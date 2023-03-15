Mets’ Edwin Díaz injured celebrating Puerto Rico’s World Baseball Classic win

Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
MIAMI (AP) — All-Star closer Edwin Díaz of the New York Mets was taken off the field in a wheelchair after appearing to seriously injure his right leg celebrating Puerto Rico’s victory over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday night.
Díaz was swarmed by teammates after pitching a perfect ninth inning in a 5-2 win that clinched Puerto Rico a spot in the WBC quarterfinals. The group was jumping together in the infield when Díaz collapsed to the ground, and he immediately reach for his right leg.
Díaz was in tears and did not put any weight on his right leg as a coach and trainer helped him limp toward the dugout.
Edwin Díaz’s brother, Alexis, was also crying as Edwin was wheeled away. Mets teammate and Puerto Rico shortstop Francisco Lindor stood nearby with his hands on his head.
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.