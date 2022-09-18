MLB David Price plans to retire following the 2022 season The left-hander appeared in 103 games for the Red Sox between 2016-19. David Price #33 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws against the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers veteran pitcher David Price plans to retire at the conclusion of the 2022 season, according to USA TODAY‘s Bob Nightengale.

Price, 37, has spent 15 years in the MLB (14 seasons — he opted out of the COVID-shortened 2020 season). In 2022, he has appeared out of the bullpen in 38 contests for the Dodgers, going 2-0 with a 2.58 ERA.

“It’s just time. Everything on my body hurts,” he told Nightengale on Sunday.

Price broke into the league in 2008 with the Tampa Bay Rays, quickly establishing himself as an elite pitcher.

He won the AL Cy Young Award in 2012 with the Rays, putting together a dominant season in which went 20-5 with an American League-leading 2.56 ERA. Price also finished second in the Cy Young voting twice – in 2010 with the Rays and in a 2015 season split between the Tigers and Blue Jays.

Advertisement:

The left-hander pitched for the Red Sox between 2016-19, appearing in 103 games (98 starts) for the club and compiling an ERA of 3.84. He won a World Series with the team in 2018, and was named as the American League Comeback Player of the Year following that season.

After notably struggling in the postseason throughout his career, Price went 2-0 and recorded a 1.98 ERA in three appearances (two starts) across 13.2 innings against the Dodgers in the 2018 World Series.

He signed with the Dodgers following the 2019 season, and began to transition to a relief role in 2021.

Currently on the injured list with left wrist inflammation, Price will look to contribute to one last World Series run when he returns, as his Dodgers lead all of baseball with a 100-44 record.