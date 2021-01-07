Mega deal: Indians trade star Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco to Mets

Francisco Lindor
Francisco Lindor –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
TOM WITHERS,
AP
January 7, 2021 | 2:02 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Francisco Lindor’s moving to a new city and a new team that is willing to meet his salary demands.

The four-time All-Star shortstop was traded Thursday along with pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, who have a new owner willing to spend at baseball’s highest levels.

The cash-strapped Indians sent Lindor and Carrasco to the Mets for infielders Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario, right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene.

Hedge fund owner Steven Cohen bought the Mets on Nov. 6 from the Wilpon and Katz families and has pledged to increase spending. One of his next expenditures figure to be on a long-term contract with Lindor.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old is one of baseball’s best all-around players, capable of winning games with his bat, glove or legs. He’s a career .285 hitter and averaged 29 homers, 86 RBIs and 21 steals in his six major league seasons — all in Cleveland.

He has also been the face of the Indians’ franchise, with an infectious smile and joy for playing that has made him one of Cleveland’s most popular athletes.

Carrasco is one of the game’s best comeback stories, overcoming leukemia to become one of the AL’s steadiest starters. The 33-year-old has a 88-73 career record with a 3.73 ERA.

With an abundance of young pitchers, including Cy Young winner Shane Bieber, the Indians were in position to move a player of Carrasco’s caliber.

He can be replaced. Finding someone to fill Lindor’s shoes will be much tougher.

Once the Indians’ pandemic-shortened 2020 season ended with a loss to the New York Yankees in the wild-card round, it became a matter of when, and not if, Lindor would be traded.

Cleveland had run out of options. Lindor has turned down numerous long-term contract offers from the Indians, betting on himself and knowing he could get more money from a major-market team when he becomes a free agent.

Advertisement

He is only under contract through the 2021 season, so the Mets will have to quickly get to work on locking him up long-term.

The Indians made it known that Lindor was available for the right price. And while it’s never easy to trade a generational talent with perhaps his best years still ahead of him, Cleveland’s financial situation was never going to make it possible to keep him.

Cohen is hoping to turn around a franchise that has not won a World Series since 1986.

Cohen hired general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and brought back former GM Sandy Alderson as team president and hired Jared Porter from Arizona as GM under Alderson.

Lindor had $6,481,481 in prorated pay from a $17.5 million salary last year, and is he eligible free agency after the 2021 season.

Carrasco is signed at $12 million in each of the next two seasons, part of a deal that includes a $14 million million team option for 2023 with a $3 million buyout. The option would become guaranteed if he pitches in 170 innings in 2022 and is found to be healthy for the 2023 season.

Since Cohen’s takeover, New York has kept pitcher Marcus Stroman for an $18.9 million qualifying offer, signed right-hander Trevor May to a $15.5 million, two-year contract and catcher James McCann, to a $40.6 million, four-year deal. New York also signed injured right-hander Noah Syndergaard to a $9.7 million, one-year deal.

Rosario is eligible for arbitration for the first time after earning $225,474 prorated from a $608,780 salary.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: MLB Baseball

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts wants to help LeBron get new ownership for a WNBA team January 7, 2021 | 1:26 PM
Doc Rivers gives instructions to his team.
NBA
Doc Rivers: 'I will say it because I don't think a lot of people want to' January 7, 2021 | 1:22 PM
Patrice Bergeron is widely respected in the organization and beyond.
BRUINS
Patrice Bergeron is officially the next captain of the Bruins January 7, 2021 | 11:38 AM
Kevin C. Cox
Patriots
ESPN draft expert predicts Patriots will take a quarterback in the first round January 7, 2021 | 10:55 AM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum addressed the media together on Wednesday.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum address media together regarding Capitol riots January 7, 2021 | 12:59 AM
Gordon Hayward of the Hornets attempts a shot against Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic.
NBA
Gordon Hayward scores career-high 44, leads Hornets over Hawks, 102-94 January 6, 2021 | 11:08 PM
CELTICS
Pritchard's putback pushes Celtics past Heat, 107-105 January 6, 2021 | 11:05 PM
Payton Pritchard lifted the Celtics over the Heat in the closing seconds.
CELTICS
Watch Celtics rookie Payton Pritchard's game-winning layup vs. Heat January 6, 2021 | 10:31 PM
The Celtics released a statement prior to their game against the Heat.
Celtics
Celtics briefly leave the floor prior to game vs. Heat, release statement January 6, 2021 | 8:18 PM
Brad Stevens spoke directly about the riots in Washington DC on Wednesday.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens on Capitol riots: 'Luckily' the president is on his way out January 6, 2021 | 7:43 PM
Tom Brady practices before his first playoff game with the Bucs.
Tom Brady
'He really hasn’t changed': Tom Brady is ready to lead Bucs into playoffs January 6, 2021 | 7:04 PM
Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo meet again in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch.
CELTICS
3 things to watch as Jayson Tatum, Celtics prep for conference finals rematch with Heat January 6, 2021 | 6:56 PM
Several Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday.
BOSTON REACTS
Celtics, past and present, speak out against Capitol riots January 6, 2021 | 6:24 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is interviewed after winning a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski shared his favorite off-field memory of Tom Brady January 6, 2021 | 4:35 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Bruins
Tuukka Rask opens up about decision to leave NHL's bubble January 6, 2021 | 1:28 PM
Josh McDaniels won't be the Texans' head coach.
Patriots
Josh McDaniels is reportedly not a candidate for Texans' head coaching job January 6, 2021 | 12:02 PM
Cam Newton Bill Belichick
Patriots
'It was not a report': Adam Schefter explained his comments about Cam Newton and the Patriots January 6, 2021 | 11:01 AM
DeVonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy on Tuesday.
HEISMAN
Alabama's DeVonta Smith becomes 1st wide receiver to win Heisman in 29 years January 6, 2021 | 10:34 AM
Julian Edelman Patriots receiver
Patriots
What happens with Julian Edelman in 2021? January 6, 2021 | 8:41 AM
The Texans reportedly hired longtime Patriots executive Nick Caserio to be their new GM.
PATRIOTS
Texans hire Patriots executive Nick Caserio as GM, per report January 5, 2021 | 11:44 PM
Richard Seymour was nominated to join the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
Richard Seymour
Richard Seymour has had powerful support in his bid to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame January 5, 2021 | 10:24 PM
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who are you rooting for in the NFL playoffs? January 5, 2021 | 8:45 PM
Payton Pritchard's offensive start has been a big boost for the Celtics.
CELTICS
Payton Pritchard plays crucial role in Celtics' offense next to Jayson Tatum January 5, 2021 | 8:28 PM
Cam Newton finished the season on a high note against the Jets.
CAM NEWTON
A Cam Newton return may seem unlikely, but can we make a case for it? January 5, 2021 | 5:40 PM
BRUINS
Bruins star David Pastrnak ahead of schedule in recovery from surgery January 5, 2021 | 5:15 PM
Tom Brady threw 40 touchdown passes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.
TOM BRADY
5 storylines to follow as Tom Brady pursues another Super Bowl ring January 5, 2021 | 4:40 PM
Diego Fagundez Revolution Academy
SOCCER
Diego Fagundez leaves a lasting legacy with the Revolution Academy January 5, 2021 | 4:34 PM
Corey Kluber pitched just one inning for the Texas Rangers last season.
RED SOX
The latest as the Red Sox pursue 2-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber January 5, 2021 | 2:01 PM
Jayson Tatum.
Celtics
3 simple things Jayson Tatum is doing as an improved Celtics playmaker January 5, 2021 | 12:51 PM
Payton Pritchard poured in 23 points Monday night against the Raptors.
CELTICS
Payton Pritchard accomplished something only Larry Bird had done as a Celtics rookie January 5, 2021 | 12:18 PM