MLB 2022 MLB Draft: How to watch, who picks first, and when the Red Sox make their selections Top MLB Draft prospect Druw Jones (left) is the son of former Braves outfielder Andruw Jones (right).





The first two rounds of the MLB Draft will be held on Sunday in Los Angeles, coinciding with All-Star Weekend festivities. This year, the Red Sox hold the 24th overall pick.

Here are a few things to know about the event:

What is the schedule?

Rounds 1-2, plus competitive balance and compensation pick rounds: Sunday, 7 p.m.

Rounds 3-10: Monday, 2 p.m.

Rounds 11-20: Tuesday, 2 p.m.

How can I watch?

The entire first round will be broadcast on ESPN, with MLB Network providing full coverage of the first day. The second and third days will be shown exclusively on MLB.com.

When do the Red Sox pick?

After picking fourth overall in 2021, the Red Sox — thanks to a much-improved record last season — will pick 24th in the first round. In the second round, Boston holds the 41st overall pick (given to the team as compensation for unsigned 2021 second-rounder Jud Fabian).

The Red Sox have another compensation pick (79th overall), which was awarded following Eduardo Rodriguez’s 2021 departure in free agency to sign with the Tigers.

On Day 2, Boston has the 99th and 129th overall picks in the third and fourth rounds.

Who picks first?

The Orioles hold the first overall pick, with the Diamondbacks, Rangers, Pirates, and Nationals rounding out the top five.

Here’s the full first-round order

Who are some of this year’s top prospects?

• Druw Jones, OF, Wesleyan High School (Georgia): Jones is the son of former Major League All-Star outfielder Andruw Jones, and appears to have the potential to become a similarly versatile player. With plus ratings defensively as well as at the plate, he is graded as the top prospect across multiple rankings.

• Jackson Holliday, SS, Stillwater High School (Oklahoma): Like Jones, Holliday’s father was a big leaguer (Matt Holliday, a seven-time All-Star). Given that he broke current Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto’s national record for most hits in a high school season (89), Holliday was unsurprisingly named Baseball America’s National High School Player of the Year in 2022.

• Kevin Parada, C, Georgia Tech: Parada set a school record in 2022 with 26 home runs, batting .360 in the process. Scouts believe he projects as a future middle-of-the-lineup hitter. While his defense has improved playing in college, it’s still seen as a point of emphasis in his continued development.

• Termarr Johnson, 2B, Mays High School (Georgia): Johnson has been consistently graded as one of the best pure hitting prospects out of high school in years. Though he plays shortstop, he’s seen as a likely candidate to move to second base.

• Elijah Green, OF, IMG Academy (Florida): Green’s father, Eric Green, was a two-time Pro Bowl tight end in the NFL (where he was picked in the first round by the Steelers in 1990). At 6-foot-3 and possessing both speed and power, Green is seen as a prospect with immense potential.

Local prospects to watch

• Reggie Crawford, 1B/LHP, UConn: One of the more intriguing prospects in the 2022 draft, Crawford possesses both a fastball capable of hitting triple digits as well as home run-hitting power (he had 13 with the Huskies in 2021). He missed the 2022 season after having Tommy John surgery last October.

• Luke Gold, 2B, Boston College: Noted for his consistency, Gold possesses plus skills as a hitter (recording a .958 OPS for Boston College in 2022). Defensively, he’s seen as a versatile player who could play at second or third.

• Dom Keegan, 1B/C, Vanderbilt: The Methuen native was picked in the 19th round by the Yankees in 2021, but elected to remain in school for another year. Scouts note his strength and the exit velocities of his home runs. His defense as a catcher has improved.

Globe correspondent Khalin Kapoor contributed to this story.