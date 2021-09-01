MLB Mets acting GM Zack Scott arrested on DUI charge “We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott,” the Mets said in a statement. New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images





NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets say they are “surprised and deeply disappointed” to learn acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated.

The New York Post reported Wednesday that Scott was found sleeping in his car in White Plains, New York, at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday. The 44-year-old refused to give blood or submit to a breathalyzer but did take a field sobriety test and failed, White Plains Police Capt. James Spencer told the Post.

“We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott,” the Mets said in a statement. “We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps.”

Advertisement:

Scott was hired as the Mets’ assistant general manager last offseason to work under close friend and former colleague Jared Porter. Scott was promoted to acting GM in January after Porter was fired following revelations that he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs.