ roster this season and was 4-2 with a 3.65 ERA and a career-high six saves in 24 1/3 innings as a reliever.

So much love for Bardo 💜 Congratulations (once again) to Daniel Bard, National League Comeback Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/WIXKttHbzc — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) December 10, 2020

Bard, 35, also garnered NL Comeback Player of the Year honors from the Major League Baseball Players Association back in October.

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez was the American League recipient of the award that was announced Thursday.

