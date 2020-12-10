Daniel Bard was named National League Comeback Player of the Year

The right-hander had last played for the Red Sox, in 2013, before joining the Colorado Rockies in 2020.

Daniel Bard posted a 3.65 ERA this season.
Daniel Bard posted a 3.65 ERA this season. –David Zalubowski/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
December 10, 2020

Pitcher Daniel Bard earned National League Comeback Player of the Year honors.

Bard, who started his professional career and showed promise in stretches with the Red Sox, was out of the league from 2013-2020.

He earned his way onto the Colorado Rockies’ roster this season and was 4-2 with a 3.65 ERA and a career-high six saves in 24 1/3 innings as a reliever.

Bard, 35, also garnered NL Comeback Player of the Year honors from the Major League Baseball Players Association back in October.

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez was the American League recipient of the award that was announced Thursday.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: MLB Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Cam Newton's abdominal injury has reportedly caused him quite a bit of pain.
New England Patriots
Cam Newton's abdominal injury has reportedly caused 'an awful lot' of pain December 10, 2020 | 8:37 PM
Payton Pritchard has impressed Marcus Smart in the early going.
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart 'had a feeling' Payton Pritchard would stand out December 10, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Houston Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, left, stands with Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair.
JACK EASTERBY
Former Patriots chaplain Jack Easterby has contributed to an 'atmosphere of mistrust' in Houston December 10, 2020 | 7:45 PM
Tom Brady loves the Tampa Bay weather.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady: 'You won't catch me dead' living in Northeast anymore December 10, 2020 | 6:52 PM
Rams linebacker Kenny Young, right, runs for a touchdown after intercepting a Cam Newton pass.
Patriots
Patriots-Rams live blog: Game updates from Los Angeles December 10, 2020 | 6:44 PM
Barry Chin
Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski in serious talks to join Phillies, according to report December 10, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Head coach Jeff Hafley helped guide the Eagles through a most-unusual season.
BC FOOTBALL
Why BC football decided to not participate in a bowl game this season December 10, 2020 | 3:26 PM
Stephon Gilmore
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore explained why he likes to wear South Carolina gear in Los Angeles December 10, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Rick Scuteri
Unconventional Preview
Chad Finn: The Rams are a complete team, but the Patriots have been finding a way December 10, 2020 | 8:01 AM
CELTICS
Celtics' Romeo Langford is still 'a ways away' from a return December 9, 2020 | 11:59 PM
Manny Ramirez tried to introduce himself to a Red Sox fan in Australia, but the fan didn't recognize him.
Manny Ramirez
Man wearing Red Sox hat fails to recognize Manny Ramirez in viral TikTok video December 9, 2020 | 9:17 PM
ESPN ranked four Celtics in its top 100.
NBA TOP 100
ESPN ranked Jayson Tatum and three other Boston Celtics players in its top 100 December 9, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Al Michaels, play-by-play voice for NBC's Sunday Night Football, works on the sideline before a 2019 game.
Media
Al Michaels wins Ford Frick Award December 9, 2020 | 6:54 PM
Russell Wilson reacts after throwing an interception to Patriots safety Malcolm Butler during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl XLIX.
Super Bowl XLIX
Russell Wilson used to think about Malcolm Butler's interception every day December 9, 2020 | 6:10 PM
ROMO COPIES BRADY
Watch: Tony Romo does impressions of Tom Brady, other NFL legends December 9, 2020 | 6:00 PM
NFL
Steve Kornacki will appear on 'Sunday Night Football' for the rest of the season December 9, 2020 | 5:26 PM
Bill Belichick Sean McVay NFL Coaches
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday's Patriots-Rams game December 9, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Bill Belichick got the upper hand on Sean McVay in Super Bowl LIII.
Patriots
Ahead of rematch, Rams' Super Bowl loss to Patriots still stings December 9, 2020 | 4:10 PM
James Harden and Jaylen Brown could be traded for each other.
Celtics
What could the Celtics offer in a James Harden trade? December 9, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman will not be playing in Thursday's rematch.
Patriots
Many of Super Bowl LIII's stars won't be playing in Thursday's Patriots-Rams rematch December 9, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Matthew Slater UCLA
Patriots
Matthew Slater reflected on his time at UCLA as Patriots continue stay in Los Angeles December 9, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Lamar Jackson returned to action Tuesday night to help the Ravens defeat the Cowboys.
NFL
Lamar Jackson, Ravens run past Cowboys 34-17 to end 3-game slide December 9, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady: Nearly undefeated 2007 season would have made Patriots 'immortal' December 8, 2020 | 11:59 PM
N'Keal Harry's touchdown felt good, but he doesn't think he needed it.
PATRIOTS
N'Keal Harry's touchdown was a 'good feeling,' but he doesn't think he needed it December 8, 2020 | 11:08 PM
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens gestures as he watches play against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
NBA
NBA coaches attire: Masks are in, jackets are optional December 8, 2020 | 9:40 PM
Kyle Dugger (35) and Anfernee Jennings (58) have learned from Patriots opt-out players.
Patriots
Anfernee Jennings, Kyle Dugger lean on Dont'a Hightower, Patrick Chung for advice December 8, 2020 | 9:31 PM
Robert Williams (right) learned a lot from Al Horford (left) when he played in Boston.
CELTICS
Celtics' Robert Williams learned 'how to be a pro' from Al Horford, Aron Baynes December 8, 2020 | 6:58 PM
Stephon Gilmore.
SPORTS NEWS
Jayson Tatum and Stephon Gilmore swapped jerseys in a show of respect December 8, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Head coach Sean McVay has guided the Los Angeles Rams to an 8-4 record so far this season.
PATRIOTS-RAMS
4 things to know about the Los Angeles Rams, who lead the NFC West December 8, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Cam Newton Patriots Chargers
Patriots
Cam Newton on being compared to 'gunslinger' quarterbacks, and why he can't give another update on Julian Edelman December 8, 2020 | 12:25 PM