MLB Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners agree to deal worth up to $469 million





SEATTLE (AP) —Julio Rodríguez and the Seattle Mariners are set on a long-term relationship in the Pacific Northwest, agreeing to a $209.3 million, 12-year contract starting next season that would be worth $469.6 million over 17 years if he wins two MVP awards.

The deal announced Friday for the 21-year-old All-Star outfielder includes seven seasons. a five-year player option, an eight-year club option with award escalators and the possibility the option could extend to 10 years.

If the club option is exercised, the deal would be worth $309.3 million for 12 years. If Rodríguez earns two MVP awards by 2028 or finishes among the top five in voting four times, the deal would boost to $469.6 million, including postseason award bonuses.

