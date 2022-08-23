A Yankees fan did an inexplicable thing with a hot dog and a beer

Get the latest Boston sports news
Ballparks can be known for their over-the-top food options (apple pie nachos, anyone?), but one Yankees fan took this to new heights (…or lows) Monday.
In a video posted to TikTok by Nicolas Heller, @newyorknico, the now-viral fan is seen creating a straw out of a hot dog — with a straw, no less — and plunging it into a beer before taking a sip, as the Yankees hosted the crosstown Mets.
“Arrest this man,” Heller simply captioned the video.
The perplexing video quickly spread, with some questioning its authenticity, many echoing Heller’s thoughts, and others, well, intrigued:
Two things that are delicious, yet you judge without trying it – why is that? pic.twitter.com/rtcNhSN174— Talkin’ Jake (@TalkinJake) August 23, 2022
I feel like this is one of those don’t knock it till you try it things.— Jordan Tenenbaum (@jtenenbaum) August 23, 2022
Umm, I don’t t see what’s wrong with it. As a kid we would use twizzlers as a straw in our soda.— Jet- (@jetusername) August 23, 2022
This is basically a grownups version 😂
A plethora of questions remain, but among the most pressing: Was the dog merely used as a vehicle to consume the beer, or did it become a subsequent snack?
