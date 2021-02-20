Red Sox Hall of Famer Mike Lowell shares that he’s 22 years cancer free
"All those that helped me in my treatment forever hold a special place in my heart."
Mike Lowell, who overcame testicular cancer in 1999, shared Friday that he’s now 22 years cancer free.
“Seems like yesterday sometimes and a lifetime ago at other times,” the former Red Sox third baseman wrote. “All those that helped me in my treatment forever hold a special place in my heart.”
He also wished health to all players this upcoming Major League Baseball season.
22 years cancer free today! Seems like yesterday sometimes and a lifetime ago at other times. All those that helped me in my treatment forever hold a special place in my heart. Wishing health to all players this upcoming MLB season.
— Mike Lowell (@mikelowell25) February 19, 2021
Lowell feared cancer had returned in 2005, but tests revealed a mass was not a tumor or cancerous. Rather, it was a benign condition of the bone, something he had since he was 4 years old, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
“We just started jumping up and down like I had won the lottery,” Lowell said at the time. “Everyone was crying.”
Lowell, who played with the Red Sox from 2006-2010 and was an All-Star and World Series MVP in 2007, is a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame.
