Mookie Betts gets engaged to girlfriend of 15 years, Brianna Hammonds

Mookie Betts is adding a third ring to his hands.

The former Red Sox superstar is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Brianna Hammonds, Betts told People. The couple has been together for 15 years, dating since their days in middle school in Nashville.

“Brianna has been by my side since we were teenagers,” Betts told People. “Together we’ve grown mentally, physically, and spiritually. She is my best friend, mother of my child, my lover, and my soon-to-be wife.”

Betts, 28, proposed to Hammonds, 26, Thursday night at a dinner in Nashville, where he was accepting an award from former Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia. The couple had a daughter, Kynlee Ivory, in November 2018, one month after Betts won his first World Series title with the Red Sox.

Mookie Betts Engaged to Girlfriend of 15 Years Brianna Hammonds: 'Putting a Ring on My MVP'​ https://t.co/G7C7cAIQVe — People (@people) January 8, 2021

Betts won the World Series for a second time in 2020, leading the Dodgers to a title in his first year with the club. Los Angeles acquired Betts in a trade with Boston in February 2020 and signed him to a 12-year, $365 million extension in July.

The 2018 AL MVP said that Hammonds is his “MVP.”

“Winning another World Series was great,” Betts said, “but putting a ring on my MVP is the real blessing! I am a blessed man.”