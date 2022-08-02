MLB MLB trade deadline tracker The Red Sox have been busy leading up to the 6 p.m deadline. JD Martinez could be one of the Red Sox players on the move at the MLB trade deadline. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Today is August 2nd, which means that we will officially reach the MLB trade deadline at 6 p.m. tonight. As expected, there was a flurry of trades across the league yesterday, and some more big names are likely going to be on the move today.

The Red Sox have made a number of moves already, parting ways with longtime catcher Christian Vázquez and LHP Jake Diekman in separate deals yesterday, and acquiring outfielder Tommy Pham from the Reds.

Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom is likely not done making moves, as DH J.D. Martinez has been a popular name on the trade market. RHP Nathan Eovaldi, who threw 6.1 strong innings last night, is also a candidate to be moved in the next few hours.

11:50 a.m.: Juan Soto will go to the Padres

The big deal is done.

Juan Soto, along with Josh Bell, will be going to the Padres in a trade that sends several players back to the Nationals, according to multiple reports. Washington will get back two of San Diego’s top prospects, OF James Wood and OF Robert Hassell III, pitching prospect Jarlin Susana along with young shortstop C.J. Abrams and pitcher MacKenzie Gore.

Eric Hosmer’s going to the Nationals in the deal, too.

11:30 a.m.: Padres emerge as favorite for Juan Soto

Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto is the top prize on the market ahead of the trade deadline. It appears the Padres are the frontrunners to get him, should he get traded.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports that the Padres are close to landing Soto. First baseman Josh Bell could also be included in the trade, according to the Washington Post’s Barry Svrluga.

10:45 a.m.: Orioles ship their closer to the Twins

In Tuesday’s first move, the Minnesota Twins acquired All-Star RHP Jorge López from Baltimore in exchange for four prospects.

After struggling for years to catch on in the majors, López had excelled as Baltimore’s closer this season, working to a 1.68 ERA while picking up 19 saves.

Minnesota sent RHPs Yennier Cano and Juan Nuñez and LHPs Cade Povich and Juan Rojas to Baltimore in the deal.

Between this trade and shipping Trey Mancini to the Astros, the Orioles, who are just in front of the Red Sox in the standings, appear to be punting on a playoff push in 2022.

Here’s a list of notable trades so far:

OF Andrew Benintendi to the Yankees

The Kansas City Royals traded OF Andrew Benintendi to the Yankees last week, as New York aims to strengthen its roster in anticipation of a World Series run. Benintendi, who played for the Red Sox from 2016-2020, is hitting .311 with 3 home runs and 41 RBI this year.

In return, the Yankees sent prospects RHP Chandler Champlain, LHP T.J. Sikkema, and RHP Beck Way to Kansas City.

RHP Luis Castillo to the Mariners

In the deadline’s first blockbuster, the Seattle Mariners acquired All-Star RHP Luis Castillo from the Reds in exchange for three of their top five prospects.

The Mariners gave up their top prospect, SS Noelvi Marte, as well as No. 3 prospect SS Edwin Arroyo, No. 5 prospect RHP Levi Stoudt, and RHP Andrew Moore for Castillo, who has worked to a 2.86 ERA with 90 strikeouts through 85 innings this year.

OF David Peralta to the Rays

Amidst injuries to outfielders Kevin Kiermaier and Manuel Margot, the Rays made a move to add some help to their outfield, picking up veteran OF David Peralta from the Diamondbacks in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, 34, is hitting .248 with 12 home runs and 41 RBI this season.

RHP Scott Effross to the Yankees

The Yankees bolstered their bullpen on Monday, trading for Cubs RHP Scott Effross, who has pitched well in his first full year in the majors, compiling a 2.66 ERA in 47 appearances and striking out 50 through 44 innings.

The Cubs received the Yankees No. 7 prospect RHP Hayden Wesneski in return.

Josh Hader to the Padres

In a somewhat surprising move, the San Diego Padres acquired Brewers closer Josh Hader in exchange for four players, including their closer Taylor Rogers and RHP Dinelson Lamet.

Hader, one of the game’s most dominant closers and current saves leader with 29, has struggled of late, posting a 9.45 ERA over his last 15 appearances covering 13.1 innings. However, Hader’s track record shows that San Diego acquired a top option to secure the back of their bullpen.

The Padres sent LHP Taylor Rogers, who incidentally is second in the MLB with 28 saves, as well as RHP Dinelson Lamet, OF prospect Esteury Ruiz (who has seen some time in the majors this year), and LHP prospect Robert Gasser to Milwaukee.

Frankie Montas to the Yankees

The Yankees continued to add to their roster, getting RHPs Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino from the Oakland A’s. Montas, along with Luis Castillo, was one of the top starters on the market and has put together a solid season with a 3.18 ERA and 109 strikeouts across 104.1 innings.

Trivino, who had been acting as the A’s closer, has struggled this year, with a 6.47 ERA through 32 innings. He was much better last season, however, picking up 22 saves and recording a 3.18 ERA in 73.2 innings.

The Yankees sent four players to Oakland in the trade – LHP JP Sears, who has tossed 22 innings for the club this year, No. 5 prospect LHP Ken Waldichuk, RHP prospect Luis Medina, and 2B prospect Cooper Bowman.

Trey Mancini to the Astros

The Orioles traded 2021 AL Comeback Player of the Year OF/1B Trey Mancini to the Astros in a three-team deal including the Tampa Bay Rays. Mancini, who missed the 2020 season while battling cancer, has been a solid contributor for years in Baltimore, and has hit .268 with 10 home runs and 41 RBI this year.

As part of the deal, Houston also acquired RHP prospect Jayden Murray from Tampa. RHP prospect Seth Johnson went from Tampa to Baltimore, and another RHP prospect, Chayce McDermott, went from Houston to Baltimore. The Astros also sent OF Jose Siri, who has seen time in the majors over the last two seasons, to the Rays.

Christian Vázquez to the Astros

Just prior to the Red Sox’ game in Houston last night, longtime catcher Christian Vázquez was traded to the Astros. Vázquez had been in the Red Sox system his entire career, and was with the big league club since 2014. He has been having the best offensive season of his career this year, hitting .282 with 8 home runs and 42 RBI.

In return, the Red Sox acquired Houston’s No. 29 and 30 prospects, IF/OF Enmanuel Valdez and OF Wilyer Abreu.

Tommy Pham to the Red Sox

The Red Sox also made an interesting move to acquire veteran OF Tommy Pham from the Reds. Pham, 34, has spent nine years in the majors, and is hitting .238, with 11 home runs and 39 RBI this year.

Cincinnati will receive a player to be named later or cash considerations in return from Boston.

Jake Diekman to the White Sox

The Red Sox parted ways with LHP reliever Jake Diekman, sending him to the White Sox for C Reese McGuire. Control issues were the theme of Diekman’s lone season with Boston, as he walked 30 in 38.1 innings for the Red Sox this year.

McGuire has spent parts of five seasons in the majors, and will provide help in filling the void left by the trade of Christian Vázquez. In 151 at-bats this year, McGuire is hitting .225 with 0 home runs and 10 RBI.

José Quintana to the Cardinals

The Cardinals made a move to bolster their starting pitching, acquiring LHP José Quintana and RHP Chris Stratton from the Pirates. Quintana, a 2016 All-Star, has had somewhat of a resurgence this year, compiling a 3.50 ERA and 89 strikeouts over 103 innings.

The Pirates received RHP Johan Oviedo, who has pitched in parts of three seasons for the Cardinals, appearing as a starter and out of the bullpen. INF prospect Malcolm Nuñez was also included in the deal.

Jake Odorizzi to the Braves

The Astros and Braves swapped veterans, as Houston sent RHP Jake Odorizzi to Atlanta for left-handed reliever Will Smith.

Odorizzi, an 11-year veteran, can be a solid addition to Atlanta’s rotation, as he has put together a 3.75 ERA in 12 starts this year.

Smith, who has served as a closer in the past, will provide more depth to the back end of Houston’s bullpen. He had worked to a 4.38 ERA in a set-up role with Atlanta this year.