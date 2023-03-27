José Abreu, Xander Bogaerts among key MLB players in new spots

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
CHICAGO (AP) — Baseball begins again on Thursday with opening day. For some players and managers, it’s also their first regular-season game with a new team.
Here is a closer look at a couple people in new places who could have a big impact this year:
After beginning his major league career with the Chicago White Sox, Abreu finalized a $58.5 million, three-year contract with the World Series champions in November. The addition of Abreu — with his steady presence in the lineup and clubhouse — became even more significant when Houston second baseman Jose Altuve broke his right thumb during the World Baseball Classic.
The 30-year-old Bogaerts won two World Series titles while spending his first 10 years with Boston. He hit .307 with 15 homers and 73 RBIs in his final season with the Red Sox. With Bogaerts in the fold, the Padres could have four players with shortstop experience in their starting infield — perfect timing with baseball’s new limits on defensive shifting.
The 26-year-old Varsho should help balance Toronto’s heavily right-handed lineup, which also includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Matt Chapman and George Springer. He also is a versatile defensive upgrade in the outfield who can even fill in at catcher in a pinch.
Turner, a World Series winner with Washington in 2019, hit .298 with 21 homers and a career-high 100 RBIs for the Los Angeles Dodgers last year. He also swiped 27 bags in 2022, and the bigger bases and new limits on pickoffs could make him an even more dangerous baserunner this season.
Enter Grifol, who was hired in November after Tony La Russa stepped down late last season because of health issues. Grifol, a former minor league catcher, spent the previous 10 seasons in a variety of coaching roles with Kansas City. He was widely praised during spring training for his attention to detail and the pace of the team’s workouts, but there is pressure to get the club turned around this year.
The 28-year-old Murphy set career highs with a .250 batting average, 18 homers and 66 RBIs in 148 games with Oakland last season. He also is known for his defense, winning a Gold Glove in 2021. Murphy and Travis d’Arnaud should give Atlanta one of baseball’s best catching tandems.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.