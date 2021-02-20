Red Sox Hall of Famer Mike Lowell shares that he’s 22 years cancer free

Mike Lowell, who overcame testicular cancer in 1999, shared Friday that he’s now 22 years cancer free.

“Seems like yesterday sometimes and a lifetime ago at other times,” the former Red Sox third baseman wrote. “All those that helped me in my treatment forever hold a special place in my heart.”

He also wished health to all players this upcoming Major League Baseball season.

Lowell feared cancer had returned in 2005, but tests revealed a mass was not a tumor or cancerous. Rather, it was a benign condition of the bone, something he had since he was 4 years old, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“We just started jumping up and down like I had won the lottery,” Lowell said at the time. “Everyone was crying.”

Lowell, who played with the Red Sox from 2006-2010 and was an All-Star and World Series MVP in 2007, is a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame.