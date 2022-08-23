MLB

A Yankees fan did an inexplicable thing with a hot dog and a beer

"Arrest this man."

By John Waller

Ballparks can be known for their over-the-top food options (apple pie nachos, anyone?), but one Yankees fan took this to new heights (…or lows) Monday.

In a video posted to TikTok by Nicolas Heller, @newyorknico, the now-viral fan is seen creating a straw out of a hot dog — with a straw, no less — and plunging it into a beer before taking a sip, as the Yankees hosted the crosstown Mets.

“Arrest this man,” Heller simply captioned the video.

The perplexing video quickly spread, with some questioning its authenticity, many echoing Heller’s thoughts, and others, well, intrigued:

A plethora of questions remain, but among the most pressing: Was the dog merely used as a vehicle to consume the beer, or did it become a subsequent snack?